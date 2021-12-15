Take-Two Interactive: Busted Growth Ahead

Kolomeets Investments profile picture
Kolomeets Investments
978 Followers

Summary

  • Considering the releases of GTA 6 and RDR 3, we expect that revenue will grow at least at a CAGR of 20.5%, in line with the past five years' average.
  • A sharp increase in revenue after the releases will decrease the CoR and SG&A as a percentage of revenue. The profitability of the business will grow.
  • According to our valuation, the company is trading at a significant discount to the fair price.
Gaming World Awaits Release Of "Grand Theft Auto IV"

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TTWO) is a great investment opportunity at the current price. The company operates in a growing market, and its portfolio includes several truly iconic games. We expect that a sharp increase in revenue after the releases of GTA 6 and RDR 3 will decrease the Cost of Revenue and SG&A Expenses as a percentage of revenue, and the marginality of the business will grow significantly. According to our assessment, the company is trading at a significant discount to the fair price. We are bullish on TTWO.

Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and sells interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the labels Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots. The company develops and publishes action/adventure products under Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption and offers episodes and content. In addition, the company offers free mobile games such as Dragon City and Monster Legends and mobile games with two dots. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Nintendo Switch; and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Most of the revenue comes from consoles and online game sales. The revenue structure is presented below:

Take-Two Interactive Profile

(Source: Created by the author)

Institutional investors own 89.4% of the company's shares. The structure of shareholders is presented below:

TTWO institutional investors

(Source: MarketScreener)

The management is headed by:

  • Strauss H. Zelnick - Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer;
  • Karl Slatoff - President;
  • Lainie Goldstein - Chief Financial Officer;
  • Daniel Peter Emerson - Chief Legal Officer & Executive Vice President.

Industry Overview

According to Statista, the global video game market will grow at an average annual growth rate of 10.5%, and the key regions will be North America, Western Europe, and China.

Global video game market value

(Source: Statista)

According to the WEPC, for 2020, almost 50% of the entire video game market is in Asia, 25% in North America, and 18% in Europe. The Middle East and Latin America share the remaining 7%.

Share of video game industry by region

(Source: WEPC)

Thus, Take-Two has a portfolio of iconic video games and operates in a growing and promising market.

Factor-X

A feature of this industry is a possible sharp increase in revenue and profit due to the release of a game. Shortly, the company has two high-profile announcements planned, namely GTA 6 in 2023 and Red Dead Redemption 3 (2025/26). These series of games are flagship, and following the example of the games preceding them, the company can count on huge profits.

For example, from 2013 to 2020, sales of GTA 5 in aggregate, since the release, reached 150 million copies, and brought the company about $ 6 billion, and collected the first billion in less than a day. GTA 5 is considered the most profitable game in history. In 2014, a year after the game's release, the company's revenue grew by 93%.

If we consider RDR 2, it has reached the figure of 43 million copies in 3 years and significantly determines its revenue. In the year of the game's release, namely 2019, there was a 48% increase in revenue.

Financial Performance

Over the past five years, TTWO's revenue has grown by an average of 20.48% per year. During this period, the main driver for revenue growth was releasing the second part of the cult game Red Dead Redemption.

Take-Two Interactive Revenue

(Source: Created by the author)

Given the big releases planned in the coming years, we believe that the company can maintain a comparable growth rate.

It is noteworthy that despite the lack of high-profile releases in the last two years, TTWO is steadily improving its profitability. The gross margin increased from 46% in 2017 to 60% in the last reporting period. EBIT margin increased from 10% to 21% over the same period. Due to this, the net profit margin reached 16% against 8% in 2017.

TTWO margins
Data by YCharts

Due to the net profit margin growth and stable asset turnover, TTWO reached ROA - 8.52%. The company earns its shareholders a 17.7% return on equity.

TTWO ROA and ROE
Data by YCharts

We expect that a sharp increase in revenue after the releases of GTA 6 and RDR 3 will decrease the Cost of Revenue and SG&A Expenses as a percentage of revenue, and the marginality of the business will grow significantly.

Valuation

Our DCF model is based on some assumptions. We expect the company's revenue to grow by 20.5% in the coming years, with a subsequent slowdown. Such expectations look reasonable, given the big releases of cult games. The forecast of marginality and other relative indicators is based on historical dynamics and current trends. The terminal growth rate is 3%. Our assumptions are presented below:

TTWO revenue growth estimates

(Source: Created by the author)

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of the main financial indicators are presented below:

TTWO key ratios

(Source: Created by the author)

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.9%.

TTWO WACC

(Source: Created by the author)

With the Terminal EV/EBITDA of 13.56x, the fair market value is $21.3 billion, or $195 per share. Thus, the upside potential is about 17% to the fair price.

Risks

  • Significant dependence on the "hit" series of games, based on the company's reporting, the GTA franchise brought 29.2% of all revenue, and the top 5 game franchises generated 84.1% of all revenue. In case of failure of the following GTA 6, the company will lose a lot in revenue and profit.
  • Dependence on the popularity of gaming consoles such as Xbox and Sony PlayStation, since sales and in-game transactions on these consoles bring the company 74.6% of all revenue.

Conclusion

Over the past five years, TTWO's revenue has grown by an average of 20.5% per year. Given the releases of GTA 6 and RDR 3, we expect that the company will at least maintain its current dynamics. In addition, a sharp increase in revenue after high-profile releases will lead to a significant increase in the business's profitability. According to our valuation, the growth potential to a fair price is about 17%. We are bullish on Take-Two Interactive.

This article was written by

Kolomeets Investments profile picture
Kolomeets Investments
978 Followers
It is generally accepted that the increase in the number of securities in the portfolio certainly leads to a decrease in the total investment risk. This statement, originated in academia, is built on two important assumptions: investment opportunities must have the same mathematical expectation (range of all possible relative outcomes including negative, taking into account the probability) and not to have cross-correlation (i.e., the movement of some securities should not repeat the movement of others).However, this does not happen in life, and we are forced to work hard to find attractive opportunities for capital investments. Let’s say we have two companies with the same expected return, but one carries a risk of capital loss of 5% (suppose that risk is measured exclusively quantitative indicators, although this is not the case), and the second - 1%. Wider range of expectations of the first company only increases the overall risk portfolio. We prefer to focus on a few companies with high potential growth and near-zero risk of loss invested capital rather than excessive diversification that only reduces profitability and increase the risk. In other words, investment is by no means solving a math exercise. Investment is a gold washing process (it is desirable that the prospector also possessed Picasso's view on everyday things). Another question is where to find gold? If you want to beat the market, you have to look where the other 99% of the market participants do not. We research undercovered stocks from around the world looking for growth, deep value, and distressed companies.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

5 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.