Iurii Garmash/iStock via Getty Images

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending Dec. 10), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 16% w-o-w (from 122 to 142). However, the total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 1.9% below last year's level and as much as 16% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending Dec. 17), the weather conditions in the contiguous United States have been warming up. I estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will drop by around 12% w-o-w (from 142 to 125). The total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 88 bcf/d and 90 bcf/d. The total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should drop by as much as 28% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will turn even more negative (-29%).

Next week

Next week (ending Dec. 24), the weather conditions are expected to cool down. The number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) is currently projected to surge by 40% w-o-w (from 125 to 175). However, the total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) will edge up by only 3.4% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain negative (-9%).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Market Variables

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that over the next 15 days, TDDs should stay mostly below the norm. TDDs should bottom out today (December 15) and should then trend higher. There is only a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale. The latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 92.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days) while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 92.9 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

In relative terms, the latest short-range weather models were slightly bullish (vs. the previous update). Specifically, ECMWF 00z Ensemble has "added" as some 2 bcf of potential natural gas consumption compared to yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are 11.4% below last year's level and 16.6% below the norm.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed fewer HDDs in week 2 - week 3 but also showed more HDDs in week 4 - week 5. Consumption-wise, the model was slightly bullish vs. the previous update (issued on Dec. 9).

Source: ECMWF, Bluegold Trader

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 126.4 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), 3.6 bcf/d more than a year ago. A near-term low in daily consumption should be reached on December 15 (81.4 bcf/d) - see the chart below. Natural gas consumption is then projected to trend higher and to remain mostly above last year's level. Please remember that domestic consumption is an extremely volatile market variable because it is primarily driven by the weather forecast, which is highly unpredictable.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

I estimate that dry gas production currently stands at 96.1 bcf/d (-0.3 bcf/d from yesterday). However, it is likely to be revised higher later today or tomorrow. Net exports (calculated as "exports minus imports") are estimated at 10.5 bcf/d (+2.9 bcf/d y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Over the next two weeks (Dec. 24 - Dec. 31), I currently expect total supply (production + imports) to average 104.2 bcf/d (+3.9 bcf/d y-o-y) and I expect total demand (consumption + exports) to average 124.5 bcf/d (+4.5 bcf/d y-o-y). The total balance should be tighter vs. a year ago at around -0.6 bcf/d y-o-y (see the charts below).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. I anticipate seeing a draw of 93 bcf (3 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 25 bcf smaller than a year ago, and 21 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average for this time of the year). The annual storage deficit is currently projected to shrink by 19 bcf by Jan. 14. The storage deficit relative to the five-year average is projected to expand by 32 bcf over the same period.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations