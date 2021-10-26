ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is one of the most attractive REITs with an extensive investment program that sets it apart from its closest competitors. Currently, the funds investing in real estate for rent are on the wave of a hot trend due to the high demand for rental housing due to the prohibitively high prices for new houses.

Invitation Homes, despite the very hot US housing market, has expanded its investment program to $1,750 million. This indicates that the company sees increased demand for rentals in future periods.

Business of Invitation Homes Inc.

Invitation Homes is one of the US public investment funds focused on the purchase of real estate, the main focus of which is on providing single-family house rental services throughout the country.

We will deal with the company's business model later, but for now, let us immerse in the history of the company. It is important to understand how strong the company and the management team are.

The seedlings of the modern company Invitation Homes appeared way back in 2005; when still a young entrepreneur and the current CEO, Dallas Taner founded the investment company Treehouse Group in Arizona. Over the next 6 years, the company was engaged in purchasing real estate, in particular, the company was among the first to buy out empty houses from banks after the mortgage crisis.

2011 was a landmark event for the Treehouse Group. The company merged with the management firm Riverstone Residential. Then, in 2012, the merger was taken over by the Blackstone investment group. This is how Invitation Homes was born.

Invitation Homes began its first purchases in its portfolio with 24 thousand houses in 2012, which became the largest purchase of houses in the United States for subsequent renting. Then, Invitation Homes made a bet on buying houses as close as possible to the city's infrastructure, namely, schools, hospitals, and transport hubs.

In 2016, the company launched an optional program under which rental payers had the right to buy houses from the property of Invitation Homes. As a result, the company partially compensated for the purchase of houses by selling old ones.

At the beginning of 2017, the company went public, and in November 2017, it already doubled the volume of houses under the management due to the takeover of Starwood Waypoint, which was formed as a result of the spin-off of Starwood Capital Group. In addition to its takeover of private houses, the company is involved in joint ventures with the Rockpoint Group and Fannie Mae.

Now that we have learned about the history, let us plunge into the company's business. Invitation Homes' operations are geographically diversified with presence in 11 states.

Source: Invest Heroes

About 40% of the received rental income is formed in the western part of the United States. This is primarily due to the fact that in the states highlighted in red, buying houses for households remains a luxury purchase. According to Goldman Sachs, the share of income earmarked for servicing mortgages exceeds 50%, pushing people to rent rather than buy.

Source: Company’s data

In turn, the global revenue of Invitation Homes is formed through 4 segments:

Same Store Revenue (revenue from comparable houses) - rental revenue from houses that have not been empty for a long time, were not subject to major renovations and were not purchased in the last 15 months (85% of revenue);

Non - Same Store Revenue (revenue from non-comparable houses) - rental revenue from houses that have been empty for a long time, were subject to major repairs, purchased or put up for sale in the last 15 months (9% of revenue);

Resident recoveries - the company may charge a fee for restitution of damaged property (6% of the proceeds);

Joint ventures (revenue from joint ventures) - Invitation Homes participates in joint ventures with Rockpoint Group and Fannie Mae (~ 0% of revenue).

In 2017, the company acquired Starwood Waypoint, which almost doubled its revenue. It is worth noting that Invitation Homes did not drop in the financial results due to COVID-19, but increased the revenue and occupancy rates. First of all, this became possible due to the payment of incentive checks, as well as deurbanization during the period of quarantine restrictions (families moved to houses outside the city).

Source: Company’s data

Revenue from comparable houses

The success of the REIT Unit Economy depends on 3 important variables:

The total number of houses;

Growth rate of rental payments;

Occupancy of dwellings.

The first success factor is the growth of rental houses. The total number of houses in the comparable house segment is replenished if the house has been purchased, renovated, and has not been vacant for a long time in the last 15 months. Since the company provides data only on the volume of houses purchased out of all the specified variables, and the rest is difficult to track numerically, only the purchase of houses was taken into account.

Therefore, we decided to build a forecast for the replenishment rate of comparable houses based on their purchases 5 quarters ago. There are a few words worth mentioning regarding buying real estate. Following the results of the last press conference, the management announced an increase in the investment program for the consolidation of the residential housing market for rent to $1,750 million. Provided that the cost of new houses in the United States, according to Fannie Mae, will grow by 7.9% YoY in 2022, and then we expect the growth rate of US housing prices to decrease by 2.5% YoY (long-term inflation expectations), the volume of the investment program is equivalent to the purchase of up to 910 houses per quarter with an average cost of $477 thousand on the horizon.

The expansion of the Invitation Homes investment program is one of the growth factors for the company in the future. Despite a very hot housing market, Invitation Homes is ready to invest in capital expenditures, which indicates the expectation of an increase in rental rates.

Source: calculations of Invest Heroes

Now, let us investigate the second important factor of the company's success, namely the growth rate of rental payments. Having broken down the growth rate of rental rates into components, we observe that the indicator depends on 3 variables:

Renewable payment growth rate is the growth rate of rents for long-term contracted users.

The rate of growth of rental rates under new contracts is the rate of growth of rates for rent with tenants who are just moving in. The houses here are not vacant, but one family moves out and a new one occupies the house immediately.

Shares of canceled contracts.

The main factor behind the acceleration in US rental rates in 2023 will be the current high house prices. Let's analyze it in more detail.

According to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the cost of rent and the equivalent of the rent in the United States (the amount of rent that would be equivalent to the monthly cost of owning) respond to the growth rate of the house value with a lag of ~ 18 months. In other words, the 15% YoY growth in house prices in 2021 has not yet been fully taken into account in the dynamics of rental rates.

Source: Fed DALLAS

Rent prices will only accelerate by 2023 at the expense of currently expensive houses. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, by the end of 2023, the indicator will grow in annual terms by about 8% YoY. This gives the impetus to maintain high rates of rental growth for Invitation Homes in the future.

Source: Fed DALLAS

However, Invitation Homes is already raising rental rates due to the high demand for single-family rentals (since prices are very high, people cannot buy houses), as well as accelerating cost inflation.

Historically, Invitation Homes' rents have grown with an average beta of 1.3x (30% faster) than national rents. However, in 2021, the beta has grown to 3x. We expect it to normalize by 2023 due to the saturation of the market with new houses. We expect that the percentage of canceled contracts will continue to decline due to the still expensive housing. Thus, now the high growth rate of rental payments is ensured by the increased demand for rental housing, and later, on the horizon of 2023, the growth rate will be supported by the currently high house prices (it will be 2 times higher than before the rental boom - 6% YoY against 3% YoY).

Source: Company’s data

Let us move on to the final factor - the occupancy rate of houses. In the forecast period, the occupancy rate of houses in the segment of comparable revenue remains increased by about 98% due to strong demand against the background of unavailability of houses for purchase by households.

Source: Company’s data, Invest Heroes’ estimates

Having collected all the components into a single whole, we observe that due to:

Still high growth rates of rental rates in 2022,

The increased growth rate of the indicator being maintained in 2023 (more than 2 times the average level before the boom in rental demand) due to an 18-month lag of currently increased house prices and future rental rates,

Implementation of a massive investment program of $1,750 million annually,

Invitation Homes' rental revenue in the segment of comparable houses will grow by an average of 9.6% YoY in 2021-2023.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

Revenue from non-comparable houses

The revenue forecast for the non-comparable house segment is virtually the same as in the previous segment. The main difference is only in the process of house growth. Therefore, in addition to the quarterly increase in new houses due to their purchase, it is necessary to take into account the decrease due to the sale of houses, as well as the flow of houses into the segment of comparable houses.

In a recent conference call, the management pointed out that the sale of old housing stock will be the main source of funding for the extensive investment program. We expect house sales in the forecast period to be ~366 houses per quarter or about $1,500 million annually.

Thus, taking into account the outflow of houses purchased 15 quarters ago, the outflow of houses due to the sale, as well as the influx of new houses due to the implementation of the investment program, the number of houses in the segment of incomparable revenue in Q4 2021, it will grow by 10% YoY to 9,637 houses. However, by 2023, the indicator will decline due to an increased outflow of houses into the category of like-for-like revenues due to the beginning of the effect of the increased investment program.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

Keeping all the prerequisites for the success of the unit-economy and for the segment of incomparable sales, the total revenue of the segment for the period of 2021-2023 will grow by an average of 16% YoY.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

Revenue

When forming the total revenue, proceeds from reimbursements were also taken into account. Typically, such revenue is stable as a share of total portfolio income (comparable houses + non-comparable houses) and occupies about 5%, which we also expect in the forecast period.

The total revenue of Invitation Homes by the end of 2021 may grow by 10% YoY to $1996 million, and by the end of 2022, it may grow by 12% YoY to $2245 million. The main factors behind the acceleration of revenue in 2022-2023 will be high growth rates of rental payments being maintained in 2022, as well as the implementation of an increased investment program on the horizon.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

COGS

Invitation Homes' ultimate cost of sales is the sum of two components: house maintenance costs and management costs.

Source: Company’s data

Let us take a closer look at each component. We will start with house maintenance costs. This expense item includes both fixed costs and variable costs.

Source: Company’s data

The forecast for fixed costs was performed by finding the dollar costs for each house, and variable costs were determined as a share of the proceeds. In turn, the dynamics of management costs was tied through the beta to revenue growth.

In the forecast period, we expect COGS to share about 40% of revenues.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

Adjusted EBITDAre

Adjusted EBITDAre is an important metric for REIT. Let us define it. EBITDAre is a non-IFRS measure calculated through regular EBITDA only excluding gains/losses on property sales and impairment. The indicator is then adjusted for the level of compensation to management, compensation upon dismissal, and payment of funds after accidents. This gives the adjusted EBITDAre.

Thus, it will be adjusted in 2021. EBITDAre may grow by 13% YoY to $1,168 million, and from 2021 to 2023, the average annual growth rate will be 11% YoY.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

FFO

The second important indicator for REITs is FFO (Funds From Operations) - an indicator that reflects the true volume of REIT operating cash flow. Usually, FFO acts as a surrogate for net income when evaluating REITs, as it does not take into account depreciation, gain/loss on the sale of property, and so on.

In 2021, FFO may grow by 13% YoY, and from 2021 to 2023, the average annual growth rate will be 16% YoY.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

Net profit

We expect that the main growth in net income will be in 2022, due to the continued high growth rate of rental rates. In this regard, the net profit by the end of 2021 will amount to $286 million (+ 45% YoY), and in 2022, the indicator will accelerate to $447 million (+ 56% YoY).

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

Dividends

Invitation Homes is not a classic dividend REIT. The company has a low dividend yield due to the high level of investment in its own business. Typically, dividends are forecast through the FFO per share, from which the share of payments to shareholders is calculated. Invitation Homes pays out on average about 49% of FFO, which we also expect in the future.

Source: Company’s data, forecast of Invest Heroes

Institutional investors own approximately 100% of the outstanding shares of the company. This share is higher than comparable companies investing in single family houses.

In turn, the largest shareholders of the company are: The Vanguard Group, Inc. (13%), Blackstone Corporate Private Equity (10%), Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (6%), Norges Bank Investment Management (5%), Principal Global Investors LLC (5%).

Source: Marketscreener

Valuation

Invitation Homes is one of the most attractive REITs with an extensive investment program that sets it apart from its closest competitors. Therefore, funds investing in real estate for rent are on the wave of a hot trend due to the high demand for rental housing due to the prohibitively high prices for new houses.

Invitation Homes, despite a very hot US housing market, expanded its investment program by almost 50%. This indicates that the company sees an increased demand for rent in future periods. We are also confident that the current value of single-family houses will support the high single-digit rental rate growth in 2023 since the rental rate responds to price movements for houses with a lag of ~ 18 months.

The growth drivers of the company in the next 12 months are:

High growth rates of rental rates being maintained due to the still unaffordable housing;

Consolidation of the rental housing market by the accelerating purchase of houses, as well as the potential takeover of competitors;

We evaluated the company at the end of 2022 in view of the completion of one full cycle of the increased investment program. We also applied 2 new approaches in the valuation based on EV/EBITDAre and EV/FFO multiples adjusted for their growth.

The status of the action is HOLD. The target price is $47. The upside on a 12M horiz is 11.5%.

Invitation Homes securities are not yet at the point where the purchase of securities will be justified, as the upside on the horizon of the year will be <20%.

Source: Invest Heroes

Risks

Failure to implement the increased investment program, which will lead to a slowdown in the growth of new houses.

Falling household incomes in the US due to a slowdown in the economy. Renters will be forced to look for cheaper housing.

Authors: Aleksandr Sayganov, Dmitriy Novichkov, Andrew Kurapov