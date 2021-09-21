ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Interest rates, to me, matter more than earnings growth...The prospect that rates are going up will revalue the whole market. - Mark Watson

The dividend ETF arena is a gigantic canvass with a plethora of options for income investors of differing characteristics. A lot of these ETFs have methodologies that are based on some rather compelling dividend-based sub-themes, but in an environment such as what we are currently experiencing (and will likely experience for the foreseeable future), I suspect something like the Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) may serve as an appropriate product.

If you’ve been keeping track of developments on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report, you'd note that I've long been a critic of the Federal Reserve's policies and have felt that they've been rather disingenuous in their messaging with the markets. Way back in September, I had questioned, if it was appropriate for the Fed to be drilling home this theme of "transitory inflation" when the underlying indicators implied that this was here to stay for much longer.

Source: Twitter

Last week, we saw the November inflation report which showed inflation closer to the 7% mark, the highest it's been in nearly four decades! I believe the Fed will now be forced to stop wearing blinkers and accept the reality of the situation. Look even if we've probably seen the worst of these supply-chain-related issues and even if it looks like inflation is unlikely to stick around current levels, I still believe it will remain a long shot from the Fed’s 2% comfort target. In an environment such as this, I don’t believe the Fed can afford to be lax about monetary conditions anymore.

Recent surveys now expect the Fed to double the pace of tapering this month, with the expectation that rates will be hiked three times in each of the next two years, beginning from Q2-22. Just for some added context, previous surveys had only expected a lift-off in rates by the end of 2022.

Source: Twitter

In effect, the Fed Funds target rate is now expected to hit 1.5% by the end of 2023.

Source: CNBC Dec-2021 Survey

Understandably, when rates are lifted, investors begin to be more discerning about the valuation of risk assets and dividend-themed ETFs tend to be particularly susceptible, as the yield angle is now less compelling. That is where something like an FDRR could prove to be useful as the portfolio methodology is based on targeting large and mid-cap dividend-paying stocks that not only have a strong dividend track record but also share a positive correlation of returns to rising 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.

Portfolio composition

Principally, there’s also much to admire about FDRR’s portfolio composition with tech stocks dominating and accounting for over a quarter of the total portfolio, almost twice as much as the next largest sector. If you follow The Lead-Lag Report, you’d note that I’ve been harping on for a long time about how the benchmark indices have become very narrow and are largely driven by a few mega-cap names. In fact, some of my followers would note that last week, I had an interesting discussion with Meb Faber examining the merits of strategic asset allocation in a world where these large-cap tech names dominate proceedings.

Source: Twitter

Whatever your view may be on this - good or bad - there's no denying that the tech sector and these US mega-cap tech names, in particular, have proven to be fairly resilient particularly during periods of risk-aversion. In fact, last year when the pandemic first hit our shores, it was the tech sector that witnessed strong safe-haven buying. With prospective central bank tightening, heightened inflation risk, ambiguity over the Omicron variant, and debt-ceiling related risks, I think it would make sense to have some exposure to sectors and names that could serve as useful safe-havens.

Then, in keeping with the dividend ethos of this fund, you also have to consider the dividend-paying credentials of the major names of this ETF. Consider looking at the data related to the top 10 stocks of this ETF. All these names have a long and illustrious history of doling out and growing their dividends; on average, the top 10 names have paid dividends for 24 years and have grown their dividends for 16 years! Given this solid track record, it looks unlikely that you will see the dividend being curtailed or stopped as this tends to have more serious ramifications on stock-related sentiment relative to a curb in buybacks.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

It appears that the days of ultra-loose monetary policies may be on their way out and in a more hawkish regime, standards for dividend-based ETFs will be more exacting. Unlike some of the other dividend-oriented ETFs that could suffer as rates increase, FDRR focuses on a portfolio of stocks that share a close correlation with rising rates. The valuation of FDRR too doesn’t appear to be too pricey with the ETF trading at a forward P/E of 15.2x, a ~37% discount to the valuation of an ETF that tracks the S&P 500. Likewise, you get a better forward yield of 2.8% vs the SPY's forward yield of only 1.5%.