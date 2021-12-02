franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

2021 has been many things, but it will likely be remembered as the "year of inflation" for investors. Annual CPI growth of nearly 7% marks the highest inflation level since the 1980s. Previously commonly held beliefs in the "Great Moderation" concept of low inflation and minimal economic volatility have been proven incorrect. This concept is based on the theory that, since the 1980s, "improvements" in Federal Reserve reaction policies and streamlined and globalized production (aided by computer technology) have allowed for permanently lower inflation.

Investors have looked toward many assets to hedge against inflation. Most notably, gold, Bitcoin, and inflation-indexed bonds. Of those, I believe inflation-indexed bonds generally get the least attention despite their significantly lower volatility than both gold and bitcoin. These are bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, which have a price that rises with the consumer-price index. Since these bonds have no inflation risk, they pay a much lower yield around negative 1% today. This means that investors in inflation-indexed bond funds like NYSEARCA:TIP gain whatever inflation is (6.8% over the past year) minus roughly 1%.

Of course, like most government bonds, this still means investors are losing purchasing power every year, but this is likely the case for all lower-risk assets. In the past, I have been quite bullish on TIP since it is one of the only ways to hedge against inflation in a low-volatility manner. That said, recent changes in expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy may prove to be bearish for TIP and most inflation-indexed bonds. While there is still reason to believe inflation will continue to rise, it seems that real interest rates may have reached a long-term bottom - a potentially bearish signal for TIP.

The Two Core Causes Of Inflation

While it is true that both the streamlining of the global supply chain and advancements in monetary policy did reduce inflation, the events since 2020 have proven that neither the global supply chain nor monetary policy is dependable means of maintaining a low inflation rate. Indeed, the global supply chain may have become too focused on "just-in-time" manufacturing that the addition of small bottlenecks (such as localized port congestion) creates significant shortages. Shortages of only a few essential items can substantially increase inflation. One critical example is the growing shortage of urea used for fertilizer and diesel exhaust fluid, potentially leading to higher food prices and diesel truck transportation costs worldwide.

While goods and labor shortages are likely the leading cause of inflation, monetary and fiscal policies are also significant contributors. It is evident that, despite past policy standards, the Federal Reserve will not dependably hike interest rates when inflation surpasses the target 2% rate. Indeed, the Federal Reserve has continued to pursue significant money generation via quantitative easing despite a 30-year high in inflation. Of course, the U.S. government has continued to pursue a significant fiscal deficit that has helped enable growth is the "supply-demand gap."

I believe inflation will accelerate until the economy hits the wall in the long run. Inflation is caused by a reduction in supply (due to commodity and labor shortages) and increases in demand (due to stimulative government policies). Considering it appears unlikely that goods and labor shortages will magically disappear (as this would require huge CapEx investments in oil and other key commodity industries), demand for goods and services must decline. I believe this will occur soon if there is an immediate hawkish shift in Fed policy. If the Fed continues to stimulate, I expect inflation to rise until an even larger economic crisis occurs.

Hawkish Shift In Fed Policy Bearish For TIP

Fortunately, the bond market believes the Federal Reserve will revert toward regular policies and hike interest rates faster. This trend can be seen in the rapid rise in the 2-year Treasury rate:

Data by YCharts

As the two-year Treasury rate rises, the market expects more significant interest rate hikes over the next two years. It also means the U.S. government, corporations, and households will face steeper interest costs as refinanced or variable debt. Indeed, I believe this trend is a major factor working against the stock market today. Most equities have stopped rising, and many have slipped as higher interest costs could drastically reduce the income of many highly indebted corporations.

The Federal Reserve has also mentioned the possibility of accelerating the tapering timeline. Thus far, the rate of Fed money-creation has only fallen slightly from a pace of around $120B per month to ~$110B per month. Additionally, the M2 money supply was still rising at a rate of ~$200B per month over recent months. See below:

(Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Currently, the Federal Reserve will likely continue to stimulate the economy via Q.E. until June of 2022. The M2 money supply usually lags the Fed's assets, so the money supply may continue to rise until late 2022 unless there is a more significant shift toward hawkish policies.

In my view, even with acceleration in tapering, inflation will still rise until there is a relatively large decline in global economic demand (i.e., a recession) since the Fed's tapering program will not result in more oil, food, or metal supplies. Even still, considering QE has likely artificially depressed long-term interest rates, the acceleration of tapering may result in higher real interest rates. The ETF TIP is directly tied to real interest rates since it owns inflation-indexed bonds. If these rates rise from their near record lows, TIP will fall in value.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the U.S. government owes around $550B in outstanding inflation-indexed debt. The Federal Reserve has bought most of this debt up, potentially owning approximately 70% of that figure with its current $380B in total inflation-indexed Treasury bonds. As the Fed has acquired a more significant portion of the inflation-indexed Treasury debt market, the rates paid on those bonds have declined to all-time lows. See below:

Data by YCharts

In the long run, most inflation-indexed Treasury bonds pay a yield of around 0 to 50 bps on top of CPI inflation. However, this figure is currently below negative 1% for most maturities. The ETF TIP presently has a weighted-average maturity of eight years, so its real yield is likely around -1.3% today (between -0.96% at ten-year maturity and -1.51% at five-year maturity). The fund's effective duration is currently 7.6 years, meaning a 1% rise in TIP's real yield should result in a 7.6% decline in the fund's value. If real rates rose back toward long-term norms of 50 bps, this ~1.8% rise in yield would likely result in a ~13-14% decline in TIP's value.

In all likelihood, real interest rates will not rise back to normal levels for some time unless there is a market shock that causes the Federal Reserve to lose its remaining control. It is also the case that rising inflation would likely offset these potential losses in nominal terms. However, in the future, it seems likely that TIP will deliver net-negative real economic returns due to acceleration in the Fed's tapering program.

The Bottom Line

Going forward, I am "neutral" on TIP and see a slight decline in the fund's value for investors. In reality, a rise in real interest rates is bearish for not only TIP but also gold, real estate, bonds, and, in most cases, stocks. This is because real interest rates are perhaps the most direct measure of monetary liquidity. A rise in real interest rates, driven by a hawkish shift in Fed policy, can be good for the U.S. dollar, mainly if U.S. real rates are above other nations'. As such, there has been a slight rise in the value of the U.S. dollar ETF (UUP) over recent months. The only other "asset" that may benefit from higher real interest rates are those tied to option-premiums such as the VIX Index ETF (VIX) since volatility usually rises when economic liquidity wanes.

Given that few asset classes benefit from higher real interest rates, the potential slip in TIP's value may be a non-issue given its direct inflationary resilience. Still, because TIP is tied to the consumer-price index, the U.S. government cannot create money to pay these bonds off (since that would generally increase inflation). While this risk is hypothetically very low looking at the U.S. government's AAA credit rating, we must remember that the U.S. government has bullied credit agencies when they have attempted to downgrade in the past.

The U.S. government has a negative outlook on its credit rating. By standard measures, the U.S. should have a much lower credit rating, and continued failure to pass a lasting funding bill increases the chances of technical default. As such, I believe it is fair to assume TIP could face substantial losses if the government's skyrocketing debt-to-GDP and chronic inability to pass funding bills may result in a material cut to its credit rating over the next year. With this in mind and the high potential for a spike in real interest rates, I do not believe TIP is as secure an investment as it was in the past.