Investment thesis: For many decades now the world economy has become accustomed to constantly falling retail costs of manufactured goods, as well as the costs of some food products and certain services, as well as the costs of servicing debts, which aided in the overall reduction of prices. We are now experiencing the very first signs of a fundamental global turning point, where emerging scarcities of certain base materials, ranging from oil & gas to rare earth metals meant to manufacture some of the technology that is meant to reduce our reliance on oil & gas, threaten to push up the price of everything. Excess liquidity in the financial system threatens to exacerbate the inflationary trend throughout the economy. The initial response of raising interest rates will actually contribute to the inflationary trend, as businesses will pass on the costs of higher interest rates to consumers. It is a reverse trend from what we saw last decades, where lower interest rates actually contributed to a deflationary environment. There is nothing transitory about the new scarcity economy, which will lead to a stagflationary economic environment. We are already close to the point where inflation will take on a life of its own, in other words, become self-propelling. Meanwhile, prospects of easing trends that will stem inflationary scarcity are dim for the foreseeable future. Commodities producers are set to do well within this environment, while manufactured products producers and retailers will struggle.

An anecdotal early indication of what scarcity will look like

After I started writing this article I took a quick trip to Lowes Hardware, looking to buy a door sweep. I need it because my laundry room is not heated, and the door that separates it from the rest of the house has a sizable gap underneath it. Long story short, while the shelves look well-stocked when I asked about this particular item, turns out I was out of luck. An employee told me that they had a hard time getting certain items into the store. Ironically, that gap under the door that as of right now I still did not fix is causing me to use more energy to heat the home. Energy is increasingly scarce in some parts of the world, like in Europe for instance.

My extra use of energy due to scarcity of another good is of course just a tiny drop in the ocean. It should also be noted that it is not yet a symptom of what we are about to face on a global scale. It is arguably still an issue having to do more with post-COVID logistics issues rather than with a systemic decline in the availability of certain goods and services. It nevertheless helps to illustrate a very important point that I want to make, namely how scarcity tends to breed more scarcity. When we lose the ability to get anything we need or want at consumer, business or government levels we tend to lose the ability to solve problems, or to keep things going as they are. It can lead to a decline in efficiency, in productivity. It will thus perpetuate more scarcity.

Global oil demand is set to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2022, while supplies could lag

After the 2020 oil demand crash, the recovery happened a little faster than one would have expected. In fact, in the last quarter of this year, global oil demand seems to have reached the average level of demand we saw in 2019. OPEC estimates this quarter's demand level to come in at 99.5 mb/d. By the third quarter of 2022, demand is set to reach 101.8 mb/d, and by the fourth quarter of 2022, demand will reach 102.6 mb/d according to the same estimates.

I foresee a severe tightening of the supply/demand situation by the summer of next year while going into 2023 and beyond, I simply don't have an answer in regards to where the extra supply will come from in order to meet demand. The only way that the world is going to avoid price-induced demand destruction perhaps as soon as at the end of next year, is if we will preempt it by causing an economic downturn before then.

On the supply side, as of the middle of summer, global crude + condensate production was still off by just over 6 mb/d.

Source: Ycharts. Note: Crude + condensate is a different measure from the total liquids demand I cited earlier. Total liquids include refinery gains, NGLs, biofuel, and so on, on top of crude & condensate.

OPEC+ has been increasing production by about 400,000 b/d every month as per their agreements as they stand right now. There is some uncertainty in regards to just how much more of an increase they can still deliver from this point on. It seems that OPEC still has about 2 mb/d in production increase to go before it will reach its 2019 average production level. It is uncertain to what extent they may be able to increase production beyond that level. Angola and Nigeria are seemingly having a hard time increasing production from current levels. The Russia-led partners of OPEC may also have about 1 mb/d in reserve. The gap between what the OPEC + production gains might deliver and the demand levels we are expecting by this time next year seems to be about 2 mb/d. The rest will therefore have to come from countries outside the OPEC + coalition.

US shale could always provide some extra barrels on the global market. US oil production is currently down by about 1.2 mb/d compared with the record high production rates seen in November 2019, at just under 13 mb/d. I doubt that we will ever see a return to that record-high unless oil prices will also see new record highs. Canada's oil sands could provide some extra supply volumes as well. There are a number of other countries that could potentially increase production. At the same time, a number of non-OPEC + countries are seemingly on a well-established path of production decline, such as Columbia.

Meeting demand growth to the end of next year is not impossible, although it may be difficult. Beyond next year, the supply/demand equation gets far more difficult to balance. I have been covering the green transformation of Shell in the past few months. In the process, I highlighted the difficulties faced by Western oil majors, ranging from environmentalist pressures meant to obstruct their abilities to maintain current oil & gas production rates, to the ongoing, decades-old problem of a lack of global discoveries of new conventional oil & gas fields. Many Western oil majors are forecasting a major decline in their upstream output of oil & gas this decade.

The only short-term relief from oil supply tightness may come from a swift deal with Iran that would have the potential to add perhaps 2-3 mb/d in new oil supply to the global market in the next few years, with at least 1 mb/d of it coming online as soon as sanctions would be lifted. There is also always a chance that Venezuela's production could recover, especially if oil prices further improve. Beyond that, there seem to be very few opportunities left for the world to continue increasing crude oil production.

Source: Rystad.

We are currently producing about 45 billion barrels of conventional oil equivalent per year, while as we can see, discoveries of conventional oil & gas reserves are falling significantly short of the amount we are producing. It can be argued that initial reserve estimates tend to be conservative, but even so, as the chart above shows, we have been discovering on average about 1/3 of the volumes of conventional oil & gas that we have been producing. This trend of production outstripping conventional discoveries has been the case every year so far this century, and the trend has been getting worse with time. The reality of this fact seems to be catching up to us right now.

Oil supplies may be the big issue of the decade, but at the moment we are getting a preview of how hydrocarbon supply shortfalls might affect the global economy as we watch the natural gas shortfall play out, particularly in Europe. At the root of the problem, we had a late spring cold spell, while wind power generation seems to have come up short, due to lack of wind in some key wind power producing regions. Long story short, Europeans burned through more natural gas this year, Russia did not come to their rescue, so now there is a roughly 20% gap in natural gas storage levels, compared with the five-year average.

Source: Celsius Energy.net.

While the immediate focus in Europe right now is to try to close the gap between current storage levels and the five-year average, the fact is that the gap is getting larger. The forecast for next year suggests that the gap will continue to get larger at least through the summer of 2022.

Source: Celsius Energy.net.

Based on current trends as well as projections, it seems that the EU energy crisis is not going anywhere. The gap is not closing, even though there is already a great deal of demand destruction occurring. Europe's petrochemical industry, in particular, has been cutting production, with fertilizer plants and others deciding that they cannot cope with the current price of natural gas. The ceramics industry, which relies on natural gas ovens is also cutting back.

The demand destruction we are seeing, especially in Europe's petrochemicals industry is setting the stage for shortfalls elsewhere down the road, such as in agriculture, given that fertilizer prices are skyrocketing to new record highs, leading many farmers to cut its use, whether by spreading it thin or by cutting down on the acreage they plant next season.

Source: Bloomberg.

The EU natural gas shortfall and its permeating effects on the rest of the supply chain within the entire economy is just an early indicator in regards to what the scarcity economy will look like. The fertilizer issue for instance goes beyond the food issue and has the potential to create a negative loop effect.

We should keep in mind that a global food shortfall may trigger calls to end biofuel production, in order to ameliorate humanitarian disasters that are set to occur all around the world. At present, the world is using about the equivalent of a billion barrels of oil per year in biofuels.

Source: IEA.

As the chart shows, the world is expecting to see an increase in biofuels as an energy source, meant to supplement oil in transport. It goes without saying that in the event that we will see a decline in global food supplies next year, in part due to fertilizer use decline around the world, it would be highly unethical to continue burning food in the gas tank, while countless people around the world will be faced with starvation conditions. It is not just an issue of humanitarian ethics, but also one of global stability. A decline in biofuel output on the other hand will further exacerbate the oil market pressures we are arguably seeing building up.

Other materials are in short supply

Oil and gas are not the only resources that seem to be in short supply. Some of the natural resources in relatively short or tight supply are the same materials that are needed to reduce global hydrocarbon use.

Source: S&P Global.

As we can see, there is a very real risk that demand for cobalt, which is essential in the EV industry will outstrip supplies in the next few years. Many rare earth elements used in EVs, electronics, wind turbines, and so on are also often thought of as being in tight supply globally, given that there is a great deal of dependence on China for their mining and processing. Perhaps there is a way to ameliorate the situation in time, with new projects around the world, but that will take time. Resources, such as oil, gas, steel, and other inputs are also needed to make new projects happen, therefore we have to pay some attention to the effects that certain shortages can have on other shortages. There is a chain reaction effect that we should not ignore.

The human effect

At the root of many of the issues I covered, related to impending supply tightness of key mined or farmed resources we have geological realities, such as a lack of oil & gas discoveries. There are however aspects of the situation that have been subject to human activities, therefore within our control. For instance, Germany's decision to shut down all of its nuclear reactors and increase its reliance on intermittent sources of energy such as wind power as a supposed viable alternative. It has had a major role in the current European energy crisis, which is having knock-on effects on the entire global economy.

ESG investing trends are meant to starve oil & gas producers of capital as a means to obstruct their ability to produce oil & gas, even as demand is still increasing, as long as the global economy continues to expand. Perhaps now that we are seeing some of the consequences of ESG trends, such as potentially an impending global food shortage due to fertilizer shortfalls, it might be a good time to re-evaluate its intended mission, supposedly meant to help humanity and its future. It could be done now, so we can perhaps still find a way to react to the impending problems in a timely fashion, rather than wait for the worst of the effects to provide us with cover to justify a change in direction.

Trade policies, ranging from frictions with China to extraterritorial sanctions against Iran and potential sanctions against Russia also need to be weighed very carefully. For instance, all the talk about imposing sanctions on Russia, if it gets into a skirmish with Ukraine, needs to be put in the context of remembering that Russia is the biggest energy exporter on the planet. It should not be lost on us, given the already tight market situation for oil and gas.

As the rhetoric of sanctioning Russia has been ramped up, there has been an effort to try to verbally pressure Russia to forego any retaliation by using energy as leverage. In reality, there is no reason to expect Russia not to use its advantageous situation in this respect. In fact, with respect to the EU, all it has to do is nothing in order to hit the EU economy, given the widening gap between current gas storage levels and historical needs in this regard. If Europe is to get back to normal in this regard, at some point next year, it needs Russia to step up exports to the EU significantly above levels that are contracted for. It goes without saying that it will be very difficult to impose stiff economic sanctions on Russia, and then call them up to discuss their willingness to divert much-needed gas supplies to the EU.

We need to consider every aspect of public policy very carefully from now on in order to avert some potentially catastrophic consequences. We need to think through trade, environmental policies. We also have to consider the right approach to education as a way to ensure that we have the right workforce for the needs of the economy. For instance, not having enough truck drivers is just as detrimental to the supply chain as not having enough natural gas in Europe. Ironic to say the least, given that almost half of the recent college graduates are considered to be underemployed. We have to adapt to new realities that we learned for decades to ignore. A scarcity economy requires a very different policy approach, in order to make the best of a tough situation.

Investment implications

In part because of ESG investment trends, as well as due to public opinion and public policy pressures, many Western oil & gas majors have been compelled to engage in investment decisions that may be detrimental to their financial well-being and that of their investors for the longer term. I have been covering Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) and the challenges it has ahead in trying to keep itself relevant as an upstream oil & gas producer this decade. It is a challenge faced by most Western oil & gas companies. For this reason, I expect that they will mostly fail to capitalize on the robust market outlook for oil & gas as well as derived products. I think Canadian oil sands producer Suncor (SU) is perhaps the best shielded Western oil major when it comes to environmental pressures, mostly because Canada has a long-established track record of missing emissions targets, which should provide Suncor some leeway in this regard as well.

If one wants to look for oil & gas as well as other mining companies that are faced with far less pressure in terms of environmentalist activism, Russian companies offer a compelling option. The only problem is that on occasion there are geopolitical risks that tend to hit such investment holdings rather hard. Those hits tend to be temporary, with a return to fundamentals as soon as the source of geopolitical tensions dissipates. We are going through exactly such a period right now, with Russia and NATO locked in a squabble over whether NATO should consider Russia's security concerns when contemplating further Eastward enlargement. With threats of sanctions, it goes without saying that those of us who do own Russian stocks are feeling the pain. We should keep in mind however that regardless of the short-term outcome, namely whether there will be sanctions or not, the situation will not last for too long given that Russia has abundant resources and exports a lot of the things the world is increasingly finding itself in short supply of. This is a buying opportunity for the long term in my view. For the purpose of full disclosure, I am long Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), Mechel (MTL) as well as the RSX ETF (RSX).

Because many of the traditional sources of energy and other base materials are increasingly in short supply, there is no way around it but to encourage other sources of energy, as well as other ways of doing things. Wind & solar have been touted as the main sources of energy that will help us replace coal, oil & natural gas as our main sources of energy. Increasingly there is a growing realization that nuclear has to be a part of the solution. For that reason, I own some Cameco (CCJ) stock in my portfolio. We also need to keep an eye on the emerging trend towards small reactors. Companies that will be successful in getting such technologies into the market are likely to see a great deal of success this decade.

Given what we saw in Europe this year, with a shortfall in wind and hydropower generation, leading to a severe shortfall in natural gas inventories going into this winter, it is increasingly obvious that at least part of the wind & solar power electricity produced has to be transformed into some other form of energy. At the moment hydrogen seems to be the most obvious answer. It can be produced through hydrolysis that can be powered by wind & solar. It can be stored and transported. There are however still many technical difficulties associated with a future of hydrogen energy. There is a massive loss of energy as electricity is transformed into hydrogen through water hydrolysis. There are storage issues, safety issues, and so on. We should nevertheless be on the lookout for leaders in hydrogen production technology as well as tech solutions to hydrogen use, ranging from hydrogen-powered transport vehicles to hydrogen-powered turbines. At the moment, there is very little that investors can go on when it comes to choosing winners and losers within the assumption that we will see a significant increase in hydrogen use in the global economy. Things may become clearer in this regard in the next few years and investors should be ready to make decisions in this regard.

The EV trend is still the main play when it comes to the story of the energy transition. Tesla (TSLA) remains the big story when it comes to EVs. With a market cap in the trillion-dollar range, it is now nearly as large in this regard as all of the major global conventional car producers combined. It is currently trading at a Forward P/E of 165. Just to illustrate how crowded the EV story is, Albemarle (ALB), the lithium miner which for years presented investors with an alternative, indirect way to play the EV story, is trading at a Forward P/E of 65 currently. I owned some Albemarle stock in my portfolio, but I decided to take my profits recently, as I saw the valuations rise to levels that I personally do not find very appealing. I bought Ford (F) stock a little while ago, based on my view that its Mustang EV represents a breakthrough on to the EV market. Together with the electrification of the F-150, it seems like the best EV strategy of any legacy carmaker at the moment, for reasons that I explained in the article I linked to just above. On a side note, I am considering increasing my position in Ford stock, if the current overall market selloff continues, and Ford continues to follow the market.

The overall performance of most investment assets will be less than impressive within a scarcity-dominated economic environment. We are already seeing massive pressures on central banks around the world to ease off on monetary stimulus, which is taking away the main support that facilitated current stock valuations. Within the context of the scarcity economy more money printing will have more actual goods inflation as the primary effect, rather than inflating asset prices. It makes less and less sense therefore to continue with current monetary policies. Within this context, it is more important than it has been in perhaps many decades to choose investments very wisely. It will not be an easy task, and even some of the best-built portfolios might not meet expectations in the coming years and throughout the coming decade. A well-designed investment strategy, based on seeing the world as accurately as possible, will nevertheless beat staying in cash. Clarity will be the key.