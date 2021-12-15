Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), a software company, has seen its share price fall significantly recently as investors exited high-growth, high-multiple stocks. At 24 times sales, I believe PLTR stock is still significantly overvalued, and investors should brace themselves for new lows.

A Government Consulting Business With Three Major Issues

Someone needs to explain to me what all the fuss is about with the big data analytics company Palantir. Palantir is frequently lauded for its software capabilities, which provide customers with data intelligence insights that, ostensibly, improve managerial decision making, but I do not see Palantir as what everyone else does: a unique platform business cashing in on the big data market.

Palantir is best known for its various "foundries." Palantir's foundries are data management and aggregation systems that assist institutions in efficiently centralizing and storing data. As businesses and government agencies collect more data, the complexities grow rapidly, necessitating the use of software solutions. Palantir is collaborating with businesses and governments to reduce complexity and make use of large data volumes for algorithmic predictions. Palantir has had some success with this type of business, if success is defined solely by sales growth. For example, Palantir's 3Q21 revenue increased by 36% YoY to $392 million. Palantir's main source of revenue, government revenues, increased by 34% YoY, while commercial revenues, which include all of Palantir's business activities outside of government, increased by 37% YoY.

Revenue growth, on the other hand, is not a concern for Palantir. Palantir's problems are much deeper, and there is clearly more than one issue here.

The first issue with Palantir is that, while the company's sales are increasing at a healthy clip, this is not translating into profits for shareholders. Palantir's revenue increased by 44% to $1.11 billion in the first three quarters of 2021. The sales forecast for 2021 calls for up to a 40% increase in sales. That's a good start, but what about profits?

Despite a 44% increase in revenue in 2021, Palantir's profit picture appears to be dire. The company lost $364 million in 2021 alone, and the year isn't even over yet. The total loss for the year could exceed $400 million. Not bad for a company that has been in operation for nearly 20 years and "grows revenues at a 40% annual rate," right? Profits after nearly two decades of operation appear to be too high a bar for Palantir to clear.

The second major issue for Palantir, despite its big data allure, is its lack of scalability. Contrary to popular belief, Palantir is little more than a well-paid government consultant whose consulting business is not scalable in any way, shape, or form. Palantir also does not operate a "platform business" in the same way that Metaverse (FB) or Netflix (NFLX) do. For example, Metaverse collects customer data through a single platform, the Facebook platform. Netflix scales its moving streaming platform, which can add new customers at near-zero marginal costs. Palantir requires personnel to work with each individual client, coach them, and explain platform features. This is not a sustainable business model. It is a software-based consulting business model.

The third issue with Palantir, aside from its inability to operate profitably after two decades and its business model's lack of inherent scalability, is that profits made in Palantir's business are siphoned off by insiders who are compensated royally through stock packages at the expense of shareholders. Palantir has increased the number of shares by 12% in one year, and it now has more than 2 billion shares outstanding. As a result, business profits are primarily distributed to highly compensated insiders, rather than to the company's shareholders.

A Fantasy Valuation

Let's be clear about what we're talking about. We are dealing with a company that is growing its sales by 30-40% per year, which means Palantir will have revenues in the $1.5 billion range by 2021. Give or take fifty million dollars. It is the same company that has a misunderstood "platform business model," no profits after twenty years of operations, and prioritizes insider stock compensation over shareholder dilution in recent years. They are likely to see further dilution in the coming years.

Nonetheless, this company continues to trade at a sales multiple of twenty-four. This means that an investor pays 24 times the expected sales amount for the opportunity to invest in Palantir's loss-making "big data prediction" business. Palantir remains outrageously overvalued, despite a significant correction since November.

My Conclusion

I'd say the valuation is a joke or a calculation error if I didn't know any better. However, this does not appear to be the case. Apparently, a sizable portion of the investor population believes that Palantir, despite its lack of profits and excessive dilution, is worth 24 times sales. In normal circumstances, 24 times earnings would be excessive. Palantir's business has no scale, which calls into question the company's positioning as a growth stock. Palantir is expected to fall further as investors begin to exit high-multiple stocks. PLTR is nothing more than a value trap, nothing less.