This holiday season, investors have many reasons to be both joyful and nervous.
The good news is that economists expect robust economic growth all the way through 2023.
The bad news?
We could be facing the most overvalued market of all time according to Bloomberg. This is why Goldman Sachs thinks we might be headed for a lost decade for stocks.
Moody's agrees in its base-case long-term forecast.
On the other hand, when it comes to 2022, Goldman is actually rather optimistic.
Goldman thinks stocks will rise about 9% in 2022, and over the next 12 months, the FactSet consensus is even more cheerful.
|12-Month Forward S&P Bottom-Up Consensus
|5203.39
|Forward PE Forecast (12 Months From Now)
|
Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now)
|12-Month Consensus Market Return Potential
|10.7%
|21.68
|29.0%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)
After three incredible years for stocks, a potential 9% to 11% gain in 2022 would be spectacular.
(Source: Michael Batnick)
In fact, after a decade of Buffett-like returns, you can understand why so many investors are nervous about a valuation reckoning that might be coming next year.
But of course, it's a market of stocks, not a stock market. Just because the S&P, Nasdaq, and aristocrats are overvalued doesn't mean there aren't wonderful blue-chip bargains to be found.
So this holiday season, I wanted to highlight the 10 best high-yield aristocrats you can safely buy with the market near record highs.
10 high-yield aristocrats that can help you enjoy a merry Christmas not just this year, but every year for the rest of your life.
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
With the right watchlist, you can always find the best blue-chips for any given need, goal, or risk profile.
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
This is what powers our 10 specialty watchlists including three focused on aristocrats.
Each list can be sorted by 16 fundamentals, such as quality, safety, dividend growth streak, profitability, valuation, yield, growth, and long-term and short-term consensus return potential.
To find the best high-yield aristocrats first let's start by sorting the dividend champions by yield.
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Let's also exclude anything that isn't at least blue-chip quality and only select for non-speculative companies.
|Quality Score
|Meaning
|Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation
|Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy
|Strong Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|
Ultra-Value Buy
|3
|Atrocious, Very High Bankruptcy Risk
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|4
|Terrible, High Bankruptcy Risk
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|5
|Very Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|6
|Poor (very speculative)
|0.5%
|45%
|55%
|65%
|75%
|7
|Below-Average, Fallen Angels (speculative)
|1.0%
|40%
|50%
|60%
|70%
|8
|Average (Relative to S&P 500)
|2.5% (unless speculative then 1.0%)
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|50% to 55%
|
60% to 65%
|9
|Above-Average
|5% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|45% to 50%
|
55% to 60%
|10
|Blue-Chip
|7.5% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|
50% to 55%
|11
|SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip)
|10% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|
45% to 50%
|12
|Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips)
|15% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|10% to 15%
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|
40% to 45%
|13
|Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist)
|20% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|5% to 10%
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|
35% to 40%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
The Dividend Kings overall quality scores are based on a 222 point model that includes:
dividend safety
balance sheet strength
credit ratings
credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
short and long-term bankruptcy risk
accounting and corporate fraud risk
profitability and business model
growth consensus estimates
cost of capital
long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv and Just Capital
management quality
dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
analyst consensus long-term return potential
It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
This first screen gives us five exceptionally high-quality aristocrats all of which yield 4.3% or more.
But let's also sort by the aristocrats analysts are most bullish on for 2022.
But remember safety and quality first, so let's only select for blue-chips quality champions that analysts think are most likely to soar in 2022 and beyond.
And finally, let's define high-yield as 3+% since the Vanguard high-yield ETF yields 2.7%.
This gets us the second group of five high-yield blue-chip aristocrats you can safely consider for 2022.
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Country
|Altria
|(MO)
|Consumer Staples
|US
|Enbridge
|(ENB)
|Energy
|Canada (15% Dividend Withholding Tax)
|Philip Morris International
|(PM)
|Consumer Staples
|US
|AbbVie
|(ABBV)
|Healthcare
|US
|Realty Income
|(O)
|REIT
|US
|MDU Resources
|(MDU)
|Utilities
|US
|Novartis
|(NVS)
|Healthcare
|Switzerland (35% dividend withholding tax)
|Northwest Natural Holding
|(NWN)
|Utilities
|US
|Leggett & Platt
|(LEG)
|Consumer Discretionary
|US
|Cardinal Health
|(CAH)
|Healthcare
|US
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
These 10 high-yield aristocrats represent six sectors, three countries, and two continents.
Why do these 10 make my Christmas wish list?
|Company
|Quality Score (Out Of 100)
|Safety Score (Out Of 100)
|Dependability Score (out Of 100)
|Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile
|Altria
|86%
|90%
|83%
|68%
|Enbridge
|82%
|84%
|84%
|89%
|Philip Morris International
|87%
|89%
|84%
|77%
|AbbVie
|78%
|77%
|79%
|83%
|Realty Income
|86%
|91%
|83%
|64%
|MDU Resources
|78%
|83%
|78%
|45%
|Novartis
|91%
|95%
|91%
|89%
|Northwest Natural Holding
|82%
|82%
|90%
|50%
|Leggett & Platt
|74%
|72%
|76%
|44%
|Cardinal Health
|78%
|85%
|72%
|69%
|Average
|82.2% Super SWAN
|84.8% Very Safe
|82.0% Exceptional Dependability
|67.8% Above-Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Because collectively these are Super SWAN quality aristocrats with some of the safest and most dependable dividends on earth and above-average risk management.
How safe are these dividends?
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (135 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats
|85%
|0.5%
|1.7%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
In an average historical recession since WWII, the probability of a dividend cut is about 1 in 200.
Even in a Great Recession or Pandemic level downturn, the probability of a cut is about 1.7% or 1 in 59.
Want more proof of these aristocrats' impeccable safety and quality?
|Company
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|S&P Credit Rating
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|13-Year Median ROC
|ROC Industry Percentile
|Altria
|52
|BBB
|7.50%
|416%
|54%
|Enbridge
|26
|BBB+
|5.00%
|NA
|NA
|Philip Morris International
|52
|A
|0.66%
|165%
|87%
|AbbVie
|49
|BBB+
|5.00%
|180%
|98%
|Realty Income
|26
|A-
|2.50%
|NA
|NA
|MDU Resources
|31
|BBB+
|5.00%
|NA
|NA
|Novartis
|25
|AA-
|0.55%
|67%
|95%
|Northwest Natural Holding
|66
|NA
|5.00%
|NA
|NA
|Leggett & Platt
|49
|BBB-
|11.00%
|40%
|77%
|Cardinal Health
|37
|BBB
|7.50%
|66%
|43%
|Average
|41.3
|BBB+ Stable
|4.97%
|155.61%
|75.67%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Ben Graham considered a 20-year dividend growth streak a sign of excellence. The average dividend growth streak here is 41 years, more than twice as long.
S&P rates these 10 high-yield aristocrats a solid BBB+ stable, indicating a 5% chance of losing all your money in the next five years.
Their average return on capital, annual pre-tax income/the money it takes to run the business, over the last 13 years has been 156%.
For each $1 it takes to operate they generate $1.56 in annual pretax profit.
And among their peers, these blue-chips ROC is in the top 24%, confirming a wide and stable moat according to Joel Greenblatt.
Any way you slice it, these are 10 amazing high-yield aristocrats. And here's why retirees will love them as Christmas stocking stuffers.
|Company
|Discount To Fair Value
|PE/FFO
|12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential
|Altria
|28.4%
|9.2
|27.69%
|Enbridge
|21.9%
|8.3
|22.22%
|Philip Morris International
|13.5%
|13.9
|28.32%
|AbbVie
|24.3%
|8.8
|12.70%
|Realty Income
|1.1%
|18.1
|17.72%
|MDU Resources
|11.1%
|12.7
|27.94%
|Novartis
|26.9%
|12.1
|25.24%
|Northwest Natural Holding
|17.5%
|17.6
|23.30%
|Leggett & Platt
|21.1%
|14.1
|23.67%
|Cardinal Health
|33.7%
|7.7
|22.14%
|Average
|19.9%
|12.2
|23.09%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Today the S&P 500 has a forward PE of 21.8 and JPMorgan estimates its 29% overvalued.
In contrast, these 10 aristocrats are 20% undervalued and trading at just 12.2X earnings compared to their historical norm of 15.3.
Analysts are very bullish on these companies, expecting 23% total returns in just the next year, more than double what they expect from the broader market.
And as if quality, valuation, and the potential for epic 2022 returns weren't enough, now let's consider their total return fundamentals.
|Company
|Discount To Fair Value
|Yield
|FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate
|Consensus LT Total Return Potential
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Altria
|28.4%
|8.1%
|5.3%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|7.0%
|Enbridge
|21.9%
|7.1%
|7.8%
|14.9%
|10.5%
|8.1%
|Philip Morris International
|13.5%
|5.6%
|10.6%
|16.2%
|11.3%
|8.9%
|AbbVie
|24.3%
|4.6%
|6.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|Realty Income
|1.1%
|4.3%
|5.7%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.6%
|MDU Resources
|11.1%
|3.0%
|7.2%
|10.2%
|7.2%
|4.8%
|Novartis
|26.9%
|4.0%
|7.5%
|11.5%
|8.0%
|5.6%
|Northwest Natural Holding
|17.5%
|4.2%
|5.8%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.6%
|Leggett & Platt
|21.1%
|3.9%
|7.1%
|11.1%
|7.7%
|5.3%
|Cardinal Health
|33.7%
|4.0%
|6.9%
|10.9%
|7.7%
|5.3%
|Average
|19.9%
|4.9%
|7.0%
|11.9%
|8.4%
|6.0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
In a world where the S&P yields 1.5%, a 60/40 retirement portfolio 1.9%, and high-yield ETFs 2.7%, what do you call one of the safest 4.9% yields on earth?
The ultimate Christmas gift for retirees, which analysts expect to grow their dividends by 7% over time, or about 3X the rate of inflation the bond market expects over the next 30 years.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats
|4.9%
|7.0%
|11.9%
|8.3%
|6.0%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|5.9%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.9%
|11.3%
|7.9%
|5.5%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.2%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.0%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.5%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.50%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|-1.3%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|11.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.8%
|Chinese Tech
|0.3%
|14.0%
|14.3%
|10.0%
|7.6%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research, YCharts)
Analysts expect these 10 high-yield aristocrats to not just outperform the aristocrats as a whole but even potentially the Nasdaq over time.
What evidence do we have that these 10 aristocrats can actually deliver around 12% returns over time? Because they've stable blue-chips that have been doing it for the last quarter-century.
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes" - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's see how these 10 aristocrats have performed since 1997, a quarter-century where 91% of returns were pure fundamentals.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Why do analysts think these aristocrats can deliver close to 12% returns over the long-term? Because for 24 years they've been delivering close to 12% returns and have very stable business models.
And despite being just 10 companies, this collection of aristocrats was 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
In every serious market downturn other than the pandemic these aristocrats fell significantly less than the market.
They also recovered much faster, no longer than 22 months, compared to 75 months for the S&P 500 after the tech crash.
But as great as these 10 aristocrats are, everything goes better with Amazon (AMZN).
Look what happens if we equally weight yield and growth using these 10 aristocrats and Amazon.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN
|2.5%
|15.1%
|17.6%
|12.3%
|9.9%
|Chinese Tech
|0.3%
|14.0%
|14.3%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.2%
|10.0%
|7.6%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.0%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.2%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.5%
|Safe Midstream
|6.1%
|6.2%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.2%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|5.9%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.7%
|11.0%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|5.8%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.9%
|11.3%
|7.9%
|5.5%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.0%
|REITs
|3.0%
|7.0%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.6%
|S&P 500
|1.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.5%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.50%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|-1.3%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research, YCharts)
Higher yield than the dividend aristocrats? Yes.
Faster growth than the Nasdaq? You bet.
Better risk-adjusted expected returns than any other investment strategy? Darn tooting!
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Combining 10 high-yield aristocrats with Amazon delivered 217X inflation-adjusted returns, 54X better than the S&P 500.
And just take a look at what combining safe yield with hyper-growth did for portfolio income growth.
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
|Portfolio
|1998 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|
2021 Yield On Cost
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats
|$33
|$398
|11.4%
|3.3%
|39.8%
|Amazon
|$0
|$0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN
|$16
|$7,780
|30.9%
|1.6%
|778.0%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
|Portfolio
|Total Income Since 1998 Per $1,000 Investment
|Additional Income Per $1,000 Investment
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats
|$4,957
|Amazon
|$0
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN
|$89,654
|$84,698
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Combining Amazon with the aristocrats created 18.2X more income over time, an incredible $85,000 per $1,000 investment.
Obviously, this is an extreme example of how yield + growth is a far superior combination for maximizing safe income in retirement.
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|19.34%
|13.54%
|11.14%
|9.47%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Today analysts expect this combination of safe yield and growth to deliver 19.3% long-term income growth which translates into 9.5% annual income growth after accounting for risk, inflation, and taxes.
But how many people get an almost 10% raise each year? Heck, the market's historical inflation-adjusted return is 7% over 200 years and here your income growth alone is 33% more than that.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|15.2% CAGR 10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN
|Difference Between Aristocrats + AMZN And S&P
|5
|$1,435.63
|$1,524.56
|$2,028.91
|$593.28
|10
|$2,061.03
|$2,324.28
|$4,116.47
|$2,055.44
|15
|$2,958.88
|$3,543.51
|$8,351.94
|$5,393.06
|20
|$4,247.85
|$5,402.29
|$16,945.31
|$12,697.46
|25
|$6,098.34
|$8,236.11
|$34,380.48
|$28,282.14
|30
|$8,754.96
|$12,556.45
|$69,754.84
|$60,999.89
|35
|$12,568.87
|$19,143.06
|$141,526.17
|$128,957.30
|40
|$18,044.24
|$29,184.74
|$287,143.61
|$269,099.38
|45
|$25,904.84
|$44,493.88
|$582,588.03
|$556,683.19
|50
|$37,189.75
|$67,833.58
|$1,182,017.63
|$1,144,827.88
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P
|Ratio Aristocrats/AMZN Vs S&P 500
|5
|1.06
|1.41
|10
|1.13
|2.00
|15
|1.20
|2.82
|20
|1.27
|3.99
|25
|1.35
|5.64
|30
|1.43
|7.97
|35
|1.52
|11.26
|40
|1.62
|15.91
|45
|1.72
|22.49
|50
|1.82
|31.78
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
|Time Frame (Years)
|Annual Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment)
|
Amount Of Income Increase
|5
|$39.36
|1.57
|10
|$61.96
|2.48
|15
|$97.53
|3.90
|20
|$153.54
|6.14
|25
|$241.71
|9.67
|30
|$380.51
|15.22
|35
|$599.01
|23.96
|40
|$942.98
|37.72
|45
|$1,484.48
|59.38
|50
|$2,336.93
|93.48
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
What does this mean for retirees? Let me show you.
$555,086 is the median nest-egg for a retired couple in the US.
And $52,400 is the average retired couple's household spending in the first year of retirement.
|Portfolio
|Invested
|Yield
|Annual Income
|Inflation, Risk And Tax Adjusted Consensus Income Growth
|
Annual Income Year 30
|60/40
|$555,086
|1.9%
|$10,547
|0.6%
|$12,750
|AMZN + Aristocrats
|$555,086
|2.5%
|$13,877
|9.5%
|$209,485
|60/40
|$277,543
|1.9%
|$5,273
|0.6%
|$6,375
|AMZN + Aristocrats
|$277,543
|2.8%
|$7,771
|9.5%
|$117,312
|Annual Income Year 1(50% AMZN, + aristocrats, 50% 60/40)
|$13,045
|Annual Income Year 30 (50% AMZN + Aristocrats, 50% 60/40)
|$123,687
|Extra Income In Year 1(50% AMZN + aristocrats, 50% 60/40)
|$2,498
|Extra Income In Year 30 (50% AMZN + Aristocrats, 50% 60/40)
|$110,937
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
If the median retired couple were to put 50% of their savings into these 11 Super SWANs, that would immediately boost annual income by $2,500 or just over $200 per month.
And after 30 years, far superior income growth could be delivering an additional $111,000 per year in inflation-adjusted income or nearly $10,000 per month.
|Portfolio
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Income Over A 30 Year Retirement (From Dividends)
|10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN
|$2,050,973
|60/40
|$349,454
|Additional Inflation-Adjusted Income
|$1,701,519
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
And over a 30-year retirement, we're potentially talking about an additional $1.7 million in inflation-adjusted income.
And if you're comfortable ditching the 60/40 entirely and just investing in these 11 companies? Then you're potentially looking at $3.4 million in additional inflation-adjusted retirement income over a standard 30-year retirement?
What does that sound like to me? Like a potentially great way to ensure that every Christmas is a merry one, no matter what the economy, stock market, or inflation do in the coming years and decades.
No matter what the stock market, economy, inflation, or the pandemic are doing, there will always be relatively safe and prudent blue-chip bargains retirees can safely buy.
Today MO, ENB, PM, ABBV, O, MDU, NVS, NW, LEG, and CAH represent 10 high-yield aristocrats that together yield 4.9% and are expected to grow their dividends at 7% over time.
That means potentially 11.9% long-term returns, similar to what they've delivered over the last quarter-century and potentially better returns than the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq.
That alone should make for a merry Christmas for retirees. But if you combine high-yield aristocrats with hyper-growth blue-chips like Amazon?
Well, then you have an unbeatable combination of generous, safe, and growing income that could ensure a very merry Christmas every single year.
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philosopher Seneca the younger
This is how you stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own.
This is how you retire rich, stay rich in retirement, and help your children and grandchildren retire even richer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MO, PM, ENB, ABBV, O, MDU, NVS, CAH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns AMZN, MO, PM, ENB, ABBV, O, MDU, NVS, CAH, and LEG in our portfolios.