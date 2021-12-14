kupicoo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

"Now we're cooking with gas!"

For the past three years I have concentrated on reporting exclusively on the cannabis industry, but it's time to return to my investment roots, at least for a time. The future for cannabis is as bright as ever, with compound growth of the industry projected at around 25% for most of this decade. However, there is a place in most portfolios for holdings that reduce risk and smooth out the volatility of popular sectors like cannabis, AI, alternative energy, and so on. Simply put, it's good to allocate some money to stocks that will provide steady, if unspectacular, growth far into the future regardless of economic and financial conditions - companies you can rely on for appreciation and dividend growth. One such company is ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS).

ONE Gas is a local distribution company [LDC] in the business of selling and distributing natural gas in specific geographic areas. LDCs are similar to electric utilities in that they provide energy in a regulated environment. They have quite a few attractive characteristics:

Guaranteed return : Regulators guarantee a return, assuring a profit under all conditions

Steady growth : Projections are that gas use will continue to rise for many years.

Guaranteed market : They usually operate in an area without competitors.

Resistant to commodity price fluctuation : Regulations include fuel adjustment costs, which means rates decrease when gas prices go down but increase when prices go up

Inelastic demand : Although customers may consume less to some degree when prices are high, it is an essential product that customers must consume on a daily basis

Preferred product: It is the preferred form of energy for consumers The advertising slogan, "Now we're cooking with gas!" has been a meme since before memes were a thing. (Look here for the interesting origin story)

There are risks, of course, as described later in this article, but the positives make a well-run LDC an excellent choice to counteract elevated market risk and economic uncertainty.

ONE Gas: The Company

ONE Gas was founded in 2014 when ONEOK (OKE) divested its local gas distribution operations to become strictly a gas producer. OGS serves 2.2 million customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. It operates 41,200 miles of distribution mains, 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines and 48 billion cubic feet of gas storage. State regulatory environments are always important for utilities, and although comprehensive data is difficult to come by, according to this study ONE Gas operates in rank 1, 7, and 10 (with 1 being best and 50 worst).

ONE Gas: The Performance

OGS is a type of stock that many investors can appreciate: one whose share price has become disconnected from strong underlying company performance. The charts below clearly show this disconnect.

OGS share price history

OGS earnings history

OGS EPS history

OGS dividend and payout ratio history

Why The Disconnect?

If the last five years or so have taught us anything, it's that investor sentiment can be a very powerful factor driving markets in either direction. Investor sentiment towards the entire fossil fuel industry, including natural gas, is terrible. Many energy stocks have rallied this year after being crushed into irresistibly low multiples, but overall public opinion is still decidedly negative and doesn't look to improve any time soon. On top of the years-long drumbeat of predictions of the decline of fossil fuels, 2021 was a particularly bad year. In February there were the Texas ice storms that severely stressed energy suppliers there. Later in the year a number of cities in California and other states stopped allowing gas connections in new construction, and in November there was the high-profile Glasgow climate summit. Adding to this are the numerous climate change and other environmental lawsuits that are filed against deep-pocketed big oil. We also got a new President who talks a good game about replacing fossil fuels in the United States.

Negative sentiment is exacerbated by the multi-year preference of growth over value stocks. In fact, momentum, disruptive industry, and any number of investing strategies have been ascendant. In spite of the decline in many high-profile and high-growth names, value is still out of favor. There are signs this is changing, at least in terms of relative market performance. Seeking Alpha's Growth vs. Value ETFs page shows large cap growth ETFs lead in performance year-to-date, but value ETFs make a good showing in several areas.

These factors have created much "headline risk" for ONE Gas, but don't directly affect the underlying prospects for the company. To state the obvious, Texas is not California. Texas is not going to create regulations that limit the gas use and is quite friendly to the industry. More generally, gas use in the US is expected to grow for decades to come. The world's appetite for energy is so great that we will have to use every source available.

As to whether investors will shift away from growth and towards value, that's up to each individual to ascertain. Certainly, cracks have been appearing in the growth paradigm and others. The number of stocks off their highs by 50% or more is large and growing. People have gotten burned by making investments based on high growth potential that have turned out to be severely overpriced and will be looking for other, more reality-based investment metrics. The proud few who have stayed with a value philosophy may be joined by others who now see the benefits of companies with solid and growing revenues, profits, and dividends.

ONE Gas Future

LDCs are among the most reliable businesses in the investment universe, and typically have a long history of growing revenues, profits, and dividends in a steady if unspectacular manner. With competent management, a guaranteed rate of return, a growing service area and supportive regulatory environment, we can project the future of OGS with some confidence. The following table tells the story (Please enlarge table to view the out years). For readers who can't expand the table to a legible size: the table extrapolates the consistent data trends from the company results since 2014, as shown in the charts above.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $2.07 $2.24 $2.65 $3.08 $3.25 $3.51 $3.68 $3.84 $4.09 $4.33 $4.61 $4.85 Shares (millions) 52.4 52.6 52.5 52.5 52.7 52.9 53.1 53.5 53.7 53.9 60.1 60.5 Div/share $0.84 $1.20 $1.40 $1.68 $1.84 $2.00 $2.16 $2.28 $2.46 $2.65 $2.87 $3.10 Div raise 42.86% 16.67% 20.00% 9.52% 8.70% 8.00% 5.56% 7.94% 7.94% 7.94% 7.94% Payout ratio 40.58% 53.57% 52.83% 54.55% 56.62% 56.98% 58.70% 59.38% 60.15% 61.20% 62.26% 63.92% EOY PE ratio 21 22 24 24 24 26 21 18 22.5 22.5 22.5 22.5 EOY stock price $44 $50 $63 $73 $78 $92 $76 $70 $92 $97 $104 $109

By 2025 earnings per share are projected to be $4.85, and the dividend at $3.10. The current PE ratio is 18. A return to the historical average of 22.5 would result in a share price of $109.00, $36 higher today's price of $73.Adding in $11 in dividends makes a total return of 64% in four years.

Risks

Reversion to the mean is acknowledged to be one of the most powerful trends in finance, but there is no guarantee that the PE ratio will return to its mean. If that turns out to be the case, then share price gains will not reach the expected level. Further, it is possible that national ESG trends will progress to the point that the use of gas is negatively affected. New emissions standards, restrictions on new gas production, new subsidies for non-fossil energy sources are just a few developments that would increase the price of gas to customers and consequently hurt OGS's business.

Recommendations

OGS is a buy at the current price of $73 for any investor who believes a potential gain of 64% over the next 4 years is adequate. In addition to capital gains, the growing, well supported dividend ($11 over four years) make it attractive to income investors. On a risk-adjusted basis it is a compelling proposition given the growing uncertainty around many more popular names.

Summing Up

Maybe I should have sold eWidgets.com when it was much higher.

Investors don't want a portfolio made entirely of stocks that could be candidates for the statement above. As the bull market ages and uncertainty seems to increase in some part of the market daily, companies that offer reliable, steady growth and preservation of capital will be receiving more attention. ONE Gas is one of these companies. It has a number of attractive qualities that are common in LDCs:

Guaranteed return

Steady growth

Guaranteed market

Resistant to commodity price fluctuation

Inelastic demand

Preferred product

ONE Gas also has a proven performance record that, because of the nature of local gas distribution companies, is likely to continue. Its share price has become disconnected from the company's performance, and now presents an opportunity for significant capital gains and growing dividends for years to come.