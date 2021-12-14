inakiantonana/E+ via Getty Images

Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) continues its strategy of acquiring assets from other utilities while also finding opportunities to build new renewable energy projects. The strategy will produce new revenue streams but also add more debt to the company’s balance sheet.

In New Mexico, Algonquin Power is asking for $30 million in government bonds to help fund construction of a new solar project. A vote approving the bonds is expected by the end of December.

In October, Algonquin announced its plans to purchase a Kentucky utility company for $2.8 billion. The transaction will also include the assumption of $1.2 billion in debt. Algonquin intends to invest in transitioning the Kentucky operation from its current gas and coal generation to more production from renewable energy resources.

When considering these current stories about Algonquin Power, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. The continued strategy of AQN to build and acquire new facilities will have a long-term impact on the company’s balance sheet and growing debt.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if AQN is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. There is not enough data for the analyzer to produce a total value score, mainly because we’re unable to assess Algonquin Power’s ability to recover from a market downturn at this time. However, there are data for six other categories and AQN has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, Earnings Per Share, and Gross Margin Percent. It has low scores for ROE, ROIC, and PEG ratio. A low PEG ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that AQN seems to have a mixed outlook when considering fundamentals since the categories are split between high and low scores.

To gain better insight, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been consistent at increasing over the last 10 years. Share price increased every year between 2012 and 2021 with a noticeable acceleration between 2018 and 2021. Overall, share price average has grown by about 267.78% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.57%. This is a very solid return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. Earnings decreased from 2011 to 2013 before gradually rising through 2018. Earnings growth surged in 2019 and 2020.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, AQN is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been mixed. After growing in 2017, ROE fell in 2018 before climbing dramatically in 2019 and 2020. Even with the surge in 2019 and 2020, the ROE average from 2016 to 2020 is substandard. Five-year average ROE is below expectations at around 10.9%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, AQN fails to meet my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 16 General Utility companies is 7.49%.

Therefore, Algonquin Power’s 5-year average of 10.9% and current ROE of 17.77% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has varied with growth in 2017 before a decline in 2018. Algonquin Power’s ROIC more than doubled in 2019 and grew again in 2020. Five-year average ROIC is disappointing at around 6.88%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, AQN fails this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent ((GMP)) increased from 2016 to 2017, but declined in 2018. GMP rebounded in 2019 and grew further in 2020. Even when GMP declined, it still exceeded expectations. Five-year GMP is very good at around 73%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, AQN has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is above 1. This is an indicator worth examining as it tells us the company owes more than it owns.

AQN’s Current Ratio of .61 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have an adequate ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so AQN does not meet this benchmark.

According to the balance sheet, the company appears to not be in good financial health. In the long term, the company has a high amount of debt in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation could also use improvement.

Algonquin Power’s debt situation is exacerbated by two factors: investments in construction of renewable power infrastructure and acquisition of existing infrastructure from other utilities. Algonquin completed construction of four solar and wind power facilities in 2020. Algonquin also purchased a majority interest in four additional wind power projects in 2020. To help pay for its continued expansion, Algonquin raised more than $700 million through a common stock offering of more than 50 million shares and issued more than $800 million in unsecured bonds and notes.

The Price-to-Earnings ratio of 12.5 indicates that AQN might be selling at a low price when comparing AQN’s PE ratio to a long-term market average PE ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE ratio of AQN has typically been between 27.5 and 22.3, so this indicates that AQN could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to AQN’s average historical PE ratio range.

AQN currently pays a dividend of 5.04% (or 4.81% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 65%, which means that there is still some room to grow the dividend, but the payout ratio should be watched since in the past it has gone over 100%.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 3.68% to 4.99%. This stock pays out a hefty dividend. Dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the 5-year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

If I were currently interested in buying AQN now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with AQN is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a hefty and consistent dividend. The dividend yield has been mostly stable (in the 4% range) over the past five years. Finally, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, the dividend yield hasn’t steadily increased over the past five years. Also, the payout ratio has been over 100% in the past and should be watched.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of 1.01. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, AQN is undervalued.

If AQN continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AQN continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AQN continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AQN continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If AQN continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to AQN’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE ratio, AQN is undervalued.

If AQN continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is undervalued.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $22 per share versus its current price of about $14; this would indicate that Algonquin Power is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Algonquin Power seems to be slightly lacking in its balance sheet. The long-term debt to equity levels and short-term current ratio levels are not on par with what I’d usually want. However, I do understand that Algonquin is a growing company, which is actively using some debt to buy new utility assets. In addition, Algonquin’s total shareholder equity has grown by an annual rate of over 35% during the past five years. This is a good sign that Algonquin’s strategy of acquiring new companies (even while using some debt) is paying off.

Other fundamentals have all improved during the past five years, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent, and EPS.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a hefty dividend with a yield that has been relatively stable over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overwhelmingly undervalued in all categories.

Another pro is that this stock (when combined with its hefty dividend) has performed better than the general market, even during recessions. People still depend on Algonquin’s energy services for heat, to cook food, to run businesses, and for daily life activities, so this can provide some safety net. Below, we can see how AQN performed against the S&P 500 (VFIAX) during the past 10 years’ ups and downs of the market. AQN has outperformed the general market benchmark and the company has more room to grow. In addition, the large dividend payout likely keeps investors feeling confident about recouping some of their investment, even during recessions.

Predicted Growth

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 8.97%. Over the next 12 months, analysts are forecasting a share price increase of 21.2%.

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 9% growth per year.

Here is an alternative scenario based on AQN’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 17.5% and 25%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 4.3%. So, we’re at a total return of 21.8 % to 29.3%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, an entirely different picture is painted. Look at the table below. Six of the past 10 years, the company has had negative cash flow. This is a big warning sign, especially since 3 of the most recent 5 years have been in the red. In a nutshell, Algonquin is taking more out of its pocket than it’s putting in. That essentially means that the company is taking money out of its shareholders’ pockets.

Up until this point, the company seems like it’s doing many things right. It appears to offer the stability of a utility company, but performance of a growth stock, while paying a handsome dividend. But the dismal cash flow records tell us that something is wrong. The company isn’t generating enough money to continue sustaining the business for the long haul.

It turns out that one way that the company has been sustaining this long, is by bringing in new money through new shareholders. The company has diluted its shareholder stake by 254% from 2012 to 2021. In addition, the company “management has announced that through 2025, they are going to dilute the ownership share by issuing some 110 million more shares.”

To be clear, issuing stock to fund growth is not uncommon. However, Algonquin doesn’t seem to be solely funding growth. It seems to be falling deeper in a hole, while trying to maintain and increase dividends year-over-year. In retrospect, its payout ratio of over 100% in the past has hinted towards that.

In an ideal situation for Algonquin, the company would continue growing by diluting its shares by bringing in new money with fresh investors to pay for its over-indebted situation. Up until now, conditions have been right; it has been a bull market and interest rates have been historically low for the company to sustain this strategy. But if the market falls and interest rates increase, a bad situation can quickly snowball into an avalanche.

I was originally interested in considering Algonquin as a safe dividend providing stock that could hedge against a market downturn. But after analyzing it in more detail, I am less confident about the company and its long-term plan. For my purposes, I feel that this company would not offer a solid hedge against a market downturn.