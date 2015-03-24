Yongyuan Dai/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

There is a long-term secular increase in global demand for infrastructure and buildings, but the construction process is hampered by inefficiency and loC productivity improvements. Architecture, Engineering, and construction software vendors like Bentley (NASDAQ:BSY) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) will grow by helping drive productivity through digitization of the design, construction, and asset management process.

The AEC software industry has highly attractive risk-adjusted return characteristics, including recurring subscription revenues, recession resistance, an oligopolistic structure, powerful network effects, benefits of scale, and strong operating leverage.

While long-term industry fundamentals are strong, the valuations are full. As such, I am short-term neutral but long-term bullish.

Long-term secular global growth in demand for infrastructure and buildings

Dwellings and Infrastructure investments are essential to improving the quality of lives

Since the beginning of time, humans have constructed shelters to live and work in. As human mobility and the division and specialization of labor increased, infrastructure was necessary to enable trade and for the economy to function.

Research over the last quarter century shows that there is a connection between public infrastructure and private sector productivity. Clean and reliable water is essential to the well-being of any society, while an efficient transport infrastructure, for example, enables raw materials and finished products to be shipped more quickly, reliably, and at a lower cost from to the producer and consumer.

A World Bank paper observed that the social rates of returns to infrastructure are highest in countries with infrastructure shortages, where the total payoff on infrastructure investments exceeds the returns from private sector productivity investment gains. A separate study by the Economic Policy Institute finds that over the long run, each $100 spent on infrastructure boosts private-sector output by an average of $17, and higher for underdeveloped economies. Even in a developed economy like the United States, real wages have grown following higher nonresidential investment (figure 1).

Figure 1: Relationship between real wage growth and nonresidential fixed investment

Source: Economic Policy Institute

Strong demand for infrastructure in the 21st century

The world has experienced unprecedented urbanization over the last decade. This is particularly pronounced in China, where more than 20 million people migrate to the cities each year (to put this in context, it is equal to the number of people in downtown New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago combined). This urbanization has required a huge amount of construction to meet the migrants' housing and workplaces needs. In his blog, Bill Gates highlights an astonishing study by historian Vaclav Smail, who found that China used more cement between 2011 and 2013 than the US used in the entire twentieth century (figure 2).

Figure 2: Chinese cement consumption compared to the US

Source: The Washington Post

In some developed economies such as the US, much of the infrastructure is aging and largely under-maintained. The American Society of Civil Engineers 2021 infrastructure report gave US infrastructure an overall C-minus grade (figure 3).

Figure 3: ASCE report card on US infrastructure

Grade Categories A None B Rail B- Ports C+ Solid waste C Bridges C- Drinking water, energy D+ Aviation, hazardous waste, inland waterways, public parks, schools, wastewater D Dams, levees, roads, stormwater D- Transit

Source: ASCE report card

The ASCE reports in its 2021 study, Failure to Act: Economic Impacts of Status Quo Investment Across Infrastructure Systems, that failure to spend adequately on infrastructure will cost America $10 trillion in GDP by 2039.

The construction market

According to consulting firm McKinsey and Company, construction spending represents 13% of global GDP, employs 7% of the global workforce, and is expected to grow from about $11 trillion in 2017 to $14 trillion in 2025 (figure 4).

The building or real estate sector, which includes residential and commercial real estate as well as social infrastructures like schools, stadiums, and hospitals, accounts for 62% percent of all construction spend, or $7.5 trillion in 2020. Civil infrastructure - transportation, power, water, and telecoms - which account for 25%, or $3 trillion, while industrial construction, including structures for manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining, accounts for the remaining 13% of construction, or $1.5 trillion.

Figure 4: Global growth in construction spending

The impact of COVID-19 on construction

The outbreak of COVID caused the "work from home" genie to be let out of the bottle and accelerated society's shift online, both of which will be near-impossible to reverse.

Even though demand for central business district commercial office space in gateway cities, as measured by the occupancy rates of large REIT landlords such as Boston Properties (BXP), Empire State Realty (ESRT), and Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) have been down, demand for office space in non-gateway and tier two cities such as Washington DC, Charlotte, Nashville, and Orlando have held up surprisingly well, based on the occupancy rates of Highwoods Properties (HIW) and Boston Properties' suburban properties.

Demand for apartments in second-tier cities and suburban areas has also grown with the dedensification of gateway cities. While the occupancy and lease rates of apartment REITS in gateway cities have been flat (e.g., as measured by Essex Property's (ESX) properties in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle), occupancy rates of apartment REITS in non-gateway cities (such as Camden Property Trust (CPT)) have risen. Furthermore, new residential construction starts are hovering around their highest levels in over a decade (figure 5).

Figure 5: Housing starts in the US

As consumers shift their purchases online, demand for logistic distribution centers has skyrocketed. Leading logistics REIT Prologis (PLD) reported that their warehouse space is sold out and "demand at all-time high" while Duke Realty (DRE) - the largest US-only logistics REIT, reported occupancy of around 98%.

Reduced demand for gateway city commercial real estate and retail space have been offset by increased demand for offices and residences in second-tier cities as well as warehouses that hold and distribute our e-commerce purchases.

The recently passed Infrastructure bill provides an additional boost in the US

From 1949 through 2015, US infrastructure spend has hovered around below 1.5% of GDP (figure 6), which is below the current global spend of 3% of GDP according to estimates by Oxford Economics.

Figure 6: US capital spending on infrastructure

Source: Economic Policy Institute

The recently passed new Infrastructure and Jobs Creation Act allocates $1.2 trillion in total funding over 10 years, including $550 billion in additional spending on top of what Congress was planning to authorize over the next eight years. This package includes new spending of $284 billion for transportation (figure 7) and $266 billion for power, water, and broadband infrastructure (figure 8).

Figure 7: US infrastructure spend on transportation

Source: McKinsey and Company

Figure 8: US infrastructure spend on core infrastructure

Source: McKinsey and Company

Construction is hampered by inefficiency and low productivity growth

Construction is the ultimate in customized manufacturing as no two projects are identical. A major construction project is highly complex and involves many stakeholders, including architectural designers, engineers, government planners, building department officials, lawyers, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, vendors, owner representatives, and many others.

There is a high level of interdependency amongst each of these stakeholders at every stage of the project. Before construction begins, there is detailed pre-planning work (e.g., traffic and environmental impact studies), architectural design, engineering (e.g., to ensure structural members have sufficient strength but also that HVAC air ducts do not cut through structural members), plan checks to ensure designs meet city codes, as well as contracting and subcontracting submittals. Once construction begins, there is a tremendous amount of coordination between the construction managers, contractors, sub-contractors, and tradespersons. Design inconsistencies trigger a cumbersome and time-consuming multi-step change order process that requires layers of approvals from multiple stakeholders (figure 9).

Figure 9: Complexity of the typical change order process

Source: Procore IPO presentation slides

As projects become increasingly complicated, there has been a corresponding increase in demand on construction professionals' time to handle paperwork, and mistakes requiring costly re-work are often caught too late, causing both cost and schedule overruns. Bentley Systems estimates that cost and schedule overruns have each averaged over 25% for infrastructure projects in excess of $2 billion.

Low productivity improvement

Since 1945, productivity in manufacturing, retail, and agriculture has grown by as much as 1500%. In contrast, productivity in construction has barely increased (figure 10, orange line).

Figure 10: Construction productivity since 1945

Over the last 2 decades, labor-productivity in the global economy increased by 2.7% p.a. for the average industry and 3.6% for manufacturing. However, labor-productivity for the construction sector improved by only 1% p.a. (figure 11, orange line)

Figure 11: Construction productivity over the last 2 decades

The cost of construction projects on a per square foot basis has outpaced the increase in the consumer price index (figure 12). McKinsey posits that if the productivity of construction were to catch up with the total economy, the industry's value-added could rise by $1.6 trillion a year, which would boost global GDP by 2% annually.

Figure 12: Construction project costs vs the Consumer Price Index

Construction has been a low tech industry

For many years, the bulk of construction work, with exception of project design and drafting, was done using physical blueprints, pen and paper, and fax machines, and Excel spreadsheets were considered "state of the art".

I believe the hesitation to incorporate digital technology is partly due to the "macho" culture of construction crew ("that's the way we've always done it and it's worked out fine") and the unavailability of portable hardware and network connections out on construction job sites.

As more construction workers incorporate smartphones into their personal lives (a survey shows that 90% of construction workers use smartphones), it has become less of a hurdle to require the use of such devices on job sites. Furthermore, with the plummeting price of tablets/notebook computers and cellular data/WiFi extending into the jobsite, onsite construction personnel finally have the wherewithal to access construction plans and data on a real-time basis.

Today's design and BIM (building information modeling) software tools pull all the disparate pieces of information into one platform, provide project plans and the ability to visualize projects in three dimensions, enhance coordination across stakeholders, and make better use of data for pre-qualifying subcontractors, cost estimating, contracting, tracking change orders and submittals. It can also model the building process to anticipate future problems and optimize operations and asset management after the project is handed over to the owners.

However, the penetration of BIM in construction is still low. The industry only spends 1.7% of revenues on I.T., compared to 3% for the "average" industry. European consulting firm Roland Berger notes that less than 6% of construction companies it surveyed make full use of BIM, digital planning tools for electronic bidding, digital procurement, smarter site logistics, or drones and robots for surveying and installation. It concludes, "There is no alternative to digitization. Construction needs to catch up."

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction software vendors will drive productivity improvements

Autodesk and Bentley both began life as providers of drafting software to architects and designers. As computing hardware becomes sufficiently powerful and network connectivity becomes available, both companies created productivity-enhancing software to help digitize and automate design, project management, and asset management processes.

Autodesk

Autodesk's AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) related tools comprise over 70% of its total revenues. Its products span the full spectrum of design, project management, and asset management.

Design Project Management Asset Management AutoCAD Civil AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT Revit (for 3D design) BIM 360 PlanGrid Autodesk Tandem

Aside from AEC, Autodesk serves two additional industries:

Manufacturing (21% of 2020 revenues): includes computer-aided design, computer numerical control machining, Fusion 360 3D CAD/CAM/CAE for use in manufacturing processes.

Media entertainment (6% of 2020 revenues): includes tools to create 3D modeling, animation, effects for film and video artists, game developers.

Bentley

Bentley's product offerings primarily focus on design, project management, and asset management of infrastructure projects.

Design Project Management Asset Management OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenBridge, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, and a series of performance simulation products ProjectWise Synchro (4D visualization and work packaging) AssetWise

Bentley counts a majority of the top design firms, infrastructure owners, and US state departments of transportations among its clients. Approximately two-thirds of its revenues are derived from public works (roads, rails airports, ports, water and wastewater networks) and utilities (electric, gas, water, and communications); one-quarter from industrial (manufacturing, power generation, and water treatment) and resources (oil and gas, mining, and offshore); and the remaining one-eighth from commercial facilities (office buildings, hospital, and campuses) (figure 13).

Figure 13: Bentley's revenue breakdown

Note: a starred sector is one which Bentley is a market leader

Source: Bentley 4Q 2020 earnings presentation

Other players in the space

Dassault Systemes

Dassault's revenues for 2020 were Euro4.5b, of which Euro938, or about 20%, are derived from mainstream innovation software. This segment is growing at 5% on a constant currency basis. The remainder of Dassault's revenues come from life sciences and industrial innovation.

Procore

With revenues of about $400 million and a growth rate of ~30% from 2019-2020, Procore is the fastest grower and may well overtake Bentley in total revenues in the next several years. While it counts a handful of the largest contractors amongst its clients, the company stated in its IPO roadshow slides that it can efficiently serve small specialty contractors and owners with revenues as little as $2.5 million.

Procore focuses on construction management as opposed to drafting and design. Its earnings and cash flow are currently negative, which puts it outside my investment strategy and the zone of my risk tolerance. I may revisit Procore again later, but I recognize that its future valuation could be significantly higher than it is today.

Growth strategy

The growth strategies of the companies are largely similar, which are to increase penetration into the market by selling to new customers, grow the wallet share of existing customers by cross-selling additional products, and make strategic acquisitions to expand their portfolio of products.

The fast-growing China and emerging markets (figure 14) and growth in the application of IoT (internet of things) are large opportunities. Furthermore, as Autodesk and Bentley's clients are concentrated amongst the large design and construction firms, the less-penetrated middle-tier specialty contractors also present additional long-term opportunities, particularly for Autodesk.

Figure 14: Global growth in construction markets

The IT investment imperative

As I wrote in a previous article, companies have to continuously upgrade their digital capabilities to stay abreast of the competition. Eric Clemons, a professor at the Wharton School, coined this the "Red Queen Principle" after a race described in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass-as the Red Queen and Alice were both running furiously in the same spot, the Red Queen said to Alice:

"My dear, here we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place. And if you wish to go anywhere you must run twice as fast."

In this race towards digital transformation, the project designers, contractors, and owners have no choice but to spend more on better software to remain competitive. The winners are the software providers who make more sales and society which benefits from cheaper and better infrastructure.

Even though infrastructure and building construction are not particularly fast-growing markets, the revenues of Autodesk and Bentley will almost certainly outgrow these end markets.

Attractive industry characteristics

The industry that Autodesk and Bentley operate in has highly attractive characteristics, including recurring subscription revenues, recession resistance, an oligopolistic structure, powerful network effects, benefits of scale, and strong operating leverage.

Recurring subscription revenues

Today, 95% of Autodesk's revenues and 87% of Bentley's revenues are subscription-based, which are stable and recur as long as the customers continue to utilize the software. This is in contrast to the traditional perpetual license revenue model, which requires that the companies sell new or additional licenses in order to generate revenues.

Recession resistance

As most governments subscribe to Keynesian economics and apply fiscal stimulus in economic downturns to create employment and keep their economies running, infrastructure construction has been relatively recession resistant. As an illustration, municipal infrastructure spending has risen in the six most recent recessions (1974, 1983, 1990, 1999, 2008, and 2020) (figure 15).

This should support demand for Autodesk and Bentley's products through the economic cycle.

Figure 15: Municipal infrastructure spending

Source: US Congressional Budget Office, Public Spending on Transportation and Water Infrastructure, taken from Core & Main's (CNM) S-1 filing

Oligopolistic industry structure

The industry is dominated by a few large players, which have little incentive to compete on the basis of price, which creates a relatively stable pricing environment. Some subsectors, e.g., waterworks and roads, are somewhat competitive as Autodesk and Bentley compete for customers. In other subsectors, such electric utilities and transmission, Bentley appears to have the lion's share of the market.

Sector applications Key players Public works/utilities Autodesk, Bentley, Trimble, Hexagon AB, Dassault Systemes Industrial/resources Bentley, Hexagon AB, AVEVA Group plc Commercial/facilities Autodesk, Bentley, Nemetschek SE, Trimble

Lifecycle applications Key players Project lifecycle Autodesk, Oracle (Primavera, Aconex), Procore Asset lifecycle Aspen (acquired by Emerson), AVEVA Group plc, Bentley, Environmental Systems Research, PTC Inc.

Powerful network effects and scale

Like marketplace platforms, AEC software vendors benefit from powerful network effects because the more users utilize the platform, the more value each user can derive from the platform. When an owner or contractor standardizes on a platform, other stakeholders involved in the project have no choice but to get onto the platform. Additional stickiness comes from the growing base of users trained to use the platform, larger number of project files developed and chronicled on the system, and ongoing base of owner-operators who run maintenance analytics to optimize revenue and minimize costs. Furthermore, as the amount of data captured on the platform increases, the artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities become vastly better.

Autodesk and Bentley report retention revenue rates of between 100% and 110%, i.e., they have been able to retain and increase the wallet share of their existing customers.

Strong operating leverage

The SaaS (software as a service) business model of Autodesk and Bentley is not subject to the law of diminishing returns. On the contrary, as they grow, they should benefit from operating leverage arising from several factors, including: (1) the ability to spread R&D and software development costs over more clients and revenues, and (2) fixed overhead costs do not scale up at the same rate as revenue growth. (Instead of re-hashing this well-known concept, I refer you to others who have written far more eloquently about it).

Empirically, this has been true at both Autodesk and Bentley - the EBITDA margins for both companies have trended up as revenues scaled up (figure 16). (Please note that Bentley's margins were negatively impacted by one-time charges over the last several quarters, which are discussed in figure 21 below).

Figure 16: EBITDA margins

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

I expect margins for both companies to continue expanding over the long term, which will drive earnings growth faster than revenue growth.

Financial characteristics and outlook

Autodesk financials

Autodesk reported revenues for 2020 of $3.8 billion, of which $1.65 billion comes from its AEC segment and $1.1 billion from the AutoCAD/AutoCAD LT segment. About 95% of overall revenues are recurring in nature.

Autodesk's revenue growth over the last 3 years has been in the mid-teens (figure 17). However, the numbers were distorted by the company's decision in 2016 to transition its product sales from a perpetual license model to an annual subscription model. Even though the subscription revenues are higher quality as they recur annually, the company receives less revenues each year than the upfront revenue it receives from the one-time sale of a perpetual license. As a result, revenues declined by almost 20% between 2016 and 2018. The transition was largely completed by mid-2019, and year-over-year revenues and profitability are comparable going forward.

Figure 17: Autodesk revenues

Source: Seeking Alpha financials

Figure 18: Autodesk profitability margins

Source: Seeking Alpha financials

Autodesk management's guidance for revenue growth is in the range of 16% - 17% p.a. (3Q2021 earnings call). However, during the call, management warned of a deceleration in monthly active usage. I posit that this is due to weakness in China, and exacerbated by Autodesk's heavier exposure to commercial office building construction, which has slowed due to the work from home trend. This warning caused the stock price to drop by over 20%.

Bentley financials

Bentley reported revenues for 2020 of $913 million across infrastructure, process plants, and commercial buildings, of which 87% is recurring in nature.

Bentley's management guidance for longer-term organic revenue growth is 8% p.a. The TTM (trailing twelve month) revenue growth for the period ended September 2021 (figure 19) was higher than management's guidance of 8% due to the growth in sales of work from home virtualization software and several acquisitions. In this period, the company acquired Seequent for $1.1 billion - the company's largest acquisition to date, and two highly strategic IoT (internet of things) companies - sensemetrics and Vista Data Vision - which enable the company to incorporate real-time sensor data into its digital twin software.

Figure 19: Bentley year-over-year revenue growth

Source: Seeking Alpha financials

Bentley's GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) operating income as a percentage of revenues grew from 2018 through 2020 due to operating leverage (figure 20), but the quality of the underlying profitability is stronger as the GAAP numbers reflect several one-time expenses relating to its IPO ($26 million) and IPO-related stock compensation vesting expenses ($16 million of the $32 million in stock compensation expenses).

The adjusted EBITDA, provided in figure 21, is meaningfully higher than the pre-adjusted numbers. As a note, the company excluded $24 million in non-operating foreign exchange gains and interest rate hedging gains in 2020.

Figure 20: Bentley profitability margins

Source: Seeking Alpha financials

Figure 21: Bentley's EBITDA before and after one-time items

Before one-time items:

Bentley's GAAP TTM operating income margin was negative for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (figure 22). This is due to one-time items, the largest of which relates to deferred compensation (see figure 23; additional details provided in note (4) on page 54 of the company's 3Q2021 Form 10-Q filing).

Figure 22: Bentley quarterly margins

Source: Seeking Alpha Financials

Figure 23: Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

In the most recent earnings call, Bentley management observed that quarterly usage was "tolerably close" to expectation for most infrastructure segments. There was strong growth in utility and public works, a recovery in commercial facilities back to pre-pandemic usage levels, and strength in its Assetwise product. However, it saw a slowdown in the growth of work from home virtualization software, decline in industrial/natural resources new business growth by half, and a single-digit decline in EPC (Engineering/procurement/construction) subscriptions. The stock price has pulled back and is now 33% below its 52-week high.

Longer-term outlook

Bentley's revenues are likely to be more stable given its heavy exposure to infrastructure construction, while there is more short-term downside risk to Autodesk's revenues because of the higher exposure to commercial office construction.

Over the long term, I believe that both Autodesk and Bentley's revenues will out-grow the construction market, and operating leverage inherent in the business will drive strong earnings growth at a higher pace than revenue growth. Autodesk's revenue growth is likely to be more volatile than Bentley's but it should also present more long-term upside potential.

Valuation

The stock prices of both companies have declined over the last four months-Autodesk is now 22% below its 52-week high, while Bentley is 33% below its 52-week high (figure 24).

Figure 24: Autodesk and Bentley stock price comparison

Bentley trades at about 50x cash flow for a free cash flow yield of about 2%, while Autodesk trades at 40x cash flow for a free cash flow yield of about 2.5% (figure 25)

Figure 25: Autodesk and Bentley free cash flow yield

Valuations for both companies are still not cheap, but the pullbacks create an opportunity for long-term investors to gradually build positions in Autodesk and Bentley.

Summary of value drivers

Autodesk

Historical Guidance/outlook Industry growth GDP growth rate Likely GDP growth rate ↗️ Revenue growth in excess of GDP growth due to: - increased penetration - new products - conversion of non-compliant users - acquisitions (e.g., Innovyze) High-teens to low 20% 16-17% with risk of short-term deceleration from commercial construction Short term: ↗️ (with downside risk) Longer term: ↗️ EBITDA margins Expanded after transition to subscription model Likely to continue expanding due to operating leverage ↗️ Valuation (free cash flow yield) 2.0% - 2.5% Downside risk if interest rates increase quickly ↘️

Bentley

Historical Guidance/outlook Infrastructure industry growth GDP growth rate Likely GDP growth rate ↗️ Revenue growth in excess of GDP growth due to: - increased penetration - new products - acquisitions (e.g., Seequent) Organic growth of ~8% Upside from acquisitions Low teens, likely more stable due as infrastructure construction is less susceptible to recessions ↗️ EBITDA margins Expanded after excluding non-recurring, one-time items (e.g., IPO costs and IPO stock vesting expense) Likely to continue expanding due to operating leverage ↗️ Valuation (free cash flow yield) 2.0% - 2.5% Downside risk if interest rates increase sharply ↘️

Concern

My biggest concern is the current valuation: I believe that the valuations of Autodesk and Bentley are full and could take a hit if management's early warnings of decelerating usage growth persist.

Summary

Autodesk and Bentley have strong long-term fundamentals and attractive upside potential. I am short-term neutral due to the high current valuation but long-term bullish on both.