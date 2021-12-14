April30/E+ via Getty Images

Macerich's (NYSE:MAC) stock outperformed the S&P 500 YTD, however there were concerns surrounding this stock which led to a 23% correction this month. Last Monday, MAC provided positive business updates: FY21 will see tenant sales growing by double-digits with other positive metrics comparable to pre-COVID levels.

I believe MAC shares are attractive due to its cheap valuation and improving business performance, but MAC is a mixed bag. Any good news to this shopping mall REIT is almost always cancelled out by a piece of bad news. For example, MAC's business recovered from late 2020 onwards, but as the share price remains 70% below 2019 highs, MAC reduced its leverage in 2021 by issuing 50% additional shares.

Overall, my rating of MAC is a BUY today for the following reasons:

Attractive Valuation and Financials

Historical

MAC's 2008-2021 TTM P/FFO is ~13x. With management's guided FY21 FFO of $2 per share (after accounting for dilution), the implied price would be $26 per MAC share.

Macerich's 5Y monthly beta is 1.96 because it responds drastically to recessions and bull markets. Management's guidance of $2 FFO per share implies FY21 FFO of ~$400m. 2 years after MAC recovered from the trough of the 08/09 financial crisis, MAC posted $400m in FFO in FY11 and the business traded at an expanded multiple of 20x P/FFO (8x P/FFO in FY09). This blue sky scenario suggests MAC could fetch $40 per share.

Graph 2: 13Y average P/FFO to capture peaks and troughs over the 2000's

Trading Comparable

MAC is a class A mall. Other comparable class A malls trade at a premium to MAC's TTM P/FFO of 8.80x. I believe MAC and SPG's pre-COVID portfolio of assets had the highest correlation, though MAC may not "deserve" SPG's present day 13.69x multiple as SPG responded efficiently to lockdowns and made excellent investments to household retail brands. Should P/FFO multiple expand to the 11.2x, which is the average of both, MAC's valuation would be $22 per share.

Graph 3: MAC relatively undervalued vs class A shopping mall REITs. Source

Dividend Yield

MAC's current dividend yield is 3.5%, relatively low considering its 9x P/FFO. Once there are promising signs that debt is under control, dividend payout ratio should easily return to >50%. If MAC could afford to pay a $1 dividend (50% of $2 FFO) in 2022, MAC's valuation would be $28.57 at a 3.5% yield.

Overall, relative valuation techniques suggest that there is a 30% - 135% upside from investing in MAC at today's price.

Shareholder Dilution Not a Concern?

MAC commenced share offering programmes to raise liquidity earlier this year. Over the past 2 years, MAC had 141m shares in 2019, rose to 150m in 2020 and finally 213m outstanding shares as of 30 September 2021. According to the 10-K filing last month, MAC's share count could be further diluted with $152.1 million of gross sales of its common stock remaining under the March 2021 ATM Program as of September 30, 2021. This means an additional 9m shares/4% dilution could kick in by the end of 2021.

Shareholder dilution is usually a cause for concern. However, MAC played the same strategy when they issued new shares at a relatively cheap price following the recovery from the 08/09 crisis, a period where the MAC business experienced negative performance of a similar magnitude today. It is also worth noting that Thomas O'Hern was the CFO during this period and he is now the CEO of Macerich.

Total outstanding shares ballooned from 76m in 2009 to 130m by 2010, causing a whopping ~70% dilution. According to this article by WSJ, shares were issued in 2009 at ~$29 per share, 8x P/FFO then (similar to the $17 at 9x P/FFO now). Fast forward 6 years later, MAC was a growing business and it attracted a $91 per share bid from SPG and MAC shares reached a peak of $94.89 not long after.

Graph 2: MAC metrics. Source

To conclude, shareholder dilution is not ideal, but it shouldn't be the ultimate deciding factor to avoid MAC shares.

Macerich's Cautiously Optimistic Outlook

Management provided short term positive outlook with new core tenants and expansion plans for 2022-2023 while boosting its FY21 FFO guidance.

At this point last year, the world was battling a contagious Delta variant without significant vaccine R&D breakthrough. Lockdown restrictions across US will continue to ease with time and this should improve shopping mall traffic volume. Therefore, Macerich's performance from Q4 2021 - Q2 2022 should have significant YoY improvements due to weaker comparable periods.

Graph 3: Reduced restrictions in US. Source

Other points to consider

Provision for doubtful accounts was $20m at 30 September 2021, but only $4m two years ago. Provisions have been released in 2021, however the $20m provision in 2021 is significantly higher vs 2019. Is this a temporary trend, or could it be a permanent decline in the quality of tenants?

Does MAC have pricing power to protect itself from inflation? Average rent per square foot was $62.58 at 30 September 2021, up from $61.16 two years ago. Portfolio occupancy QoQ rose in 2021 too, which means MAC could probably raise rental charges next year to cover rising costs without extreme consequences.

Could MAC be acquired by a peer or investor? With SPG's recent acquisition of Taubman Centers, it is unlikely that SPG will submit another bid 6 years on from its failed attempt in 2015. I wouldn't rule out the possibility of a takeover. After all, MAC is relatively undervalued in comparison with other class A malls (MAC 9x trailing P/FFO, SPG 14x, REG 18x)!

Can MAC keep debt under control? Since 2020, the answer is yes (so far). However, D/E and D/EBITDA ratios are still far from ideal vs peers.

Conclusion

My first chunk of MAC shares were purchased in November 2020 and I have been averaging upwards at every correction. For all of the reasons and considerations listed above, MAC is now a core holding of my portfolio and I believe MAC remains a BUY this month.