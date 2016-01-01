Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Dover (NYSE:DOV) has been unleashed in recent times as it keeps twisting its portfolio in order to balance the activities. When looking back through my previous articles, I note that it has been five years since I last looked at Dover.

Looking at companies evolve over time is a very worthwhile exercise as we can see both the promises of management teams and actual results. Fast forwarding in time, Dover has grown the business in a modest fashion, but has been a solid steward of capital through share repurchases and focus on higher margin activities. While this is to be applauded, this is more than priced in already, perhaps a bit too much.

Former Take

Back in 2016, Dover was a diversified industrial conglomerate with $6.6 billion in annual sales which were split across four divisions. Engineered Systems was the largest segment and made up over a third of sales, as Fluids made up a quarter of sales. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment is nearly as large as Fluids as the energy business was responsible for 15% of sales.

This made that Dover was more or less a mini-conglomerate in 2016 when the company made some changes to its portfolio. The company acquired Wayne Fueling Systems in a $780 million deal in order to grow the Fluids business. And later that year, the company made a small divestment in its Refrigeration & Food equipment segment, while acquiring Ravaglioli to bolster the core Engineered Systems, as the company was increasing focus on Fluids and Engineered Systems, somewhat moving away from Refrigeration & Food Equipment.

When looking at all these changes, I was not too convinced. After all, the pro forma revenue base of $6.5 billion was similar to that of 2006, indicating flattish sales in about a decade period of time. Furthermore, despite the adjustments being made to the portfolio, margins have been fairly similar, although the company has been able to buy back a quarter of its shares, to thereby grow earnings per share.

With shares trading at $73 in 2016, the company traded at 21-22 times earnings of around $3.40 per share, while net debt of $3.5 billion resulted in a 2.6 times leverage ratio. That left me to conclude that the company had quite something to prove to investors, although I realised that the performance at the time was hampered by turmoil in the energy segment of the company. If these energy earnings reverted to normal levels in the future, it could boost earnings per share by around a dollar. Betting on such a quick turnaround was too preliminary for me as I consider Dover to be trading around fair value at those levels.

What Happened?

Over the past years, shares of Dover have come to life as shares gradually rose to a level around the $100 mark in the second half of 2019. After a solid recovery during 2020 (after the initial scare of course), shares have rallied in a huge way, and now trading at $172 they are just a couple of dollars from their highs.

2017 was an eventful year. The company started the year with a $150 million divestment of Performance Motorsports International and later in the year the company announced its plan to spin off the struggling energy business which subsequently happened in 2018.

Fast forwarding to early 2020, the company posted its 2019 results. Revenues have modestly grown to $7.1 billion. This is just 10% above the sales reported in 2016, yet repurchases and margin improvements made that earnings have improved rather spectacularly. The company posted GAAP earnings of $4.61 per share, in line with the normal earnings power in 2016 absent of the energy turmoil (which was divested afterwards of course), although the adjusted earnings per share number of $5.93 per share looked quite clean.

EBITDA of nearly $1.5 billion was strong and resulting in very manageable leverage ratios with net debt posted at $2.6 billion. The company originally guided for 2020 earnings at $6.30 per share, albeit that the pandemic was still to take everyone by surprise at this time.

The pandemic hit the company in a modest fashion, with sales down 6% to $6.7 billion. While net earnings per share improved nine cents to $4.70 per share, adjusted earnings per share fell back to $5.67 per share, down quite a bit from the original guidance, albeit that the shortfall in the results is quite limited given the actual situation around the world. The 2021 outlook was comforting, with the company seeing 9% sales growth, with adjusted earnings per share seen around $6.35 per share.

2021 - Very Strong

Dover started the year on a very strong note as this has been driving operating performance, with the results blowing away versus expectations. In July, when the company reported its second quarter results, the company hiked the sales guidance to 16% revenue growth (at the midpoint of the guidance) with earnings seen around $7.35 per share, a dollar more than previously forecasted!

In the meantime the company continues to balance its portfolio through acquisitions with two bolt-on deals being announced, as Dover announced in October to sell part of its Refrigeration & Food business to Electrolux (OTC:ECTXF) in a $244 million deal.

While the company maintained the full year revenue guidance, alongside the release of the third quarter results (with sales seen around $7.8 billion), Dover did hike the midpoint of the adjusted earnings guidance for the year to $7.475 per share.

In the meantime, net debt has been reduced to $2.32 billion while EBITDA has improved to levels close to $1.8 billion here, making the company somewhat under-leveraged at 1.3 times, providing the financial room to pursue more bolt-on deals.

The market has been aggressively pricing in the improved operating momentum throughout this year, with shares having risen from $120 at the start of the year to $172 here and now, which translates into a 23 times earnings multiple while leverage is low. With margins being historically high and the topline sales (growth) numbers being quite modest, or lackluster, I must say that Dover has been quite a good allocator of capital.

With leverage being quite modest and the company having room again to pursue more deals in the $100-$500 million range in the years to come, there is room for further growth, but that is required to justify the valuation at 23 times earnings here, while margins might be historical high already.

Hence, I think that Dover has been more than fairly re-rated here; and while execution has been good, notably on the margins and capital allocation side, I see no compelling risk-reward at these levels.