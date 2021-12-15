Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There's no question that last year's big tech winners are now among the worst-performing stocks of the last quarter of 2021. One stock in particular that has been falling all year, and not just in Q4 alongside other software peers, is Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), an infrastructure software company best known for delivering virtual workspaces.

A pandemic hit thanks to large one-time deals to enable immediate transitions to remote work, Citrix has fallen deeply out of favor this year. One of the most recent catalysts was a guidance cut in Q3. The guidance cut, however, was not a statement of weak demand, but rather a function of Citrix's emphasis on switching to a subscription SaaS-based business model, which exerts a downward pull on revenue growth in the near term. Investors, however, have continued to punish Citrix, and the general viewpoint on the company has shifted from a remote-work enabler to a classic tech legacy stock that carries weak valuation multiples.

Now down 35% year to date, and down nearly 45% from all-time highs above $145, I think Citrix is worth a serious second look.



Citrix makes a great value-oriented play for 2022, with specific drivers to help kickstart the stock higher

Now, let me take a step back and address my macro view for 2022. In my view, the overall stock market (the S&P 500) will trade flat in a 4,500-4,800 band through Q2 of next year; and underneath that, positioning will continue to change in favor of value versus growth. We've already seen a massive exodus out of growth stocks this quarter, and given that growth stocks and the S&P 500 continue to look expensive against historical valuation multiples, I believe that trend will continue.

Citrix, meanwhile, represents a great value opportunity and a way to retain healthy portfolio exposure to the tech sector while avoiding excessive valuation multiples. Some valuation metrics to know:

At current share prices near $83, Citrix trades at just a 15.7x forward P/E ratio versus Wall Street's consensus pro forma EPS of $5.28 for next year (data from Yahoo Finance), which is cheaper than the broader market.

versus Wall Street's consensus pro forma EPS of $5.28 for next year (data from Yahoo Finance), which is cheaper than the broader market. Citrix's current $10.37 billion market cap and $13.23 billion enterprise value also represents a cheap 3.9x EV/FY22 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's $3.36 billion revenue consensus for FY22 (+5% y/y, again, a growth rate weighed down by the ongoing cloud transition).

versus Wall Street's $3.36 billion revenue consensus for FY22 (+5% y/y, again, a growth rate weighed down by the ongoing cloud transition). Citrix just announced a $0.37 quarterly dividend. On an annualized basis, this even means that Citrix has a ~1.8% annual yield, which is not a bad reward to be paid while waiting for the stock to rebound.

Several other recent catalysts for Citrix are also worth mentioning that can help the stock advance in 2022. The first is a recent expanded partnership with Google Cloud. The partnership involves Citrix becoming Google's "preferred partner" for delivering virtualized workspaces and applications through Google Cloud.

Though far from the largest public cloud vendor, Google Cloud has been growing massively and attracting anchor customers, such as a complete migration of infrastructure from Spotify (SPOT). In my view, having this additional exposure will help to diversify Citrix's go-to-market approach and kickstart sales.

The second potential upside catalyst for 2022 is an upcoming restructuring/cost review that can help boost Citrix's profit margins in 2021. In the Q3 shareholder letter, Citrix's management wrote as follows (added bolding for key points):

First, however, we need to sharpen our focus in terms of innovation and go-to-market investments to drive further growth and improve our margins and cash flow. Focusing our investments will free up the resources to invest more in our channel and sales organization and in the fastest-growing segments of our core markets, such as DaaS and ADCaaS. I see opportunity for growth to come from running an efficient organization. One that is focused on fewer things, and one that channels resources to the most important drivers of growth. I am working with our Sales leadership to put in place the right incentive systems for our salespeople, reinvesting in our channel partners so they are incentivized to share in our SaaS transformation success, and making sure sales investments are more focused on direct front line sellers. We are working through the details now and expect to complete this work in the fourth quarter. As I look at the business today, while it’s too early to discuss details, I expect that we will announce a margin improvement program and related restructuring charges in the fourth quarter with information on the expected run-rate savings benefits and when we expect to realize those benefits shared when we report fourth quarter 2021 earnings results. Overall, my expectation is for 2021 to be a trough in terms of both operating margin and cash flow."

Improved cash flow/dividends/EPS in 2022 could make Citrix look even cheaper than it already is.

Q3 highlights

Despite the fact that Citrix has been a dog in the stock market, its fundamental results have still held up reasonably well, even though the company noted it's not executing as well as it had hoped. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Citrix Q3 results

Source: Citrix Q3 shareholder letter

Citrix's revenue in Q3 was relatively flat at 1% y/y growth to $778.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $769.9 million (0% y/y) by a one-point margin. Again, to better understand Citrix's revenue dynamics, it's important to look at the underlying revenue mix. The chart below shows that while Citrix is dramatically reducing its product & license and support & services business (the traditional way of selling software: selling a perpetual on-premises software package, alongside annual support and upgrade contracts), while subscription revenue is growing at a 46% y/y pace.

Figure 2. Citrix revenue mix

Source: Citrix Q3 shareholder letter

This subscription transition is far from complete: subscriptions have hit only 49% of revenue, up three points sequentially and up 15 points from the prior-year quarter. But it will still likely take Citrix no less than two years to be fully mature in its subscription business. And as a reminder, transitioning to subscription means a hit in near-term revenue, as license deals that would typically get recognized as revenue upfront get deferred to a recurring revenue stream that is recognized over several quarters and years.

Citrix's ARR base, however, has grown impressively, particularly in SaaS. SaaS ARR hit a high of $934 million in Q3, growing 48% y/y - actually accelerating over any other quarter and adding $66 million in net-new ARR. The company's total ARR, meanwhile, has hit $2.91 billion, growing 13% y/y. We note that this ARR represents a healthy 87% chunk of Wall Street's $3.36 billion revenue consensus for next year.

Figure 3. Citrix SaaS ARR

Source: Citrix Q3 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

While Citrix is going through some transitionary pain as it evolves into becoming a SaaS business and a leadership transition (Citrix's former CEO stepped down in October and is being replaced by an interim placeholder), it remains a very attractive value opportunity with a stable built-in ARR of nearly $3 billion in annual revenue. Note as well that acquisition chatter continues, and with Citrix having lost a third of its value since the beginning of the year, the likelihood of a deal has only increased. Stay long here.