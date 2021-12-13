imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Notably, looking at DraftKings' (NASDAQ:DKNG) valuation today, the stock is arguably more attractive than it was during its initial SPAC pricing, which occurred pre-COVID-19 in December of 2019 and before the wave of SPAC deals at very high revenue multiples. At $28 per share, DraftKings' stock now implies an enterprise value of $10.7 billion. The stock has corrected nearly 60% from its recent September high of $64, attributable to market factors specific to the online sports betting (OSB)/iGaming market in combination with lower than expected profitability during Q3 2021 earnings and an overall stock market that has become far more conscientious of positive cash flows today versus positive cash flows in the future. With that said, depending on one's expectations for inflation and the subsequent speed of rate hikes from the Fed over the next year, it appears that most if not all of these factors are now priced into today's share price.

In addition, pockets of the market beneath indices have been correcting throughout the year at different times, and this was the case for DKNG and Penn National Gaming (PENN) starting in late October as seen below. Since this correction was specific to the OSB/iGaming market, I am led to believe that DKNG shares may hit bottom before other growth stocks/sectors during this sector rotation out of high-growth or the shares could overshoot to downside and bounce back even stronger early in 2022. There are also many catalysts waiting in the wings for DKNG early in 2022 which I will highlight later in this report. As such, I believe now could be the time for long-term investors to seriously consider initiating a small starting position in DKNG shares.

Source: Google Finance

Lightning rarely strikes twice

Investors who missed out on buying the DraftKings SPAC merger with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corporation (DEAC) around the $10 mark back in December 2019 and early in 2020 are now presented with a second chance to get in at a similar pricing to the SPAC merger deal valuation of 3.9x revenue. One could even argue that today's valuation is more attractive for investors considering DKNG significantly beat its 2021E revenue projection from the merger presentation and is still projected to grow at a much faster rate over the next couple of years than the 30% CAGR presented in the merger presentation for the period between 2019-2021.

Source: DKNG Investor Presentation (December 2019)

Merger presentation summary

DraftKings SPAC Deal valuation of $2.7 billion was based on 3.9x 2021E revenue of $700 million.

DraftKings was expecting to grow at CAGR of 30% between 2019-2021. Instead they grew at a CAGR of ~75% over that time period.

Adjusting for the expected growth rate of 30%, however, the EV/Revenue deal multiple is 0.13x.

In December 2019 the 10-year Treasury Yield was roughly 1.85%.

Source: Created by author using company data

Today's valuation and forecast summary

At a share price of $28, DKNG's enterprise value of $10.7 billion implies a multiple of 4.3x 2023E revenue of $2.5 billion (based on Consensus).

DKNG will exceed its forecasted 2021 revenue from the merger presentation by approximately 80%.

Current Consensus implies a 40% CAGR between 2021-2023 which I deem quite conservative given expectations for new major state/province launches in both 2022/2023.

Adjusting for the 40% growth rate, DKNG looks cheaper today versus the SPAC merger pricing with an EV/Revenue multiple of 0.11x (versus 0.13x).

In addition, the 10-year Treasury Yield is actually ~40bps lower today compared to December 2019 when the SPAC deal was priced. Although the bond market has yet to react, it appears the equity market is anticipating a yield closer to the 2% level by the end 2022.

Source: Created by author using company data and Consensus estimates

Near-term catalysts now outweigh the risks

The reason I believe now is a good time to start a small position in DKNG shares is that I envision the catalysts for the stock coming early and often in 2022. But, before we get to the good stuff, it's important to understand how we got here today and explain one of the main reasons behind the pullback.

Heavy promotional environment a function of cheap money?

I believe one of the reasons for the pullback in DKNG stock was the increasingly heavy promotional environment witnessed during the seasonally high months of September and October of this year. All states with commercial gambling report Gross Gaming Revenue (or GGR which includes promotions and free play from operators) on a monthly basis but only three states (PA, IA, and MI) report Net Gaming Revenue (or NGR), which subtracts all promotional play from GGR. NGR is thus the metric that best translates to an operator's top line.

Looking at the chart below which combines NGR and GGR for PA, IA and MI, we can see that the ratio of NGR/GGR has been steadily declining on a year-over-year basis which implies that promotions has been becoming a bigger part of overall GGR. However, since most states only report GGR, much has been left to the imagination of investors. Together, however, I believe that the three states mentioned above serve as a very good promotional proxy for the overall market given that the average life in months is similar to the that of the overall market (~20 months). It is very tough if not impossible to turn a profit with ~60% of GGR being revenue from promotions which was the case over the last couple of months (see charts in the following section). This, in combination with the threat of rising interest rates making future positive cash flows less desirable was a recipe for disaster.

Source: Created by author using data from state gaming websites

I believe part of the heavy promotional environment can be attributed to the excess money in the system that was chasing revenue growth and market share and rewarding companies for it. But with valuations coming down significantly over the last few months, one must wonder if operators will continue throwing free money at bettors for customer acquisition, particular if the market stops rewarding operators for short-term market share gains. A more rational promotional environment is probably music to the ears of many operators at this point. Moreover, in Ontario there are some marketing restrictions imposed related to discounting heavy promotions which should make that province a little more profitable out of the gate.

Too many catalysts to count in 2022

Profitability update early in 2022

DKNG CEO Jason Robins plans to provide a profitability update on New Jersey as well as more detail on the path to profitability in additional states early in 2022 once they have full 2021 results. Notably, New Jersey was able to reach profitability on the earlier side of the 2-to-3-year window provided by management as a profitability timing blueprint after a state launches. This event could act as a major catalyst for the stock if the company unveils that multiple other states have now reached profitability.

More rational promotional environment in 2022

Although a more rational promotional environment may slow market growth and lower the overall size of the market, I believe these shortcomings are far outweighed by the profitability benefits to operators and would be encouraging for investors in a rising interest rate environment. As shown below, fewer promotional dollars as a percentage of GGR can drastically change the economics of operators by making them far more profitable. In the example below, I show the difference between a market with 60% Promotions/GGR versus a market with 30% Promotions/GGR. Of course, as the market gets larger many of the expenses will remain somewhat fixed making scale critical. DKNG is targeting a ~30% EBITDA margin long-term.

60%= Promotions/GGR

30% = Promotions/GGR

Source: Created by author using data from company websites

2022/2023 Consensus revenue of $2 billion and $2.5 billion is conservative

Management provided 2022 revenue guidance of ~$1.8 billion but this only takes into account states that were live as of November 2021. Thus, incremental revenue from new state launches would be considered upside. The potential is significant with major states/provinces expected to launch in 2022, including New York (1Q22), Ontario (OSB and iGaming expected in 1Q22), Ohio, and Louisiana to name a few. Successful launches in these regions could drive market GGR close to the $10 billion mark. Moreover, four of the largest states in the US (NY, FL, CA and TX) are still not live and represent around one third of the total US market. Encouragingly, California has been making some positive steps toward legalization with strong potential for sports betting reaching the ballots in 2022. I believe any positive news from out of FL, CA or TX in 1H22 would be seen as a major catalyst for the stock.

M&A - is DKNG a suitor or target?

DKNG has $2.4 billion of cash on its balance sheet to pursue its customer acquisition strategy and target accretive M&A. With sports betting becoming so mainstream now, I can't help but think DKNG would be seen as an attractive acquisition for a large technology company looking to enter this bourgeoning industry in which the possibilities are endless (e.g., Disney, Apple, Meta etc.). I also see strong synergy potential for DKNG to merge with brick and mortar casinos which would also provide the online operator with a positive cash flow stream to fund further growth opportunities.

The bottom line

DKNG stock has priced in a plethora of negative news over the last couple of months from unfavorable legislative events in New York (high taxes) and Florida (delays) to a heavy promotional environment during the start of football season and an earnings profitability miss in 3Q21. Things couldn't have gone much worse and the stock has pulled back significantly. Despite all this, the market outlook remains very promising with state adoption coming on much stronger than expected and DKNG achieving a near 20% market share in OSB/iGaming GGR.

I believe current Consensus estimates for 2022/2023 will prove conservative and I expect to see support for the stock around the $10 billion valuation mark assuming a ~2% yield on the 10-year Treasury. This implies a 2023E EV/Revenue multiple between 3.5x-4.0x which is below the deal valuation of its SPAC merger with DEAC. Overall, I think DKNG has plenty of tailwinds to push valuation higher once the dust settles around inflation expectations given that 2022/2023 are shaping up to be very strong OSB/iGaming market adoption years from a state/province launch perspective.