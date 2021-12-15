Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) continued to grow deliveries at the fastest rate of the top three Chinese EV makers in November. Fast delivery growth and a discounted valuation give XPeng a risk profile that is heavily skewed to the upside!

Exceptional delivery growth

No other Chinese maker of electric vehicles is growing actual deliveries as fast as XPeng. NIO (NIO) and Li Auto (LI) produce sport utility vehicles, while XPeng already entered the sedan market and is selling a good amount of smart sedans every month. Of the 15,613 vehicles delivered in November 2021, 7,839 were P7 smart sedans, XPeng's top-selling electric vehicle. XPeng also sold 2,154 P5s, a new sedan model which was just launched in September. Additionally, XPeng sold 5,620 G3s/G3i, which are the firm's SUV models. XPeng's delivery rates are impressive and the firm showed strong execution in a market that proved to be challenging in FY 2021 due to a major semiconductor supply shortage. XPeng's P7 smart sedan and the SUV models saw delivery growth rates of 187% and 277% year over year respectively. XPeng is working on launching its fourth EV product -- the G9, an all-electric, seven-seater luxury SUV -- which is expected to come to market in the second half of FY 2022. The G9 will be introduced in China first and likely sold in Europe next. XPeng is already exporting sedan and SUV models to Norway, but is primed to enter more European markets in the future.

XPeng's sales and deliveries have been going through the roof in FY 2021 due to strong market acceptance of the firm's increasingly dense product lineup. XPeng delivered 82,155 electric vehicles between January and November 2021, showing an increase of 289% compared to the year-earlier period. Of the 82,155 electric vehicles delivered in FY 2021, 53,110 were P7, 26,210 G3/G3is and 2,835 P5s.

(Source: InsideEVs)

XPeng stands out from the competition because it has by far the fastest growth rates in deliveries. November was the third straight month in which deliveries topped 10,000 units. XPeng's November delivery growth rate was unmatched at 270% with both Li Auto and NIO failing to ramp up deliveries as fast as XPeng.

Deliveries October Oct Y/Y Growth November Nov Y/Y Growth NIO 3,667 -27.5% 10,878 105.6% LI 7,649 107.2% 13,485 190.2% XPEV 10,138 233.0% 15,613 270.0%

(Source: Author)

XPeng is not just crushing it with deliveries. Financial results for the September quarter were equally impressive as the EV startup saw material improvements in vehicle margins. XPeng's vehicle margin improved from 3.2% in last year's September quarter to 13.6% in the last quarter. Further improvements can be expected as sales and deliveries ramp up and a new EV model is launched next year. Revenues in Q3'21 surged 187.4% year over year to 5.72B Chinese Yuan which is the equivalent of $898.8M. XPeng, like Li Auto and NIO, is not yet profitable, but it is expected that XPeng will post its first profit in FY 2024.

(Source: XPeng)

Sales ramp and discounted valuation

XPeng's momentum, as I see it, is here to stay. New product launches next year and industry group-leading delivery growth make XPeng one of the most promising EV stocks to own, especially after shares of XPeng went through an undeserved drop in pricing lately.

Data by YCharts

XPeng is expected to generate revenues of $19.2B in FY 2025, showing a huge improvement over the $3.14B in sales estimated for FY 2021. This sales projection implies that XPeng's total revenue base will grow by a factor of 6 X over the next four years. And then there is the possibility of material estimate outperformance due to the launch of new models like the G9 and an expansion into other markets. For that reason, I believe that XPeng will be able to grow deliveries and sales significantly faster than the market predicts.

Based on revenues of $5.72B in FY 2022, XPeng has a P-S ratio of 6.7 X and offers the fastest delivery ramp and sales growth. Li Auto offers the cheapest sales growth in the industry group with a P-S ratio of 4.7 X. Li Auto is also the only company expected to make a profit next year.

Market Cap FY 2022 Est. Revenues P-S Ratio FY 2022 Est. EPS XPeng $38.04 Billion $5.72 Billion 6.65 ($0.69) NIO $51.40 Billion $9.81 Billion 5.24 ($0.21) Li Auto $31.57 Billion $6.76 Billion 4.67 $0.02

(Source: Author)

Risks with XPeng

XPeng has attractive long term growth prospects in China, but also in international markets. Its EV products are competitive, in demand, and the EV industry as a whole benefits from increasing customer uptake of zero-emission passenger vehicles. However, there are risks as well. The EV sector has been subject to semiconductor shortages in FY 2021 and although XPeng managed the supply crisis better than most EV manufacturers, supply challenges have the potential to impact electric vehicle production going forward. The same goes for new Coronavirus outbreaks and factory shutdowns. Longer term, XPeng's sales and delivery growth will moderate. If this growth slows down faster than expected, shares of XPeng may revalue lower.

Final thoughts

XPeng is executing extremely well and delivery growth rates are more than impressive. In November, XPeng delivered 44% more EVs than NIO and XPeng's 270% delivery growth rate is unmatched. New product launches in FY 2022 and continual expansion into international markets, especially in Europe, indicate potential for even faster delivery growth. Because of the drop in pricing, XPeng's growth has been heavily discounted and the risk profile is skewed to the upside!