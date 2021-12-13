Darryl Fonseka/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I believe Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) ("Planet") has a very large growth runway ahead. High-quality daily imagery of our planet has many use cases for businesses and governments across many different verticals, in my opinion. Some of these use cases currently include agriculture, defense & intelligence, and energy. With Planet providing key data for these industries to increase operational efficiency, I believe expansion into new verticals and further into the ones they're established in is inevitable as they continue developing their proprietary data platform and satellites.

Along with capturing mass amounts of data and organizing it on their proprietary platform, I believe Planet will become an important player in the sustainability space. Being nestled between these two industries may provide exceptional earnings and investment tailwinds in my opinion.

Background

Planet Labs was founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists with the goal of providing a daily scan of the Earth's surface. Currently, Planet satellites capture over 3 million images a day providing a comprehensive scan. This scan provides data to over 700 customers who make up some of the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education, finance companies, and government agencies. After going public through a SPAC merger with dMY Technology Group, Planet intends to continue its growth initiatives which include a real-time scan of the Earth's surface. Planet captures these images via two types of satellites:

Source: PL Investor Presentation

Planet currently has deployed the second-largest satellite constellation behind only SpaceX's StarLink (the largest satellite imagery constellation by over 10x). With over 200 satellites in orbit, Planet Lab satellites can visit certain areas on Earth up to ten revisits per day and cover the entire Earth's surface roughly twice per day.

Once the data is captured by the satellites, Planet stores the images in its database and sells access to specific areas of the Earth's surface to customers. Planet's largest customers by industry include agriculture, civil, defense & intelligence, and mapping. If you want to read more about how Planet's data specifically integrates into different verticals, I highly recommend you read more on the solutions segment of their website and the science applications packet. I've included the broad product offerings below:

Source: PL Investor Presentation

Thesis Support

Vertical Diversity

I believe demand for Planet's service will grow exponentially over time as they further develop their satellites and their platform used to access the data. Many industries can benefit from having consistently updated scans of the Earth's surface alongside the historical database for past scans. From agricultural efficiency to hedge funds looking for alpha, Planet's ability to operate across many different industries may allow for long-term sustained growth in my opinion. Below are some of the current industries and partners Planet works with:

Source: PL Investor Presentation

On top of potential long-term sustained growth, I believe Planet's diversified revenue breakup by different industries gives them protection during economic and seasonal cycles. By not having all their eggs in one basket in terms of verticals they serve, I believe the industry diversity gives Planet revenue protection:

Source: PL Investor Presentation

Business Model Potential

Planet currently describes itself as the 'Bloomberg Terminal' for Earth data. With over 25 Terabytes of data captured daily through their satellite scans, I will continue to reiterate how the data has the potential for major use across many types of industries. I do believe to fully capture their potential, presenting the data and sourcing it efficiently through their platform will be vital to attracting customers. Currently, 100% of data is machine-learning ready, causing me to believe this is a focus area for Planet.

On top of current and potential use cases for Planet's data, their business model revolves around many focus areas for investment inflow today:

Source: PL Investor Presentation

From Big Data to Space to Sustainability, ETFs and Mutual Funds tracking those areas of the market will potentially add Planet to their holdings which may drive up demand for their shares.

Price Targets

Management is currently projecting revenue to reach $693 million in FY 2026. Using their revenue projections and my valuation forecasts, I created 5-year price targets for Planet.

To find my current expected valuation I used a sum of parts methodology. Because the main facets of Planet's business revolve around data and satellites, I focused specifically on big data and space comps. Because Planet has 94% recurring ACV and a net dollar retention rate of over 100%, I have also used SaaS comps to try and paint an even more accurate valuation breakdown.

I first found my expected current valuation strictly taking the competitor sum-of-parts then found my 5-year base-case multiple adjusting it for growth:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin

Now, using management's FY 2026 revenue forecast, I found my 5-year price targets:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin

(Revenue-based PTs are calculated by multiplying revenue of $693 million by the EV/S multiples of 10.6x, 8.0x, and 5.4x subtracting net debt of -$508 million and dividing that by my projected 2026 diluted shares outstanding of 276 million. % Return and CAGR columns use a present value share price of $7.80. CAGR is using an n=5 years.)

Risks

Competition

As Planet looks to expand into new verticals and develop partnerships, emerging competition in the space may inhibit future growth. Luckily for Planet, they were the first mover in the space and have a wide operational moat in my opinion. Other than having a satellite fleet 15x larger than the closest competitor, I (and management) believe their proprietary data and data platform create other moats for the business as well.

With over five years of Earth indexing, the head start and current database mitigate a lot of short-term competition risk in my opinion. I do believe over the long-term other companies like SpaceX and Rocket Lab (RKLB) could potentially enter this space, which is still why I believe it is a risk worth discussing.

Valuation

Given the fact Planet just went public trading at over 12x NTM revenues is definitely something to be cautious of in my opinion. While the competitor analysis I did to find my projected valuations for FY 2026 may currently warrant my forecasts, valuation deterioration in these areas of the market due to tapering could lead to a reduction in the multiple for Planet.

Sovereignty in Space

Early in the Space Race the United States and Russia established early that they would not be able to fly spy planes over their territories but they would allow satellites to fly. Because satellite maneuverability is limited as they orbit the planet, it has become international law that over 100 km from the surface of Earth you're considered in space and not in the sovereign territory, allowing you to take pictures without permission. Because Planet has such high quality and large satellite fleets, they outsource data to countries outside the United States for defense & intelligence purposes. So while Planet isn't breaking any laws by selling this data to sovereign nations, it may pose a potential risk if geopolitical tensions arose between counties using Planet's data.

Summary

I believe Planet's long-term growth runway may be very lucrative to investors. Through further product development in their satellites and database, Planet will be able to rapidly expand in current and new verticals in my opinion. By coming away from the SPAC deal with over $590 million in fresh capital (including investments from Google (GOOGL), BlackRock (BLK), and Salesforce (CRM), financing these growth initiatives is now possible. Also, with 98% of investors staying on board through the SPAC conversion and 99% voting for the transaction to approve, I believe the investors who made this listing possible truly believe in the growth potential.