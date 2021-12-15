LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

Last April, I published my first article on fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in which I claimed the company is likely to change how Americans watch sports forever. Although I did find the company and its business model quite attractive, I resorted to staying on the sidelines as the stock was trading just over $24 per share at the time against my intrinsic value estimate of $24.22. Now that fuboTV has lost a quarter of its market value since then, it seems only right to revisit the thesis to determine whether there's a sufficient margin of safety to invest in FUBO stock today. After carefully evaluating the prospects for the company and its market position, I believe fuboTV is now undervalued.

fuboTV's sports-centric business model could be the differentiator

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), which is part of our model growth portfolio at Leads From Gurus, is a one-of-a-kind business that has delivered eye-popping returns to long-term investors. This makes it virtually impossible and irrational to compare a newcomer to the streaming industry with Netflix, but it would not be fair by fuboTV if I fail to acknowledge a similarity that I have spotted between the two companies. We have to go back almost 20 years in time to understand what I'm talking about.

Back when Netflix was founded in 1997, the company was primarily focused on DVD rentals, and the rents started from just 50 cents per DVD. Blockbuster was a well-established DVD rental company back then, so it would be fair to say that Netflix entered an already crowded market, similar to how fuboTV entered an already crowded streaming market in 2015. Going back to Netflix, I believe the massive success of the company has to be attributed to a couple of key groundbreaking innovations it introduced to the DVD rental market almost 20 years ago.

First, Netflix introduced a subscription-based DVD rental model in 1999, which was something that was never heard of back then. There were, however, certain limitations of this model, but the company truly made it big in 2000 by introducing a flat-fee subscription tier for $22 per month which offered unlimited DVD rentals to paying customers.

Exhibit 1: Netflix's $22 a month subscription advertisement

Source: IMDB

Netflix generated just $5 million in total revenue in 1999, but the popularity of its subscription model helped the company bring in more than $35 million in revenue in 2000. In a crowded market, Netflix was able to enjoy exponential growth because of this innovative subscription model.

Second, the company introduced a groundbreaking content recommendation algorithm named CineMatch in the early 2000s to recommend movies to subscribers. The algorithm used the ratings subscribers had given to movies they had already watched and the overall ratings for a movie given by the subscriber base to offer a personalized experience to subscribers, and this proved to be a big hit in an era entertainment giants were not focused on personalization. With the help of this innovative tool, Netflix more than doubled its revenue in 2001 to $75.91 million, and revenue doubled once again in 2002 to $152.8 million.

Netflix then got into online content streaming, and the rest of the story is no longer a secret. In my opinion, the two factors discussed above played a massive role in helping the company take off in a crowded market. To put it more simply, Netflix defied the odds by giving consumers something they never knew they wanted but something that was also innovative enough to grab the attention of potential customers.

Let's look at what fuboTV is doing today.

The company is operating as a virtual multichannel video programming distributor service (vMVPD), offering its subscribers the option to tune into hundreds of live TV channels at a single price tag. The company also offers add-ons for each of its plans, and the starter package costs $64.99 per month. The vMVPD subscription industry is gaining traction in the United States, and this industry directly competes with traditional pay-TV businesses.

Exhibit 2: Pay-TV vs vMVPD subscriber growth in the United States

Source: Statista

As clearly evident from the above illustration, the pay-TV industry in the U.S. is dying while the vMVPD sector is blossoming. From YouTube TV to Sling, many companies are offering live TV streaming options for Americans at the moment. None of these services, however, was successful in luring sports fans from their cable TV subscriptions until the pandemic happened, but the latest survey results indicate that sports fans are finally embracing the cord-cutting movement as more options are now available for live sports streaming.

Exhibit 3: Sports viewership and cord cutting

Source: Cord Cutters News

Although there are many competitors in the OTT streaming market, fuboTV is the only streaming service with a sports-centric business model, which I believe could be the differentiator that would help the company grow exponentially in the future, similar to how Netflix did in its early days. Sports fans represent a niche market, and successfully penetrating this market would mean handsome investment returns for long-term shareholders. As illustrated below, fuboTV stands out in a crowded market as the best streaming service geared toward sports fans.

Exhibit 4: Comparison of sports streaming services

Source: Cable TV

Going a step further in establishing itself as the No. 1 choice among sports fans, fuboTV launched its first-ever sportsbook on November 3 in Iowa, and this will offer a never-before-experienced sports viewing experience for consumers. I'm not expecting the betting operating to meaningfully improve average revenue per user just yet, but looking at the long term, integrating betting with live streaming of sports events could turn out to be a watershed moment in the history of the American entertainment industry, similar to the launch of personalized content recommendations by Netflix two decades ago.

The one obstacle facing fuboTV's growth is the massive content licensing fees the company needs to incur to bring live sports to its subscribers.

Exhibit 5: The typical business flow of a vMVPD

Source: Infosys

The company management is not oblivious to this challenge, which is exactly why the company has shifted its focus to growing the advertisement business as well. As fellow SA contributor Mr. Long Game points out, the advertising business is a high-margin business that is likely to positively impact fuboTV's margins in the future.

FUBO's profitability is years away but that's not necessarily a surprise

Young companies will take time to become profitable, and it's irrational to expect a disruptive tech company to turn up a profit as soon as it starts generating meaningful revenue. Even in the case of Netflix, the company reported its first-ever profit of $6.51 million in 2003, after six years from its launch. As a growth-oriented investor, I am comfortable with betting on young, fast-growing companies as long as these companies are moving in the right direction.

Website traffic for fuboTV in 2021 has improved notably from 2020, which is an early indication that consumers are turning to fuboTV with the resumption of sports events.

Exhibit 6: Website traffic comparison (2020 vs 2021)

Source: TipRanks

The adjusted EBITDA margin has trended positively in the last couple of years as well, which suggests profitability is on the cards if the company expands meaningfully by winning new subscribers. In my earnings model (which I revealed in my previous article on FUBO), I expect fuboTV to report a positive EBITDA in 2024.

Takeaway

The recent pullback in fuboTV stock price, in my opinion, presents a good opportunity for growth investors to consider adding this fast-growing company to their portfolios. Despite competitive pressure from larger peers, I believe fuboTV is uniquely positioned to become a big winner in the future, and I would not be surprised to see Netflix-like returns from its stock, but the company still has a long way to go to secure such returns. Taking into account the uncertainty surrounding its business model and the competitive environment, I will stick by my price target of $24.22 for the time being, which still leaves a sufficient margin of safety to invest in fuboTV stock.