HASLOO/iStock via Getty Images

This holiday season, investors have many reasons to be both joyful and nervous.

The good news is that economists expect robust economic growth all the way through 2023.

The bad news?

We could be facing the most overvalued market of all time according to Bloomberg. This is why Goldman Sachs thinks we might be headed for a lost decade for stocks.

Moody's agrees in its base-case long-term forecast.

On the other hand, when it comes to 2022, Goldman is actually rather optimistic.

Goldman thinks stocks will rise about 9% in 2022, and over the next 12 months, the FactSet consensus is even more cheerful.

12-Month Forward S&P Bottom-Up Consensus 5203.39 Forward PE Forecast (12 Months From Now) Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now) 12-Month Consensus Market Return Potential 10.7% 21.68 29.0%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

After three incredible years for stocks, a potential 9% to 11% gain in 2022 would be spectacular.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

In fact, after a decade of Buffett-like returns, you can understand why so many investors are nervous about a valuation reckoning that might be coming next year.

But of course, it's a market of stocks, not a stock market. Just because the S&P, Nasdaq, and aristocrats are overvalued doesn't mean there aren't wonderful blue-chip bargains to be found.

So this holiday season, I wanted to highlight the 10 best high-yield aristocrats you can safely buy with the market near record highs.

10 high-yield aristocrats that can help you enjoy a merry Christmas not just this year, but every year for the rest of your life.

How To Find The Best High-Yield Aristocrats To Safely Buy With The Market Near Record Highs

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

With the right watchlist, you can always find the best blue-chips for any given need, goal, or risk profile.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

43 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

This is what powers our 10 specialty watchlists including three focused on aristocrats.

dividend champions: any company with 25+ year dividend growth streak (including foreign companies and companies too small to be in the S&P 500)

dividend aristocrats: S&P companies with 25+ year streaks

dividend kings: any company with a 50+ year streak

Each list can be sorted by 16 fundamentals, such as quality, safety, dividend growth streak, profitability, valuation, yield, growth, and long-term and short-term consensus return potential.

To find the best high-yield aristocrats first let's start by sorting the dividend champions by yield.

Dividend Champions Sorted By Yield

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red= potential trim/sell

Let's also exclude anything that isn't at least blue-chip quality and only select for non-speculative companies.

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Atrocious, Very High Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Terrible, High Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Poor (very speculative) 0.5% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (speculative) 1.0% 40% 50% 60% 70% 8 Average (Relative to S&P 500) 2.5% (unless speculative then 1.0%) 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 60% to 65% 9 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 10 Blue-Chip 7.5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 11 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 12 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 15% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 13 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 20% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

The Dividend Kings overall quality scores are based on a 222 point model that includes:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

credit ratings

credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

This first screen gives us five exceptionally high-quality aristocrats all of which yield 4.3% or more.

But let's also sort by the aristocrats analysts are most bullish on for 2022.

12-month consensus total return forecast

But remember safety and quality first, so let's only select for blue-chips quality champions that analysts think are most likely to soar in 2022 and beyond.

non-speculative blue-chips only

And finally, let's define high-yield as 3+% since the Vanguard high-yield ETF yields 2.7%.

3+% yield

This gets us the second group of five high-yield blue-chip aristocrats you can safely consider for 2022.

All I Want For Christmas Is These 10 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

These 10 high-yield aristocrats represent six sectors, three countries, and two continents.

Why do these 10 make my Christmas wish list?

Company Quality Score (Out Of 100) Safety Score (Out Of 100) Dependability Score (out Of 100) Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Altria 86% 90% 83% 68% Enbridge 82% 84% 84% 89% Philip Morris International 87% 89% 84% 77% AbbVie 78% 77% 79% 83% Realty Income 86% 91% 83% 64% MDU Resources 78% 83% 78% 45% Novartis 91% 95% 91% 89% Northwest Natural Holding 82% 82% 90% 50% Leggett & Platt 74% 72% 76% 44% Cardinal Health 78% 85% 72% 69% Average 82.2% Super SWAN 84.8% Very Safe 82.0% Exceptional Dependability 67.8% Above-Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Because collectively these are Super SWAN quality aristocrats with some of the safest and most dependable dividends on earth and above-average risk management.

How safe are these dividends?

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (135 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% 10 High-Yield Aristocrats 85% 0.5% 1.7%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

In an average historical recession since WWII, the probability of a dividend cut is about 1 in 200.

Even in a Great Recession or Pandemic level downturn, the probability of a cut is about 1.7% or 1 in 59.

Want more proof of these aristocrats' impeccable safety and quality?

Company Dividend Growth Streak (Years) S&P Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 13-Year Median ROC ROC Industry Percentile Altria 52 BBB 7.50% 416% 54% Enbridge 26 BBB+ 5.00% NA NA Philip Morris International 52 A 0.66% 165% 87% AbbVie 49 BBB+ 5.00% 180% 98% Realty Income 26 A- 2.50% NA NA MDU Resources 31 BBB+ 5.00% NA NA Novartis 25 AA- 0.55% 67% 95% Northwest Natural Holding 66 NA 5.00% NA NA Leggett & Platt 49 BBB- 11.00% 40% 77% Cardinal Health 37 BBB 7.50% 66% 43% Average 41.3 BBB+ Stable 4.97% 155.61% 75.67%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Ben Graham considered a 20-year dividend growth streak a sign of excellence. The average dividend growth streak here is 41 years, more than twice as long.

S&P rates these 10 high-yield aristocrats a solid BBB+ stable, indicating a 5% chance of losing all your money in the next five years.

the probability of all 10 going to zero in the next three decades is approximately 1 in 10.9 trillion

Their average return on capital, annual pre-tax income/the money it takes to run the business, over the last 13 years has been 156%.

For each $1 it takes to operate they generate $1.56 in annual pretax profit.

that's 12X the returns on capital of the S&P 500

And among their peers, these blue-chips ROC is in the top 24%, confirming a wide and stable moat according to Joel Greenblatt.

one of the greatest investors in history

40% CAGR total returns for 21 years

using ROC and valuation

ROC is Greenblatt's favorite proxy for quality and moatiness

Any way you slice it, these are 10 amazing high-yield aristocrats. And here's why retirees will love them as Christmas stocking stuffers.

Company Discount To Fair Value PE/FFO 12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential Altria 28.4% 9.2 27.69% Enbridge 21.9% 8.3 22.22% Philip Morris International 13.5% 13.9 28.32% AbbVie 24.3% 8.8 12.70% Realty Income 1.1% 18.1 17.72% MDU Resources 11.1% 12.7 27.94% Novartis 26.9% 12.1 25.24% Northwest Natural Holding 17.5% 17.6 23.30% Leggett & Platt 21.1% 14.1 23.67% Cardinal Health 33.7% 7.7 22.14% Average 19.9% 12.2 23.09%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Today the S&P 500 has a forward PE of 21.8 and JPMorgan estimates its 29% overvalued.

In contrast, these 10 aristocrats are 20% undervalued and trading at just 12.2X earnings compared to their historical norm of 15.3.

the last time the S&P 500 had a 12.2 PE was April 2009

literally Great Recession valuations with the market the most overvalued its been in 20 years!

Analysts are very bullish on these companies, expecting 23% total returns in just the next year, more than double what they expect from the broader market.

And as if quality, valuation, and the potential for epic 2022 returns weren't enough, now let's consider their total return fundamentals.

Company Discount To Fair Value Yield FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate Consensus LT Total Return Potential Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Altria 28.4% 8.1% 5.3% 13.4% 9.4% 7.0% Enbridge 21.9% 7.1% 7.8% 14.9% 10.5% 8.1% Philip Morris International 13.5% 5.6% 10.6% 16.2% 11.3% 8.9% AbbVie 24.3% 4.6% 6.5% 11.1% 7.8% 5.4% Realty Income 1.1% 4.3% 5.7% 10.0% 7.0% 4.6% MDU Resources 11.1% 3.0% 7.2% 10.2% 7.2% 4.8% Novartis 26.9% 4.0% 7.5% 11.5% 8.0% 5.6% Northwest Natural Holding 17.5% 4.2% 5.8% 10.0% 7.0% 4.6% Leggett & Platt 21.1% 3.9% 7.1% 11.1% 7.7% 5.3% Cardinal Health 33.7% 4.0% 6.9% 10.9% 7.7% 5.3% Average 19.9% 4.9% 7.0% 11.9% 8.4% 6.0%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

In a world where the S&P yields 1.5%, a 60/40 retirement portfolio 1.9%, and high-yield ETFs 2.7%, what do you call one of the safest 4.9% yields on earth?

The ultimate Christmas gift for retirees, which analysts expect to grow their dividends by 7% over time, or about 3X the rate of inflation the bond market expects over the next 30 years.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% 10 High-Yield Aristocrats 4.9% 7.0% 11.9% 8.3% 6.0% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.50% 0.0% 1.5% 1.1% -1.3% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Chinese Tech 0.3% 14.0% 14.3% 10.0% 7.6%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research, YCharts)

Analysts expect these 10 high-yield aristocrats to not just outperform the aristocrats as a whole but even potentially the Nasdaq over time.

What evidence do we have that these 10 aristocrats can actually deliver around 12% returns over time? Because they've stable blue-chips that have been doing it for the last quarter-century.

10 High-Yield Aristocrats Total Returns Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes" - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

So let's see how these 10 aristocrats have performed since 1997, a quarter-century where 91% of returns were pure fundamentals.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Why do analysts think these aristocrats can deliver close to 12% returns over the long-term? Because for 24 years they've been delivering close to 12% returns and have very stable business models.

And despite being just 10 companies, this collection of aristocrats was 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

In every serious market downturn other than the pandemic these aristocrats fell significantly less than the market.

They also recovered much faster, no longer than 22 months, compared to 75 months for the S&P 500 after the tech crash.

But as great as these 10 aristocrats are, everything goes better with Amazon (AMZN).

Turbocharge Your Income Growth By Combining Yield And Growth

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

always at fair value or better

and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always

balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

the only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement

Look what happens if we equally weight yield and growth using these 10 aristocrats and Amazon.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN 2.5% 15.1% 17.6% 12.3% 9.9% Chinese Tech 0.3% 14.0% 14.3% 10.0% 7.6% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.50% 0.0% 1.5% 1.1% -1.3%

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research, YCharts)

Higher yield than the dividend aristocrats? Yes.

Faster growth than the Nasdaq? You bet.

Better risk-adjusted expected returns than any other investment strategy? Darn tooting!

10 High-Yield Aristocrats + Amazon Total Returns Since 1997 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Combining 10 high-yield aristocrats with Amazon delivered 217X inflation-adjusted returns, 54X better than the S&P 500.

And just take a look at what combining safe yield with hyper-growth did for portfolio income growth.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio 1998 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost 10 High-Yield Aristocrats $33 $398 11.4% 3.3% 39.8% Amazon $0 $0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN $16 $7,780 30.9% 1.6% 778.0%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio Total Income Since 1998 Per $1,000 Investment Additional Income Per $1,000 Investment 10 High-Yield Aristocrats $4,957 Amazon $0 10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN $89,654 $84,698

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Combining Amazon with the aristocrats created 18.2X more income over time, an incredible $85,000 per $1,000 investment.

Obviously, this is an extreme example of how yield + growth is a far superior combination for maximizing safe income in retirement.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 19.34% 13.54% 11.14% 9.47%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Today analysts expect this combination of safe yield and growth to deliver 19.3% long-term income growth which translates into 9.5% annual income growth after accounting for risk, inflation, and taxes.

But how many people get an almost 10% raise each year? Heck, the market's historical inflation-adjusted return is 7% over 200 years and here your income growth alone is 33% more than that.

10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN VS S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

the bond market is pricing in 2.4% inflation for the next 30 years

2.7% for the next 5 years

Time Frame (Years) 7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 15.2% CAGR 10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN Difference Between Aristocrats + AMZN And S&P 5 $1,435.63 $1,524.56 $2,028.91 $593.28 10 $2,061.03 $2,324.28 $4,116.47 $2,055.44 15 $2,958.88 $3,543.51 $8,351.94 $5,393.06 20 $4,247.85 $5,402.29 $16,945.31 $12,697.46 25 $6,098.34 $8,236.11 $34,380.48 $28,282.14 30 $8,754.96 $12,556.45 $69,754.84 $60,999.89 35 $12,568.87 $19,143.06 $141,526.17 $128,957.30 40 $18,044.24 $29,184.74 $287,143.61 $269,099.38 45 $25,904.84 $44,493.88 $582,588.03 $556,683.19 50 $37,189.75 $67,833.58 $1,182,017.63 $1,144,827.88

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Aristocrats/AMZN Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 1.41 10 1.13 2.00 15 1.20 2.82 20 1.27 3.99 25 1.35 5.64 30 1.43 7.97 35 1.52 11.26 40 1.62 15.91 45 1.72 22.49 50 1.82 31.78

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Time Frame (Years) Annual Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment) Amount Of Income Increase 5 $39.36 1.57 10 $61.96 2.48 15 $97.53 3.90 20 $153.54 6.14 25 $241.71 9.67 30 $380.51 15.22 35 $599.01 23.96 40 $942.98 37.72 45 $1,484.48 59.38 50 $2,336.93 93.48

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

What does this mean for retirees? Let me show you.

(Source: Smart Asset)

$555,086 is the median nest-egg for a retired couple in the US.

(Source: Motley Fool)

And $52,400 is the average retired couple's household spending in the first year of retirement.

Portfolio Invested Yield Annual Income Inflation, Risk And Tax Adjusted Consensus Income Growth Annual Income Year 30 60/40 $555,086 1.9% $10,547 0.6% $12,750 AMZN + Aristocrats $555,086 2.5% $13,877 9.5% $209,485 60/40 $277,543 1.9% $5,273 0.6% $6,375 AMZN + Aristocrats $277,543 2.8% $7,771 9.5% $117,312 Annual Income Year 1(50% AMZN, + aristocrats, 50% 60/40) $13,045 Annual Income Year 30 (50% AMZN + Aristocrats, 50% 60/40) $123,687 Extra Income In Year 1(50% AMZN + aristocrats, 50% 60/40) $2,498 Extra Income In Year 30 (50% AMZN + Aristocrats, 50% 60/40) $110,937

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

If the median retired couple were to put 50% of their savings into these 11 Super SWANs, that would immediately boost annual income by $2,500 or just over $200 per month.

And after 30 years, far superior income growth could be delivering an additional $111,000 per year in inflation-adjusted income or nearly $10,000 per month.

Portfolio Total Inflation-Adjusted Income Over A 30 Year Retirement (From Dividends) 10 High-Yield Aristocrats + AMZN $2,050,973 60/40 $349,454 Additional Inflation-Adjusted Income $1,701,519

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

And over a 30-year retirement, we're potentially talking about an additional $1.7 million in inflation-adjusted income.

And if you're comfortable ditching the 60/40 entirely and just investing in these 11 companies? Then you're potentially looking at $3.4 million in additional inflation-adjusted retirement income over a standard 30-year retirement?

What does that sound like to me? Like a potentially great way to ensure that every Christmas is a merry one, no matter what the economy, stock market, or inflation do in the coming years and decades.

Bottom Line: This Christmas Santa Is Bringing 10 High-Yield Aristocrat Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

No matter what the stock market, economy, inflation, or the pandemic are doing, there will always be relatively safe and prudent blue-chip bargains retirees can safely buy.

Today MO, ENB, PM, ABBV, O, MDU, NVS, NW, LEG, and CAH represent 10 high-yield aristocrats that together yield 4.9% and are expected to grow their dividends at 7% over time.

That means potentially 11.9% long-term returns, similar to what they've delivered over the last quarter-century and potentially better returns than the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq.

That alone should make for a merry Christmas for retirees. But if you combine high-yield aristocrats with hyper-growth blue-chips like Amazon?

Well, then you have an unbeatable combination of generous, safe, and growing income that could ensure a very merry Christmas every single year.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philosopher Seneca the younger

This is how you stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own.

This is how you retire rich, stay rich in retirement, and help your children and grandchildren retire even richer.