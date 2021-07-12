Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

You can breathe a sigh of relief: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is not going out of business. A counter-intuitive thought for sure, as many would point out that online and digital selling will slowly yet surely crush the company's business model. Yet when we peel the onion back, we find that footwear sales are likely to buck the trend. Quite possibly even more confounding is that FL is well-positioned to benefit from the aggressive push of large brands, like Nike (NKE), toward direct-to-consumer strategies. What you may not be aware of is that while these brands are indeed trying to rev up their digital sales, they are also completely overhauling their wholesale business cutting 99% of their partners (none of which have the ticker FL) in the process. Now add to it a rapidly growing market, growth through acquisition, and a long-term strategic partner offering real-time market insight to help optimize sales like never before and the result is an undervalued stock with risks priced in disproportional to reality.

Company Overview

Foot Locker is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer with approx. 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries (~2000 in the US). FL defines its purpose as, "to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community."

Financials

The company generates profits from buying large quantities of athletic footwear and apparel from large brands like Nike (and Adidas and reselling them in their stores (the company also sells through a few company-owned brands).

In the TTM period ending October 2021, the company generated $8.8 Billion in sales netting EBITDA of $1.26 Billion and $708 Million in FCF. As of 10/31/2021, the company had $1.34 Billion in cash, $560 Million in debt, and long-term operating lease liabilities of $2.4 Billion. Since the start of 2015, FL has rewarded shareholders with $2.9 Billion in stock repurchases and dividends.

Poised for Growth

FL is poised for growth over the coming years as the majority of consumers still prefer to buy footwear in-store and as large brands aggressively retool their wholesale business. Greasing FL's growth skids even more is a rapidly growing athletic footwear market, two new banners under the FL umbrella, and a long-term strategic partner offering FL actionable real-time market insights it never had.

Footwear Not the Digital Darling You Would Think

According to the Spring 2021 NPD Footwear Trends Buying Report, a majority of consumers still saw themselves shopping for a majority of their shoes (54%, to be exact) in-store after the pandemic, with 34% saying they see themselves buying nearly 100% in-store.

According to the same survey, people who buy shoes in stores do so for the following reasons:

How many times have you gone to a shoe store having your mindset on a specific brand and/or design only to get there and buy a different one because the fit wasn't comfortable? We rest our case.

Not covered in the survey, but a factor we think is important, shopping is also a social pastime. Families and friends across the globe enjoy taking trips to the mall to get out of the house, walk around, chit chat and buy products from their favorite stores.

One emerging statistic* that we think shows the content of these surveys:

Nike's direct-to-consumer sales, as a percentage of total sales, have completely stalled, registering at approx. 40% in each of the company's most recent 3 quarters (not a small amount of data as this represents over $30 Billion in sales). Furthermore, 60% of the company's business is still generated from wholesale customers. Considering that we just went through a time period where the environment could not have been more optimized for this type of business model, it feels like we are plateauing at least in the short term and the climb higher will be incremental and slow.

*These were self-identified using Nike's SEC Filings.

The Piece of the DTC Strategy Being Overlooked

Large athletic brands are pushing the direct-to-consumer model very hard because it's more profitable and allows them greater control over pricing, brand image, and product delivery. However, what's being overlooked is that at the same time these companies are completely retooling their wholesale business, getting rid of 99.9% of their wholesale customers and focusing on the top 0.01%. Nike specifically has already cut ~15-20k customers since 2017. You know who is never getting cut? You guessed it, FL.

Nike knows where its bread is buttered in the retail space and, to me, it's very clear that their plan is quite contrary to what most investors believe. The company had repeatedly communicated that they would like to drive long-term sustainable growth not only for themselves but their strategic long-term partners as well. Sample the following.

In its 2017 Investor Day, Nike first announced the new strategy:

"We will serve -- we will drive long-term sustainable growth for ourselves and our strategic partners by creating a marketplace of our own design."

In the 2020 Q4 Earnings Call, the company announced it was accelerating its digital strategy:

"Our One NKE marketplace strategy leads with NKE Digital in our own stores and embraces a small number of strategic partners who share our vision to provide a consistent premium shopping experience."

Further, in its 2021 Annual Report (10-K), Nike stated:

"Specifically, in North America, we remain focused on building long-term momentum with our strategic wholesale customers, which offer a differentiated retail experience."

Pretty clear pattern and theme. The bottom line is from this point we are moving from what we estimate to be ~10,000 wholesalers to 40. Right now, Nike's top 3 US customers make up a measly 24% of sales. It does not take a rocket scientist to understand that over time FL will receive a larger and larger piece of the pie especially since there are only a few other peers who are equipped to handle that level of inventory. Lastly, FL offers the most immersive customer experience of all its competitors, which is clearly important to Nike.

Here is another emerging statistic**, which we think is indicative of what we are forecasting.

Nike increased overall sales by $5.42 Billion from 2019 to 2021 and only $580 Million of that was attributed to wholesalers, that represents a 2.17% increase in wholesale revenue growth during the period. During the same period, FL increased their revenue by $533 Million or 6.67% more than tripling Nike's growth rate.

**Self-identified from analysis of Nike's SEC Filings

Very interesting, and while we are specifically using Nike as a comparison point, these are trends that other athletic brands like Adidas are employing as well, thus we think it provides great comparative data.

Athletic Footwear is a Growth Market

In 2020, the global athletic footwear market was valued at $99.61 Billion. In 2026, it is projected to be ~$$130 Billion representing a CAGR of 4.56% during the 2021-2026 period, and a 30% increase overall. In comparison, the entire global footwear market is projected to grow only ~15% in the same period.

Two undeniable long-term effects the pandemic will leave upon our society are more flexibility in work environments and a heightened emphasis on well-being. Both are catalysts for athletic footwear spending. As the global workforce has transitioned to a new normal where less time is spent in the office and more time is spent working from home, people have shifted their footwear purchases away from formal to athletic and casual. In addition, individual well-being has become a top priority; as such, there is a new influx of recurring consumers who are buying athletic footwear as they tackle fitness goals to improve their health and lifestyle. In the 2021 Second Semester World Footwear Business Conditions Survey, an overwhelming percentage of experts expect the purchasing of sneakers and other sports-related footwear to increase over the next 3 years.

Growing Through Acquisition

FL made two very smart and strategic additions to its company in 2021, adding WSS (Eurostar Inc.) and Atmos for $750 Million and $360 Million respectively. Both brands will help the company diversify its location mix, with WSS bringing 93 off-mall locations and Atmos bringing 39 stores in the quickly growing Asia-Pacific market. Also, Atmos will beef up digital sales as 60%+ of its sales in 2020 were online. In addition, the two companies will help FL diversify its product mix while simultaneously adding more low- and high-priced options. Most importantly, the acquisitions will help FL develop stronger customer connections. Approx. 80% of WSS sales are delivered from loyalty programs and the company is particularly strong and growing among the Hispanic population. Atmos is renowned globally as a key influencer in youth demographics and sneaker culture. In 2020, WSS and Atmos delivered net sales of $425 Million and $175 Million, respectively. FL estimates that in FY22 the two companies combined will add 0.44 - 0.48 to EPS to their bottom line.

Growing Through Optimization

In February 2019, FL made a very shrewd $100 Million investment in a company called GOAT. Based on my review of FL financials, they own ~15% and have realized a 569% gain in their investment to date as a recent funding round slapped GOAT with a $3.7 Billion price tag.

GOAT is an online marketplace for athletic footwear reselling, guaranteeing the authenticity of each transaction on their platform. Simply stated, it's a heavenly place for sneakerheads, who can buy sneakers they had when they were growing up and check out the latest drops from the popular brands and influencers.

With access to GOATs online platform (and data), FL can more quickly optimize in-store product mixes to meet demand. For example, if there is a particular pair of Jordans skyrocketing in interest on GOAT, FL can respond that day/week by emphasizing the specific product in it stores and/or ensuring inventory levels are appropriately stocked. On the other hand, GOAT can expand its business much more quickly as it can utilize FL's 3000+ physical access points to reach customers globally. Also, in the works, the two companies plan to combine their physical and digital platforms to create unique experiences for their customers to elevate engagement. This type of synergy could prove powerful as statistics show "82% of customers feel more positive about a brand after engaging with personalized content." We think this strategic investment (partnership) will be a real differentiator for the company over the long term.

Competitors

In my view, FL's most direct competitors are DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB). While FL doesn't sell sports equipment, the rest of the company's product mix, business models and business risks are extremely comparable. During the most recent TTM period, FL has delivered a normalized EPS of $6.24, and this excludes its unusual items (i.e., ~$290 Million gain on its GOAT investment). If we use that normalized EPS, and FL's closing price of $44.35 as of close 12/08/21, we have the stock trading at 7.11x its normalized TTM earnings.

How does that stack up with peers? Right in the middle.

In our view, the company is not trading at a meaningful discount or premium to its most direct competitors.

Valuation

After performing a DCF Analysis using the Exit Multiple Method, we assign a fair value range of $60 - $90 per share. The analysis, comprising a bear, neutral and bull case, uses consensus 2022YE sales as the starting point, and three different sales growth CAGRs and operating cash flow margins to represent each case. In all three scenarios, CAPEX was held constant at $215 Million (5-year average from 2015 to 2020), as well as the discount rate at 10%.

Variable Metric Bear Case Neutral Bull Case Sales Growth CAGR (2023 - 2027) 1.50% 2.50% 3.50% Op. Cash Flow / Sales 8% 9% 10%

In our view, the variable inputs are quite conservative.

Op. Cash Flow, from 2015 to 2020 averaged 10.1%, and in 2021 was over 14%; however, because of a weird year in net working capital changes, we think it is better to not include at this time. Still, our bull case represents only the 5-year average.

Considering FL has grown sales exactly 10% in TTM period ending Oct 2021 as compared to the TTM period ending Feb 2020 (right before COVID), the company has essentially grown sales at a CAGR of 4.09% over the past 2 years. That number isn't even in the bull case, again proving how conservative the estimates are.

Bear Case

Neutral Case

Bull Case

Risks

We believe the main risks to the thesis are supply chain bottlenecks impacting FY22 performance and margin reversion from current levels.

Supply Chain

Supply chain issues will negatively impact a usually strong 4th quarter (aided by Holiday shopping) and FY22 performance. On the FY21 Q3 earnings call management communicated the following:

Our team did a tremendous job in the third quarter to actually get our inventory ahead of last year's. So as we ended the quarter with our inventory up, I feel good about where we're at."

Looking to the most recent balance sheet, FL's inventory levels are just fine.

The company ended the quarter with $1.3 Billion in inventory, virtually the exact same level as the 2019 Holiday season, FL is ready to roll. Impacts to FY22 performance have more merit. Research from Euler Hermes shows that supply chain issues are likely to remain hot in the 1st half of 2022 due to new COVID outbreaks and China's continued strict pandemic policies however we should see a normalization during the 2nd half of 2022. So, it is feasible FL sees headwinds in Q1 and Q2; however, it is not as if supply chain issues are a new thing. FL has been dealing with them really since the pandemic started and considering that the company actually grew their sales during the height of the pandemic while many other footwear stores had double-digit declines (in the 20s and 30s), we just don't see this now becoming a major issue all of sudden. Furthermore, Nike and other large brands are going to prioritize getting merchandise to their largest wholesale customers before mom-and-pop shops.

Margin Reversion

The concern that margin growth will subside next year as the pent-up demand from the pandemic wanes and lead to the need to employ more promotional (discounted) selling is one to be worried about should it materialize. And to be fair, while we didn't get a precise picture from management on this issue, they do see the favorable selling environment normalizing going into next year: "While we expect the favorable promotional environment to continue to persist through the fourth quarter, we do expect -- we do expect it to be a lesser extent than what you've seen going forward."

In the TTM period FL had an 11.38% operating margin, and from 2017 to 2019, on average, its operating margin was 9.4%. Thus, today's current margins are elevated by 1.98%. Assuming FL reaches analysts' consensus revenues of $9.23 Billion in 2022, the difference in operating profit would be $183 Million (9.23b * 1.98%) and after-taxes $144 Million (183m * 79%), equating to $1.38 in EPS (144m / 104m shares outstanding). This is not a small chunk of change for shareholders. Although, we think one can find solace in the fact that this drop is priced in and then some. As noted in the valuation section, even when assuming an FCF Margin of 7% (almost 33% less than its historic norm), you are still looking at close to 50% upside.

Catalysts

I think the combination of news showing how aggressively Nike is cutting wholesale customers and continued stagnant or slowing growth in Nike's direct-to-consumer sales as a percentage of revenue will bring investors back to FL. The stock did get a brief pop when Nike announced they cut DSW this past week. Lastly, we think investors will be watching FY22 guidance very closely, thus the stock could react positively should it come in favorably.

Conclusion

As discussed, we think in-store footwear shopping will always have a meaningful market position and that FL will benefit strongly from the overhaul of wholesale business restructuring. FL is in a rapidly growing market and will benefit from shrewd acquisitions and investments, most notably the GOAT investment which will help the company optimize sales and drive growth through customer engagement. We believe shares are strongly undervalued, and that risks are more than priced in.

We think the best way to take action is to buy the stock outright to take advantage of the dividend, however, caution you may have to hold your nose for a couple of quarters. For those unwilling to hold their nose, and/or not caring so much about the dividend, we think a LEAP call spread offers a less capital-intensive investment with a big potential reward, although a lower probability we think given the significant price discount it makes sense. Personally, we are looking at the Jan 2024 Expiry, $50 - $80 call spread. As of close 12/13/21, it is a hair under $5 (x100) and offers a potential 5x profit of $25 (x100).