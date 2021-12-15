Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is better positioned than other North American airlines for today's landscape. Alaska should have a faster demand recovery than its peers leading to a faster return to profitability. This should in turn lead to capital distributions. I believe that Alaska could be the first Airline to resume shareholder distributions. The company's strong balance sheet is ripe. The balance sheet also enables Alaska to better manage the uncertainties and headwinds of the day. The stock trades at a discount despite its advantages. I'm a buyer of Alaska Air stock as I believe that it has material room to re-rate higher over the course of 2022.

Leading The Road To Recovery Is A Key Advantage

Any bullish thesis on airlines or the broader travel & leisure industry must rest on the post-pandemic recovery. Airlines were among the worst losers during the pandemic and require the return of travel to bounce back. Despite the number of uncertainties surrounding the sector, I'm bullish on specific names in the sector as I believe that the baby has been thrown out with the bathwater in some cases. Specifically, I'm bullish on Southwest Airlines (LUV), Ryanair (RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) (refer here and here), and Alaska Air.

We've been through an extraordinary period where significant harm was made and I don't expect an equal recovery for all names. Alaska Air differentiates in that it should lead the recovery in the sector due to its unique position. The management noted on the last earnings call that it expects to return to pre-COVID size by next summer at the latest. This was more positive commentary than the sector as a whole and shows the strength of the airline's routes.

Furthermore, Alaska's low-cost nature enables a faster and fuller bounce back. Low-cost carriers tend to have a higher weight than non-business travelers. Business travel will come back later than leisure and may not come back in full. Businesses have been forced into conducting meetings online. While inertia of keeping the status quo outweighed the profitability and efficiency of replacing some in-person meetings with video calls, the pandemic broke through this barrier. Companies have seen the benefits of video calls and some of the in-person meetings are likely permanently replaced by online ones. Airlines with business travel exposure will be permanently harmed as business travelers make up a majority of major airlines' profits. Alaska Air should stand out from most large carriers in this respect.

The expected strong recovery is evident in Alaska's margins. The airline will lead the pack in profits with it being one of just two North American peers that will have positive earnings in the last quarter of this year. The performance is expected to continue into next year with it expected to have well above peer average margins.

I believe that a faster earnings recovery is key for airlines' stock performance today. The pandemic has hurt the balance sheets of the industry and stopping the bleeding is important for investors. Earlier earnings recovery will lead to earlier shareholder returns as well as growth.

Alaska Will Likely Be The First Airline To Resume Capital Returns

The management hinted at shareholder returns on the most recent earnings calls. They expect to resume returns towards the end of next year. This is very important as distributions are an essential part of holding airlines' stock.

I believe that Alaska could be the first to resume shareholder distributions. I've noted the earlier profitability of the company above. The airline also has one of the strongest balance sheets today. I've included a comparison table below. Alaska Air has industry-leading debt-to-capital among all North American airlines. The company's forward leverage ratios are healthy as well with its second-best 2023 EBITDA to last-twelve-month Interest expense and current Net Debt to 2023 EBITDA. Alaska's balance sheet is a fortress in the airline industry.

Alaska Air is in strong standing to be permitted by the Treasury to resume distributions. The US Treasury had provided liquidity for airlines under the CARES Act with the condition of no capital distributions until twelve months after the loan had been paid in full. Alaska paid back the debt in the second quarter of this year setting the stage for a Treasury permit. Furthermore, as can be seen from the table below, Alaska was one of just two airlines that didn't dilute shareholders throughout the pandemic period. The company's share count isn't meaningfully changed and the debt load is smaller compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Distributions can be very material with Alaska Air. The airline had announced a massive buyback program of $1 bn before the pandemic which amounted to 10% of the market cap then and 16% of it today in addition to a cash dividend. Resumption of distributions will be a key positive for the sector and especially for Alaska Air.

The Valuation Offers Upside

Alaska Air trades well below peer multiples despite being the most recommended stock on the street with a 1.36 average analyst recommendation (where 1 is a strong buy and is a strong sell). I've included a comparison chart below. The average and mean recommendations are well above that of Alaska's and aren't strong buys. The company trades at an EV/CY23 EBITDA multiple of 3.5x versus a peer median of 4.7x and a P/CY23 EPS of 7x versus a peer median of 8.1x.

The discount seems particularly unwarranted when considering the competitive advantages of Alaska Air. The company has characteristics that are key differentiators in today's landscape. Its stronger balance sheet gives it strength in an environment of uncertainty. A faster path to profitability and capital distributions mean better returns for shareholders. The company should be trading at a premium and not a discount.

The changes in analyst ratings and price changes are out of touch. I've prepared the table below to analyze the stock price moves versus analyst views. Street analysts recognized Alaska's strength as the airline's average recommendation fell 41% from when everything started on March 11 when the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The peer rating improvement was not nearly as strong in the mid-single digits. Alaska Air's stock price didn't reflect this outperformance. While the peer group's mean and median price change accurately reflected the change in the analyst recommendation, Alaska's price performance lagged the street with just 10% price appreciation.

I believe that the market is lagging the street and that Alaska Air will re-rate higher over time. The improving analyst sentiment of Alaska Air looks like a staircase going down as can be seen from the chart below. I believe that investors are digesting the current situation and haven't yet factored in the airline's stronger rebound and capital distribution potential. I see significant price appreciation potential in Alaska Air over the next year as the world returns to normal.

Source: Capital IQ

Alaska Air offers significant upside if airline valuations somewhat mean revert to normal as the world returns to normal. The airline traded at a multi-year average of ~5x forward EV/EBITDA and ~11x forward P/E which would imply a 43% or 57% price gain from current levels respectively. Even the valuation discount compared to pre-pandemic levels halving would yield excellent returns in the stock. I'm a buyer of Alaska Air today as I see attractive risk-reward in the stock at today's levels.