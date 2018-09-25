wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) continues to have nice long-term prospects given their open mindset and collaborative thought process.

In the 3Q22 call, Co-CEO Marc Benioff had good things to day about Bret Taylor’s promotion to Co-CEO:

Well, Bret, when I first met you, you were at Google. You did an amazing job with Google Maps. And you started your own company, then it was acquired by Facebook. You became the CTO of Facebook. And then you left Facebook and started another company. And Salesforce was very lucky to buy that company. And then you've had an amazing run here over the last 5, 5.5 years at Salesforce and most recently as our Chief Operating Officer and now as Co-CEO. We couldn't be more grateful for you and your leadership, and congratulations, and it's just amazing to watch you grow.

Customer 360 - Single Source Of Truth

Announced in September 2018, Customer 360 puts the customer at the center of everything and stresses open connections across apps and systems such that there is a single, holistic customer profile. Salesforce keeps their offerings open and unified such that there is a single source of truth for customers:

Customer 360 will unify Service, Marketing and Commerce, but to obtain a more complete view of the customer, companies must access customer data from a number of systems outside Salesforce. To accomplish this, Salesforce customers will be able to implement API-led connectivity across any application, data, or device with MuleSoft Anypoint Platform and then connect these APIs directly to Customer 360, creating a truly complete customer view. With MuleSoft and Customer 360, Salesforce customers can realize their vision for digital transformation with the ability to connect with and understand their customers in entirely new ways.

The December 2020 Investor Day presentation has a helpful visual of Customer 360 including the single source of truth theme:

Image Source: December 2020 Investor Day

Co-CEO Taylor talks about the importance of a single point of truth at the December Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference:

What it is, and we use this for a single source of truth. And it's - our customers want a single source of truth about their customers. How many times have you like called up a support line and been transferred 3 times, right, because you have 4 different systems, 4 different departments or you show up 1 of the - we have a great relationship with AT&T that we've talked about a number of times in our earnings call, trying to transform their customer experience.

It’s easier for Customer 360 to keep things open and connected with internal offerings than external offerings. The internal product offerings are strong and the September 2021 Investor Day presentation slide below shows the Sales cloud with 15% growth based on the 2Q22 annualized figure. In the 3Q22 call, Co-CEO Taylor mentioned the Sales cloud is now up to more than a $6 billion business with 17% year-over-year growth:

Image Source: September 2021 Investor Day

This wide breadth of offerings makes customers more sticky such that churn is lower. CFO Amy Weaver pointed out that attrition is lower than ever at the December Wells Fargo TMT Virtual Summit:

We saw the lowest attrition that we've seen in company history this quarter [3Q22]. And I think all of that really goes to the long-term strength of the company.

Salesforce is well aware that APIs were critical for Amazon’s (AMZN) success with AWS. At the September 2021 Investor Day, a question was asked about balancing Slack’s organic innovation with integration efforts. Salesforce Co-CEO stresses APIs in response:

It's also, to me, the power of platforms. We're a platform company. It's the power of the AppExchange. And Slack is a platform. And so we've been really rigorous about using our public APIs because lots of people use Salesforce with competitors to Slack, lots of people use Slack with competitors to our core CRM, and we really believe that platforms are where value comes from in technology. And so really proud of the momentum you've seen, but also kind of the way we've done it the right way as well.

AppExchange

The AppExchange is an open and collaborative ecosystem that continues to grow in importance as Salesforce has an avuncular relationship with partners. Keeping customers happy, AppExchange is one of the reasons why attrition is lower than ever. Co-CEO Taylor discusses AppExchange and the open partnership strategy at the September 2021 Investor Day:

Look, I - we don't talk about it enough, but I think our - one of our best competitive moats is our AppExchange. We have the most robust ecosystem around Salesforce. There's still nothing like an enterprise software. It's been around for a decade. It's impossible to replicate because you can copy a feature, but you cannot copy an ecosystem.

Acquisitions

One reason Salesforce is successful with acquisitions is because they have an open approach such that acquired companies become a full part of the ecosystem as opposed to being siloed. The September 2021 Investor Day presentation shows the tremendous progress big companies have made in the Salesforce ecosystem after being acquired:

Image Source: September 2021 Investor Day

At the June 2019 Tableau call, CEO Benioff talks about the fact that traditional enterprise software companies have a closed mindset when it comes to new technology:

There is a question of, well, gee, MuleSoft really is all about connecting to an ecosystem of data and connects to lots of different data sources like SAP, Microsoft and Amazon and Google and Workday and ServiceNow and so many companies, and how do you plan to address that? And it was kind of a shock to me actually because when I have the question, it was kind of like somehow people think that we wouldn't connect to those companies or wouldn't support all those companies or that we would do something to cut them off.

MuleSoft is fundamental to the delivery of Customer 360 and the acquisition has worked out very well over long periods of time. President Gavin Patterson addressed some growing pains in the 3Q22 call:

Well, I'm not going to give specific numbers. But you can hopefully tell from my tone and conviction the demand environment is strong. The pipe is strong, and we're feeling confident about Q4 and looking into Q1 as well. I think Bret said it very, very eloquently. We've gone through a little bit of, I would say, growing pains this quarter with Mule. There are operational challenges, but the actions that need to be taken are very clear. But it does not change in any way our belief that MuleSoft is fundamental to our ability to deliver our Customer 360. So I see its role in solving customer problems and creating value for customers is absolutely fundamental. And I'm confident we'll be able to work through these over the next quarter.

Valuation

The FY21 annual report says 90% of the Fortune 500 are Salesforce customers! Salesforce is what IBM (IBM) used to be in the sense that managers can’t get fired for choosing their software. New customers are not necessarily required for revenue growth as more offerings become available for existing customers.

Years ago, many saw Salesforce as quixotic but now the tables have turned and Salesforce has grown much faster than iconic companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP):

Image Source: September 2021 Investor Day

CFO Weaver mentioned the strong cash flow generation in the September 2021 Investor day transcript:

The third pillar of our financial model is that we have an incredible model that generates substantial cash flow every year. And as we continue to focus on driving our CapEx lower from 6% of revenue in FY '17 to a guided 3% this year, we are going to continue to see free cash flow grow both on a total and a per share basis. This strong cash flow has also been able to help us unlock the capital market - or the debt markets.

Co-CEO Benioff revealed impressive numbers in the 3Q22 call including the 27% year-over-year revenue growth from $5.42 billion in 3Q21 to $6.86 billion in 3Q22:

And it's really driven by all these amazing products, but really by this incredible customer success. And we can see it where we're #1 again for the eighth year in a row in CRM according to IDC. It's really exciting. And now for fiscal year '22, we're raising our revenue guide again. Just raised it at Investor Day a couple of weeks ago and now we're raising it again to $26.4 billion, at the high end of the range, representing 24% projected growth year-over-year. And as we shared at our Investor Day in September, we're expecting fiscal year '23 revenue guidance of $31.8 billion, that's the high end of our range, and operating margin of 20%.

I like looking at OCF and the OCF yield when thinking about valuation:

Image Source: Author’s spreadsheet based on September 2018 Investor Day Presentation for FY09 to FY18, 10-Ks for FY19 to FY21 and Guidance for FY22.

I treat stock-based compensation as a cash expense so my adjusted FCF number would normally be lower than this. However, I believe growth investments in sales and marketing [S&M] largely offset the stock-based compensation consideration. Looking at the FY21 10-K, Salesforce had $2.2 billion in stock-based compensation and $9.7 billion in S&M from revenue of $21.3 billion. As a comparison, Oracle isn’t investing as much in growth and their 10-K through May 2021 shows $7.7 billion in S&M excluding amortization of intangible assets from revenue of $40.5 billion

In the 3Q22 call, CFO Weaver said that FY22 OCF growth would have been 23% to 24% without the headwinds from M&A:

We are raising fiscal '22 operating cash flow guidance by 4 points, now expecting 18% to 19% growth year-over-year. The increase from our previous guide is primarily driven by strong revenue performance and lower headwinds from M&A. The dilutive cash flow impact of Slack and Acumen now represents a headwind to our year-over-year growth of approximately 5 points. Excluding the anticipated impact of M&A, operating cash flow growth would be 23% to 24%.

CFO Weaver went on to say FY22 FCF growth would have been 25% to 26% without the M&A headwinds.

Capex as a percentage of revenue has been falling over the years. The 10-K for FY09 shows the $61.1 million capex was 5.7% of the $1,077 million revenue. In the 3Q22 call, CFO Amy Weaver said capex should be 3% of revenue in FY22.

In 4 years from now we should have FY26 revenue guidance of $50 billion and I’m optimistic the OCF guidance going with that will be about $12.5 billion based on an OCF yield of 25%. I’m hopeful capex can get down to 2.5% of revenue by that time such that it is $1.25 billion meaning FCF is $11.25 billion. If Salesforce is valued at 35x to 36x FCF at that time, then it implies a $400 billion valuation. The enterprise value is close to today’s market cap of $252 billion based on the December 14th share price of $255.59 and 985 million shares outstanding as of November 30th per the 3Q22 10-Q filing. The implication is 4-year CAGR of 12% not counting dilution.