Yesterday Toyota President Akio Toyoda announced at a long press conference and video (which starts after 16 minutes of blank screen) that Toyota (NYSE:TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) now plans to release a full line-up of 30 BEV vehicles by 2030. This could be a major acknowledgement that the motor industry is exiting the ICE. Here I look into the details of what Toyota has announced. While there is hype about electric vehicles, the obfuscation about “customer choice” continues to predict a future for cars with an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). Details of the actual BEV program are sketchy.

President Toyoda did showcase the bZ4X for release next year. He also showed a small BEV for Europe and Japan, along with a large SUV BEV. None of these vehicles had reality in terms of specs or release dates. 30 BEV models are planned for release by 2030, including commercial BEVs, again entirely without any detail. The presentation claims that Toyota wants to make the BEV as the signature of Lexus. I’m not sure what this means. There is talk about solid state batteries and a next generation Lexus BEV sportscar. The claim is that solid state batteries will bring “more freedom” to Lexus owners. Toyota seems to be saying that Toyota’s next generation BEVs need not only live on dedicated BEV platforms, but also BEVs will be mounted on existing platforms. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has claimed that a dedicated BEV platform is critical in terms of price reduction.

The almost two hours of BEV presentation and detailed Q&A is full of vision, but light on reality and there is a lot of repetition. It claims BEVs will be 100% of global sales in 2035. I’m not sure where that leaves the FCEV program. Is this an acknowledgement that the FCEV program has failed to get established?

President Toyoda’s story of Toyota’s history can’t overcome the fact that Toyota is still (as far as I am aware) actively lobbying in the US to prevent the end of the ICE era. These things matter. Toyota has not lightly been named as the third worst global company in terms of blocking climate policy action globally.

When Toyota makes clear that it is ceasing its pro-fossil fuel activism (ie support for the ICE), an important part of the reason for pushback against Toyota will disappear. It is one thing to claim to be a good environmental citizen and another to actually be that good citizen. It isn’t enough to take action against the end of the ICE because some nations source electricity (to power BEVs) from fossil fuels. That is changing and Toyota knows it. In President Toyoda’s press statement he continues to assert that Toyota has no plans to exit ICE. The obfuscation about hybrids being “electric vehicles” continues.

Spending an hour and 57 minutes on a video presentation doesn’t change things if the content hasn’t changed significantly.

On its global website Toyota has now included “Battery Electric” in its list of “Electrified Vehicles”, but it still comes as an afterthought with just the bZ4X mentioned. The cars it is seeking to sell are Hybrids, Plug-In Hybrids (both cars with an ICE) as well as Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles.

The Q&A session that accompanied the presentation

There was a very long and quite detailed question session after the presentations.

There was a question about the increase from 2 million to 3.5 million BEV vehicles (including one million Lexus) by 2030, with 100% North America, Europe, China sales being BEV. …(no mention of India). This involves four trillion yen investment in BEVs, but an equal amount (another four trillion yen on hybrids, ICE vehicles and FCEV). This makes clear that Toyota is not planning to exit the ICE by 2030.

President Toyoda indicated many times that Toyota does not plan to exit the ICE market. It hopes that customers will still want to purchase hybrids. It is clear that it does not have plans to stop ICE manufacturing like many of its ICE manufacturing competitors are planning. Toyota is very clear that customers will provide a market for its ICE cars. Toyota does not contemplate that the climate emergency is going to lead to the end of the ICE market.

Toyoda was asked whether he liked driving a BEV. He said that the latest BEVs are good to drive, but in the past he has not liked the BEV. He reverted to his experience as a race car driver and said it isn’t straightforward to make a BEV that is safe and exciting to drive. He reasserted that Toyota expects to have customers for ICE and hybrid vehicles too.

Does Toyota have a fast charger plan? By 2025 all Toyota customers in Japan will have access to chargers. Globally President Toyoda said the charging infrastructure needs to be provided by others (Government?).

The Wall Street Journal asked what messages President Toyoda is seeking to give today. Why is Toyota just targeting 3.5 million (~30%) of its customers for BEV transition when its competitors are seeking to offer BEVs to all customers. President Toyoda said that BEVs might be inconvenient for many customers, so it wants to continue to provide ICE and hybrid vehicles. Toyota will not follow the BEV transition that others are making.

What is the cost plan for BEVs? Toyota explained that cost reduction is a step by step process. There was no clear answer as to when the cost of a BEV will be comparable with an ICE car. Like much of the discussion, the BEV seems a long way away and not at all well defined yet; perhaps it will change in 5-10 years' time.

The last question was about Toyota’s low ranking on climate action. What is Toyota’s positioning regarding BEVs? What will happen to ICEs? One answer was the FCEV is now a reality. Bioethanol was mentioned as being cheaper than gasoline. The ICE is still an option. The smell of gasoline is an excitement to some customers! Three Toyota representatives answered the question. Not one of them addressed the climate issue. President Toyoda acknowledged the low status that Toyota held in the climate community. He asked what Toyota should do, but once again focused on customers wanting ICE and hybrids. Again the climate issues were ignored.

Toyota Australia is suddenly enthusiastic about BEVs or is it?

Australia has been a holdout against BEV vehicles, with no plans announced by Toyota for release of BEVs. Australians were confronted recently by a video of PM Morrison announcing an electric vehicle policy while driving and refueling the Toyota Mirai FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle). The press coverage of this event missed that the showcased vehicle was not a BEV.

Last week a colleague told me that Toyota is now selling a BEV, which sparked my interest. Indeed there was press for the upcoming sale of the Lexus UX300e and it was featured on the Lexus Australia website. This car, which is not on the Toyota PNGA BEV platform and has a very limited range for Australia (up to 360 km), was not even mentioned in President Toyoda’s presentation.

I found no mention of the Toyota bZ4X release in Australia, but Chasing Cars recently had a story about interest from Australia and the suggestion that Toyota is taking orders.

Toyota Australia’s website suggests that the Australian group has not been informed of Toyota’s new enthusiasm about BEVs. Searching https://www.toyota.com.au/electrified brings up the following: “Our alternative energies. We have two ways forward to achieve our long term goal of eliminating fossil fuels from our range of vehicles” This takes the reader to “Hybrid” and “Hydrogen”. There is no mention of BEVs.

Conclusion

President Toyoda has led a two hour YouTube presentation and Q&A which talks up BEVs as part of Toyota’s business planning and it seems clear that there is a move to provide a full range of BEVs (although very sketchy details are given). It is however very clear that in essence little has changed. It does not plan to exit the ICE market.

I continue to think that Toyota is denying the revolutionary changes that are happening as we move towards the end of ICEs. The company seems to think that customers rather than Governments will dictate when the ICE gets banned. Given Toyota continues to deny that this change is going to happen, I remain skeptical about investment in Toyota.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely dramatic changes happening as transport gets electrified. I hope my coverage of Toyota helps you and your financial advisor to get another view on what is happening with this major legacy ICE manufacturer.