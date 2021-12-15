ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) describes itself as a payment and fintech company. However, its exposure to Fintech is minor. Meanwhile, the stock appears cheap at 19x non-GAAP earnings, but it's not that cheap.

Particularly once we factor in the fact that its balance sheet is leveraged 3.2x net debt to EBITDA.

Furthermore, I contend that management's use of previous cash towards share repurchases is somewhere between inadequate and poor. Here's why this investment is best avoided.

Fiserv's Revenue Growth Rates Post First Data Acquisition Diminish

Source: author's calculations, company guidance

As you can see above, after Fiserv's acquisition of First Data, its organic growth rates are nothing spectacular. And that's the problem right there, when countless other payment processing companies are growing at such fast rates, investors' appetite for Fiserv wanes.

And it's understandable, right? Why would anyone be clamoring for a company that's struggling for double-digit growth? Particularly given that it's so meaningfully overlevered?

Ultimately, it's not cheap enough for value investors to get involved nor is it growing fast enough for growth investors to get involved. And before anyone comments that ''if it's good enough for ValueAct, then it's good enough for me'', allow me to make something perfectly clear. You are not ValueAct. They are playing a totally different game to you.

What's Fiserv? And What It's Not?

Before going further, let's discuss what Fiserv is and what it's not.

Fiserv is a payments and financial services technology platform. What it's not is a global player, irrespective of what its earnings call may lead you to believe. Fiserv makes approximately 85% of its revenues domestically. So, whether or not Fiserv's cloud-based Clover POS platform is doing well in Argentina or not makes very little difference here.

Indeed, let's get a closer look at its underlying revenue drivers.

Source: author's calculations; excluding corporate revenues

I've read that many investors believe that Fiserv is a large fintech company. However, that's simply not the case.

As you can see above, 80% of Fiserv's revenues have nothing to do with Fintech. In actuality, Fiserv's revenues are roughly evenly split between its Acceptance and Payments segments.

The Acceptance segment is responsible for POS merchant solutions. While Fiserv's Payment segment is its card transactions processing segment.

Furthermore, the fastest-growing part of its Acceptance segment is its hardware, print and card production business unit. While this unit was up 30% y/y, common sense dictates that this is a low-margin operation.

Similarly, even if management doesn't disclose much granularity into its Payment segment, just by looking over to other payment processing companies, such as Marqeta (MQ), we can glimpse that this segment isn't that attractive either.

Fiserv's Balance Sheet Weighs on Future Prospects

(Source)

Before discussing its balance sheet, consider its free cash flow for its 9 months to date. We are looking at a business where the free cash flows were down 12% y/y, see above.

And during the earnings call, management highlights its ''disciplined'' capital allocation strategy. Now consider the following capital allocation strategy:

(Source)

For the 9 months ended September, 67% of Fiserv's cash flows from operations were used to buy back stock. This is before any cash outlays for its string of acquisitions in 2021.

Also, this is also before any consideration for capital expenditure.

Essentially, of the two-thirds of the cash made in the first 9 months of 2021, it was plowed back to buy back stock. And how have these repurchases played out?

As of Q3 2021, the number of shares outstanding are down less than 2% y/y.

Why is this such a big issue? Because we know that Fiserv's net debt position stood at $21 billion. And this puts its balance sheet on a net debt to EBITDA at 3.2x. For a business that's clearly not rapidly growing its free cash flows, any spare capital could be much better used to pay down its debt rather than buying shares at higher prices than they trade at now.

FISV Stock Valuation - Fairly Valued

On the surface, Fiserv looks like a bargain, as it's priced at 19x non-GAAP earnings per share. But as I've highlighted above, when the balance sheet is highly leveraged you want to leave yourself with some margin of safety.

Furthermore, it's clearly a business that's not growing substantially faster than 10% to 12% CAGR. Why pay 19x non-GAAP earnings for a business that's struggling to grow at double digits?

Perhaps I would consider paying 12x to 14x non-GAAP earnings for a leverage business, but not 19x.

The Bottom Line

Fiserv looks cheap at 19x this year's non-GAAP EPS figures. But I make the argument that in the best case, this stock is already fairly priced. Particularly once we consider that the business requires an increasing amount of large and frequent acquisitions to move the needle on its top-line.

I seriously believe that given the sell-off in tech right now, investors can do better elsewhere. Good luck and happy investing.