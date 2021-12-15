simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is an ad tech stock that has been severely punished in 2021. Firstly on fears of privacy concerns, then on fears over interest rates, then on questions over its inorganic growth rates.

All those fears are now known knowns and fully priced into the stock. What I declare is that when all the fears are out and well known, they are already priced into the stock.

What we have before us, is a stock that's priced at approximately 19x forward cash flows from operations, despite the expectation of growing its revenues at somewhere around 20% to 25% CAGR over the next couple of years.

Investor Sentiment in This Space is Sour

Data by YCharts

It's astounding how in the past several weeks the market has just puked out so many stocks.

On this front, Magnite hasn't been spared. But what I find particularly fascinating about Magnite's stock being thrown out is that the company was, in my estimation, already cheaply valued before this sell-off in the past month. What's more, it's a business that's also substantially profitable, as we'll soon discuss.

Meanwhile, even now, amongst tech companies, there are pockets that are still incredibly richly valued on practically any metric. It's a very bizarre investment period we are in right now, that's for sure.

Magnite's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Enticing

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance on a gross basis

Anyone that follows Magnite will know that Magnite is a highly acquisitive company. Indeed, during Q2 of this year, Magnite acquired SpotX which bolstered its topline meaningfully.

What's more, the guidance for Q4 2021 highlighted above includes traffic acquisition costs. This compares with 73% y/y that the company is guiding for, which excludes traffic acquisition costs, that are out of the company's control.

Consequently, presently investors are giving Magnite no benefit of the doubt for its solid growth rates, as Magnite is viewed as embarking on an acquisitive move that is high-risk and expensive.

Thus, the question is can Magnite minimally grow on a sustainable basis at close to 20% CAGR over the next couple of years?

What's Magnite? Why is it Interesting?

Magnite is one of the biggest Supply Side Platforms in the ad tech space. What this means is that unlike The Trade Desk (TTD) that's a middleman between brands or advertising agents and an exchange, Magnite works on the side of monetizing digital space.

(Source)

As you can see on the right, companies such as Roku (ROKU) have advertising inventory that they need to monetize. And that's where Magnite comes in. Those platforms on the right want their digital space, that can hold an digital ad, to be monetized via an independent conflict-free platform.

(Source)

Oftentimes, they don't want to be monetized solely by the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), because they don't want to hand over control to how their ad is displayed to companies that have a level of indirect conflict with them. To that end, they need to reach out for independent platforms outside of the walled gardens.

In essence, the Demand Side Platforms are much more valuable, because that connection with brands is key. But at the same time, even though the Supply Side Platforms are much more commoditized platforms, they are still amply profitable and growing.

Debt Profile Weighs on MGNI Stock

(Source)

As I've touched on a few times, Magnite is highly acquisitive. And given that it's going to finish 2021 with slightly higher than 3.5x net debt to EBITDA, investors feel that its ability to make further needle-moving acquisitions will be hampered.

On that front, Magnite announced to investors that it's determined to repurchase its shares, by deploying $50 million towards buybacks over the next twelve months. This obviously is slightly odd, given that the capital could be used in the first instance to pay down more debt.

That being said, it does indicate to investors that Magnite's appetite to make meaningful acquisitions has for now abated. And that fact is more likely to be well received by investors than any share repurchase program.

MGNI Stock Valuation - Cheaply Priced to Cash Flows

(Source)

Magnite is valued at $2.3 billion, putting its stock trading for 23x this year's operational cash flows. Incidentally, Magnite defines operational cash flows as adjusted EBITDA minus capex requirements.

However, given that Q3 2021 saw Magnite report $34 million of free cash flow, it appears likely that for 2021 Magnite will be on target to reach close to $100 million in cash flows from operations.

(Source)

Furthermore, since Magnite is guiding for approximately 25% CAGR over the near term, we can imply that its cash flows from operations would increase by at least 20% in 2022. This would mean that in 2022 Magnite's cash flows from operations could reach $120 million.

Consequently, the stock right now is being priced at 19x cash flows from operations, while it's expected to grow at somewhere around 20% to 25% CAGR over the next couple of years.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Accordingly, this 20% to 25% figure is pretty much what analysts following the stock also expect.

The Bottom Line

Magnite is valued at a huge discount to its intrinsic value. And it's difficult to remain invested through the pain. I get that.

It's so much easier to give up, ''clean up'' the portfolio and start 2022 with a fresh amount of capital on the sidelines. I understand that sentiment.

But to that insight, I would highlight two things.

Firstly, if one puts capital aside, and watches a stock go higher, they will always be ''waiting for the dip'' to return to the market. But the dip is here and now.

Yet, if the stock goes lower, they'll feel nicely vindicated for not buying. But one doesn't get a return for leaving their capital on the side. One gets a return for investing alongside the company's growth in intrinsic value over time.

Secondly, market timing is a fool's errand. The idea that one can time the best entry point to get involved in a stock is erroneous at best. Because when one exits capital to the side, one is waiting for the perfect opportunity, when the skies are most rosy to get involved. By that time, it will be too late. Good luck and happy investing.