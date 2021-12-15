Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TTWO) is a great investment opportunity at the current price. The company operates in a growing market, and its portfolio includes several truly iconic games. We expect that a sharp increase in revenue after the releases of GTA 6 and RDR 3 will decrease the Cost of Revenue and SG&A Expenses as a percentage of revenue, and the marginality of the business will grow significantly. According to our assessment, the company is trading at a significant discount to the fair price. We are bullish on TTWO.

Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and sells interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the labels Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots. The company develops and publishes action/adventure products under Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption and offers episodes and content. In addition, the company offers free mobile games such as Dragon City and Monster Legends and mobile games with two dots. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Nintendo Switch; and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Most of the revenue comes from consoles and online game sales. The revenue structure is presented below:

Institutional investors own 89.4% of the company's shares. The structure of shareholders is presented below:

The management is headed by:

Strauss H. Zelnick - Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer;

Karl Slatoff - President;

Lainie Goldstein - Chief Financial Officer;

Daniel Peter Emerson - Chief Legal Officer & Executive Vice President.

Industry Overview

According to Statista, the global video game market will grow at an average annual growth rate of 10.5%, and the key regions will be North America, Western Europe, and China.

According to the WEPC, for 2020, almost 50% of the entire video game market is in Asia, 25% in North America, and 18% in Europe. The Middle East and Latin America share the remaining 7%.

Thus, Take-Two has a portfolio of iconic video games and operates in a growing and promising market.

Factor-X

A feature of this industry is a possible sharp increase in revenue and profit due to the release of a game. Shortly, the company has two high-profile announcements planned, namely GTA 6 in 2023 and Red Dead Redemption 3 (2025/26). These series of games are flagship, and following the example of the games preceding them, the company can count on huge profits.

For example, from 2013 to 2020, sales of GTA 5 in aggregate, since the release, reached 150 million copies, and brought the company about $ 6 billion, and collected the first billion in less than a day. GTA 5 is considered the most profitable game in history. In 2014, a year after the game's release, the company's revenue grew by 93%.

If we consider RDR 2, it has reached the figure of 43 million copies in 3 years and significantly determines its revenue. In the year of the game's release, namely 2019, there was a 48% increase in revenue.

Financial Performance

Over the past five years, TTWO's revenue has grown by an average of 20.48% per year. During this period, the main driver for revenue growth was releasing the second part of the cult game Red Dead Redemption.

Given the big releases planned in the coming years, we believe that the company can maintain a comparable growth rate.

It is noteworthy that despite the lack of high-profile releases in the last two years, TTWO is steadily improving its profitability. The gross margin increased from 46% in 2017 to 60% in the last reporting period. EBIT margin increased from 10% to 21% over the same period. Due to this, the net profit margin reached 16% against 8% in 2017.

Due to the net profit margin growth and stable asset turnover, TTWO reached ROA - 8.52%. The company earns its shareholders a 17.7% return on equity.

We expect that a sharp increase in revenue after the releases of GTA 6 and RDR 3 will decrease the Cost of Revenue and SG&A Expenses as a percentage of revenue, and the marginality of the business will grow significantly.

Valuation

Our DCF model is based on some assumptions. We expect the company's revenue to grow by 20.5% in the coming years, with a subsequent slowdown. Such expectations look reasonable, given the big releases of cult games. The forecast of marginality and other relative indicators is based on historical dynamics and current trends. The terminal growth rate is 3%. Our assumptions are presented below:

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of the main financial indicators are presented below:

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.9%.

With the Terminal EV/EBITDA of 13.56x, the fair market value is $21.3 billion, or $195 per share. Thus, the upside potential is about 17% to the fair price.

Risks

Significant dependence on the "hit" series of games, based on the company's reporting, the GTA franchise brought 29.2% of all revenue, and the top 5 game franchises generated 84.1% of all revenue. In case of failure of the following GTA 6, the company will lose a lot in revenue and profit.

Dependence on the popularity of gaming consoles such as Xbox and Sony PlayStation, since sales and in-game transactions on these consoles bring the company 74.6% of all revenue.

Conclusion

Over the past five years, TTWO's revenue has grown by an average of 20.5% per year. Given the releases of GTA 6 and RDR 3, we expect that the company will at least maintain its current dynamics. In addition, a sharp increase in revenue after high-profile releases will lead to a significant increase in the business's profitability. According to our valuation, the growth potential to a fair price is about 17%. We are bullish on Take-Two Interactive.