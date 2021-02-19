jejim/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has gained more than 35% in 2021, but the shares are 18.5% below the YTD high close of $80.59 on October 22nd. EBAY reported Q3 earnings on October 27th, just beating the consensus expected EPS (expected EPS of $0.89 and reported EPS of $0.90). Revenue was down 4% YoY but was slightly higher than the consensus expected value. The current results were in line with expectations, but the market was disappointed.

An important source of growth for EBAY is the transition to the Managed Payments solution, an in-house end-to-end system for receiving payments from buyers, taking out listing fees, and subsequent transfers to seller bank accounts. EBAY cites Managed Payments as one of the key sources of revenue growth (see slide 13). While the Managed Payments system had some glitches up to early 2021, it appears that things have improved.

1-Year price history and basic statistics for EBAY (Source: Seeking Alpha)

EBAY stock does not have particular appeal to income investors, value investors, or growth investors. With a dividend yield of 1.08%, income investors are not going to get much. The company’s YoY revenue growth is solid, at 34.8%, but the YoY diluted EPS growth is -1.55%. The 3-to-5 year consensus for EPS growth rate is 9.82% per year. These figures will not attract growth-oriented investors. The forward P/E of 16.9% is reasonable, but EBAY’s valuation looks high compared to the Consumer Discretionary sector.

I last wrote about EBAY on March 31, 2021, 8 ½ months ago. At that time, the Wall Street consensus rating for EBAY was bullish and the consensus 12-month price target was 15%-17% above the share price at that time. Along with the Wall Street consensus outlook and the fundamentals, I relied on a second form of consensus view in evaluating EBAY. The market-implied outlook is a probabilistic price forecast that represents the consensus of buyers and sellers of options. In March, the market-implied outlook for EBAY to January 2022 was somewhat bearish. With the bullish Wall Street analyst consensus and the bearish market-implied outlook, I assigned a neutral rating for EBAY. Since that rating, EBAY has gained about half the amount of the S&P 500.

Performance of EBAY vs. the S&P 500 since my analysis on March 31, 2021 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

While most readers will be familiar with the Wall Street analyst consensus outlook, many will not have encountered the market-implied outlook. In brief, the price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus as to the probability that the shares will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strikes, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus view of buyers and sellers of options.

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for EBAY to early 2022 and to the start of 2023. As in my earlier post, I compare the market-implied outlook to the Wall Street analyst consensus outlook, along with considering the fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Consensus Outlook for EBAY

E-TRADE calculates the Wall Street analyst consensus outlook for EBAY by aggregating the views of 18 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets for the stock over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 19.95% above the current share price. Of the 18 analysts, 11 assign a hold rating and 7 give EBAY a buy rating.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for EBAY (Source: E-TRADE)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus is calculated using the views of 30 analysts who have published opinions over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 19.15% above the current share price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for EBAY (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The consensus outlooks calculated by E-TRADE and Seeking Alpha are very close to one another, with a bullish rating and 19%-20% expected 12-month price appreciation. With the 5-year annualized total return of 18.1% and the shares currently trading 18.5% below the YTD high close, the consensus 12-month price target looks quite plausible.

Market-Implied Outlook for EBAY

I have calculated a market-implied outlook for the next 4 months, using options that expire on April 14th. I also calculated a 13.2-month outlook, using options that expire on January 20, 2023. I would have preferred to generate an outlook to the middle of 2022 rather than just to April, but the options trading for the June-expiring options was negligible. I would also have preferred to calculate a 12-month outlook using options that expire in December of 2022, rather than the 13.2-month outlook, but there are no December 2022 options on EBAY.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for EBAY for the 4-month period from now until April 14, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-TRADE)

The market-implied outlook to the middle of April of 2022 is very symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns. The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 36%, very similar to the value back at the end of March (34%).

To make it easier to directly compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for EBAY for the 4-month period from now until April 14, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-TRADE)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude are extremely close to one another (the dashed red line and the solid blue line are almost on top of one another). Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias, with higher probabilities of negative returns than the market actually expects. This would occur because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection (put options). We cannot estimate the size of this bias, or if it is actually present. If investors were risk neutral, having matching probabilities of positive and negative price returns would be interpreted as a neutral outlook. Considering the expected negative bias, this market-implied outlook looks at least slightly bullish for the next 4 months.

Looking out 13.2 months, using options that expire on January 20, 2023, the market-implied outlook has shifted to look bearish. The probabilities of negative returns are consistently elevated relative to those of positive returns of the same magnitude (the red dashed line is well above the solid blue line over most of the chart). There is a well-defined peak probability that corresponds to a price return of -16% over this period. The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 34%.

Market-implied price return probabilities for EBAY for the 13.2-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-TRADE)

The market-implied outlook for EBAY shifts from slightly bullish for the next 4 months to a bearish outlook for the next 13.2 months. The expected volatility is consistent between the two outlooks and is in line with my analysis back in late March.

Summary

EBAY has done a decent job of executing on its strategy in recent quarters, although the growth outlook for the company is fairly muted. The valuation is reasonable and EPS has beaten the analyst consensus over each of the past 5 quarters, albeit by small amounts. The Wall Street analyst consensus outlook is bullish, with expected 12-month price appreciation of 19%-20%. With expected total return of about 20% (taking the consensus at face value) for the next 12 months and expected volatility of 34% over the next year, the risk-return balance for EBAY looks reasonable. The market-implied outlook is slightly bullish for the next 4 months but is bearish for the 13.2 months to January 20 of 2023. While I will not be surprised to see a recovery rally in the next few months, the longer-term view from the options market suggests caution. In balancing the bullish Wall Street consensus outlook and the bearish market-implied outlook through 2022, I am maintaining my neutral rating on EBAY.