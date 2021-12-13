David Becker/Getty Images News

Introduction

I am sure that you are familiar, or at least have heard, about the Dunning-Kruger effect, which describes a special relationship of a person's confidence and competence in a particular area. The graph below summarizes how the first relates to the second:

Source: expertprogrammanagement.com

After analyzing my articles about Alibaba (NYSE:NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) for the current year, I came to the conclusion that personally my confidence (y-axis) in my analytical abilities has diminished. I hope that along with this my real competence (x-axis) has increased. But, only time can confirm this...

It is very nice when you are right and you are praised. And it is not pleasant in the opposite case. Therefore, we usually like to share success stories and keep silent about failures. At the same time, error analysis is an obligatory work that an investor or analyst must do.

Considering my mistakes regarding Alibaba, I have identified some points that I want to describe in detail. I hope my findings will be useful to you as well.

Distortion of reality

Let me tell you a short story. In 2010, due to a poor harvest and a ban on the export of wheat from Russia, the price of this grain rose sharply. At the time, one of my friend, an analyst at a large investment company, bought several wheat futures. After making a profit, he bought even more futures.

Later, Russia lifted the export ban. But he didn't sell his futures. I remember very well how he explained to me, using very complex models and logical chains, that the price would not go down anyway. Of course, the price went down and he was forced to close all positions.

Later, I thought about this incident and realized that the reality in his mind was distorted, and he sincerely believed in the illusion, which was more pleasant for him. At the same time, he is a very smart and educated person...

Due to technical reasons, I do not have Alibaba shares. And for a long time, I believed that this is my advantage over other analysts because I can be objective, despite the dynamics of the shares of this company. But I didn't take into account that if I wrote a positive article about the company, then I had already lost some of my objectivity. Just because I want to be right. Like everyone else.

From February to July, I wrote 6 articles about Alibaba. During this time, the company's price has dropped by more than 20%. But despite this, only in one article I indirectly concluded that the price could continue to fall. In the other five cases, I analyzed the company using different approaches and always rated it "Very Bullish". Now I understand that I just saw what I wanted to see.

Source: my ratings on BABA on Seeking Alpha

Also, my self-confidence was fueled by the fact that all key investment banks were also positive about Alibaba:

Source: finance.yahoo.com (Mar. 16, 2021)

We are not pleased to be wrong. Therefore, it should be borne in mind that as soon as you bought a share of the company, or wrote a positive article about it, you are no longer objective. In such a situation, negative factors and risks should be considered with special diligence. And now I am ready to discuss them.

The bottom cannot be predicted

It is impossible to predict the peak or the bottom of the market with acceptable probability. I have known this for a long time. But in the case of Alibaba, the temptation was so high that I deviated from this rule.

On July 20, when the price of Alibaba shares was trading about $ 200, I wrote an article "Alibaba: The Price Has Bottomed Out, But Optimism Needs To Be Tempered". I don't think it's worth reminding what happened next...

Market bottom, or peak, are events that can only be identified ex post facto. There are no exceptions. At the same time, I do not deny that technical analysis allows you to determine the levels of strong support or resistance. At these levels, sideways price movement can be predicted with a fairly high probability. But nothing more.

For example, now, judging by several technical indicators, Alibaba's price has reached another level of strong support:

Source: TradingView.com, Author

This means that at this stage, the bearish strength of the market has fizzled out. A rebound or sideways trend is now possible. But no one can say for sure that the bottom has been reached.

If a company is fundamentally undervalued and continues to fall in price, this should alert

I believe that one should distinguish between the concepts of price and value. Although, of course, this is a very simplified view of the stock market.

Price is what is formed as a result of supply and demand. And value is a modeled parameter based on fundamental internal and external factors. In the long run, it is assumed that price tends to balance with value.

From this point of view, we can say for sure that Alibaba continues to stay undervalued for a long time. To be convinced of this, it is enough to look at the long-term relationship between revenue and the company's capitalization:

Source: visualizedanalytics.com

Or at similar relationship with free cash flow:

Source: visualizedanalytics.com

Or we can compare Alibaba's key multiples to the average multiples of tech companies.

Forward P/S (next FY):

Source: visualizedanalytics.com

Forward P/E (next FY):

Source: visualizedanalytics.com

Alternatively, we can build a simple DCF model based on pessimistic expectations for revenue growth and assuming that Alibaba's margin will continue to decline. The rest of the key parameters can be averaged and extrapolated.

Here is the calculation of WACC:

Source: Author

Here's the model itself:

Source: Author

As you can see, DCF-based target price for Alibaba shares suggests 120% upside potential. And this is in a very pessimistic scenario.

In short, since about the summer, all standard fundamental analysis approaches have indicated that the company is significantly undervalued. But at the same time, the price continued to break through support after support. Separately, it should be noted that the largest investment funds were actively selling shares of Alibaba.

For the reason I mentioned at the beginning, this seemed like a good investment opportunity. But in reality, this meant only one thing: there are factors that are not associated with a fundamental underestimation of the company. And in this case, these are excessive risks.

The market does not assess risks rationally

In one of my articles, I did an interesting thing. I built a DCF model with zero upside. At the same time, the only parameter of the model that I changed was the discount rate (or the WACC). In investment theory, this is risk assessment.

I got a figure of about 15%, with an industry average of 6%. Further, for some reason I concluded that this is a critical level of risk and it is unlikely to grow further. Now it's even a little funny...

Risk is nothing more than another name for fear. But fear is by nature not rational. Fear is always exaggerated. And the more reasons for fear, the more it is exaggerated. Moreover, fear always appears quickly, but it disappears very slowly and probably can never disappear completely. This is the result of evolution. Those who ceased to be afraid of lions, as a rule, left no descendants...

The antitrust investigation of the Chinese authorities against Alibaba ended with a fine of $2.78 billion. Then the focus of the Chinese government's interest shifted to the education sector, the video game sector and e-cigarette makers. In other words, Alibaba's key activities have long been out of the focus of attention of the China regulator. But the fear remains.

DiDi's (DIDI) delisting heightened this fear, although this situation is also not directly related to Alibaba.

The main reason Alibaba's current price differs significantly from its value is fear. And only time can change this. If you have bought, or are thinking of buying Alibaba shares, you should prepare for it.

Bottom line

So, (1) as I have shown, technically, Alibaba has reached a strong support level, but there is no guarantee that this is a bottom.

(2) Yes, the company is significantly underestimated, but this is due to risks, or, more simply, due to fears. And at the moment, judging by the market dynamics, these fears have not significantly decreased.

(3) Judging by the last gap, in the long-term context, it will be possible to speak in a positive way about the company only when the price exceeds $ 161:

Source: TradingView.com, Author