Major US cannabis stocks are down on a year-to-date basis as the delay in efforts to implement favorable reforms and legalize cannabis at the federal level has been disappointing investors. As of December 14, stocks of Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) were down about 18.5%, 23.9%, 26.6% and 22.3%, respectively, and have underperformed the 23.4% gain in the S&P 500.

Amid the growing support among Americans for legalizing marijuana, an increasing number of states have legalized medical and recreational cannabis recently. While the uncertainty associated with marijuana legalization at the federal level continues, I feel that the dip in Green Thumb stock offers an attractive buying opportunity given the long-term prospects in the cannabis market and the company's strong execution.

A well-established player with tremendous growth potential

Green Thumb is one of the leading US multi-state cannabis operators or MSO and has 16 manufacturing facilities, 68 retail locations and operations in 14 states. The company's acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals in July helped it in entering the Virginia cannabis market and marked its expansion into its 13th US state. Green Thumb currently has two stores operating in Virginia and four more in the pipeline. Virginia legalized adult-use cannabis effective July 1, 2021 (adult-use sales expected to begin in 2024) and is predicted to generate over $1.5 billion in legal cannabis sales.

In the third quarter, the company expanded into the Rhode Island marijuana market via the acquisition of Mobley Pain Management and Wellness and Canwell Processing. This acquisition helped Green Thumb gain one of the only three retail locations in the state. Green Thumb continues to expand its presence through strategic acquisitions and most recently announced the acquisition of GreenStar Herbals. The acquisition added to Green Thumb's footprint two adult-use retail locations in Massachusetts and the license for one additional retail location (On December 14, the company announced that it will open GreenStar Herbals Chelsea store on December 15 (marks Green Thumb's 68th location) and the store will be rebranded to Rise in 2022).

Overall, continued growth in home-state Illinois (which legalized cannabis in 2020) and Pennsylvania as well as expansion into key markets are expected to drive future sales for the company. Green Thumb sees Illinois and Pennsylvania markets to be each worth $1 to $2 billion and expects the sales from these markets to more than double over time. This year, the total year-to-date sales from recreational cannabis in Illinois crossed the $1 billion mark in October itself. Green Thumb is poised to continue to benefit from the strong momentum seen in Illinois recreational cannabis market.

From opening its first retail store in California, the nation's largest legal cannabis market, to expanding into lucrative markets that have recently legalized adult-use cannabis (like New York, New Jersey, and Virginia), Green Thumb is on the right track to grab further market share and strengthen its position. The company estimates the US cannabis industry to be worth $24 billion currently and believes that legalization by new states, the launch of new products and the expansion of consumer base can triple the market over the next decade.

Recent performance and growth estimates

Expanded distribution of its branded products and higher retail store traffic helped Green Thumb generate revenue of $233.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a 48.7% year-over-year increase and a 5.3% sequential growth. The company's Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods segments continued to benefit from the strength in Illinois and Pennsylvania markets. Green Thumb's gross margin increased slightly to 55.43% from 55.35% in the comparable quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the operating margin expanded to 24.85% from 23.69% in the third quarter of last year owing to higher revenue and the efforts to control variable expenses.

Although Green Thumb's third-quarter revenue surpassed expectations, its GAAP EPS of $0.08 fell short of analysts' estimate by two cents. That said, it is notable that EPS doubled on a year-over-year basis and marked the fifth consecutive quarter in which the company delivered a positive GAAP EPS at a time when several rivals in the cannabis space are struggling to be profitable.

Analysts expect the company's revenue to increase by about 60% to $889.66 million in 2021 and GAAP EPS to jump to $0.32 from $0.07 last year. Analysts' expectations indicate that the company is on track to cross the billion-dollar mark in 2022 with revenue of $1.15 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to grow 45% to $0.47 in 2022.

Risks and challenges

Investors and cannabis companies continue to wait for the federal legalization of cannabis and reforms like the SAFE Banking Act to benefit the sector and facilitate long-term growth. The delay and news related to the developments with regard to the reforms make the cannabis stocks extremely volatile.

Cannabis is a Schedule I controlled substance under US federal law. Due to the federal illegality of the substance, cannabis companies have a higher tax burden as Section 280E of the IRC prohibits them from deducting expenses associated with their businesses (only cost of goods is deductible). Furthermore, due to the illegal status of cannabis, federal law currently prohibits banks and other depository institutions from offering financial services to cannabis companies.

Much to the disappointment of the cannabis sector, the Secure and Fair Enforcement or SAFE Banking Act (which would allow banks to provide services to legitimate cannabis businesses in states that have legalized cannabis for medicinal or recreational purposes) was recently excluded from the federal defense spending bill. Owing to the lack of favorable banking reforms, Green Thumb and its peers might face difficulties in obtaining additional financing for supporting their growth initiatives.

The cannabis sector has abundant growth opportunities and the competition is heating up. This might adversely impact margins in the years ahead.

Conclusion

Green Thumb stock is trading at about a 49% discount to its 52-week high (as of December 14). The stock's 12-month forward Price-to-Sales multiple stands at 4.31, compared to the 3-year average of 7.28 (Source: TIKR.com). In my opinion, the stock is currently trading at attractive levels and investors with the required risk appetite for cannabis stocks should consider Green Thumb as a long-term pick.

Currently, the price targets of Wall Street analysts for Green Thumb stock range from $36 to $55, with the average price target of $45.38 reflecting an upside potential of 127% from current levels.

Despite the uncertainty with regard to reforms and federal legalization of cannabis, I believe that Green Thumb is well placed to grow rapidly based on its impressive existing footprint as well as the potential to expand into additional markets. The company's continued investments in capacity expansion, distribution and the opening of additional retail stores will help it in growing at a robust rate. Also, Green Thumb is already profitable, unlike several other peers. For investors interested in the cannabis space, Green Thumb seems worth considering given its geographical footprint in promising cannabis markets and the ability to expand further with licenses for 114 retail locations.