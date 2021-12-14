baona/E+ via Getty Images

Raise your hand if you’ve seen Rodgers and Hammerstein’s epic musical The Sound of Music.

I imagine more than a few of you have. And even more of you probably know of it regardless.

It’s about as classic a classic as you can get. Right up there with Mary Poppins (also starring Julie Andrews) and The Wizard of Oz.

I mean, who hasn’t heard its catchy “Do-Re-Mi” tune – even if only in music class back in grade school?

Do – a deer, a female deer... Re – a drop of golden sun... Mi – a name I call myself... Fa – a long, long way to run... Sol – a needle pulling thread... La – a note to follow so... Ti – a drink with jam and bread... That will bring us back to Do.

Perhaps a little less known is this bit of musical advice:

Climb every mountain... Search high and low... Follow every byway... Every path you know... Climb every mountain... Ford every stream... Follow every rainbow... ‘Till you find your dream.

Those latter lyrics came to mind almost as soon as I thought up this article’s title: “The Highest REIT Climbers.” But, with all due respect to the classics, it wasn’t necessarily a positive association.

Not when it comes to investing in general, or real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular.

Not Every Mountain Is Meant to Be Climbed

Here’s the thing about song lyrics in general. They can have such engaging tunes with such inspiring advice.

But we might want to pause before actually trying them out.

For instance, I can completely appreciate the sentiment behind “Climb Every Mountain.” It’s a motivational push to step past fear in pursuit of something worthwhile.

Put like that, I can much better get onboard with it. But in its original, literal form, let’s face the facts…

Not every mountain is meant to be climbed, if for no other reason than there are too many of them and you’re probably going to die trying.

I’m not even saying you’ll get fatally injured in the process. I’m saying there aren’t enough days in a single lifetime to trek all 1,187,049 examples recorded by PeakVisor.

That was its count of “all the mountains [that] have names and enjoy over [one] meter prominence” as of November 1, 2020.

Though, let’s face it: The chances of getting fatally injured in the process is very real too. In which case, here’s an interesting perspective from Scientific American about the world’s tallest mountain:

“As difficult as it is to scale Mount Everest, coming back down from the world’s tallest peak is far more deadly, a new (2008) study shows. “Some 192 of the 212 deaths on the Himalayan mountain that occurred between 1921 and 2006 were above base camp, according to research in this week’s online edition of the British Medical Journal. Among climbers who died after scaling higher than 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) above sea level, [56%] succumbed on their descent from Everest’s 8,850-meter (29,000-foot) summit, and another [17%] died after turning back. “Just (15%) died on the way up or before leaving their final camp.”

I’m not sure which possibility is more tragic.

A Very Wise Warning From Colorado’s Pikes Peak

Here’s another interesting perspective to consider about the dangers of Everest.

Why did most of them die to begin with? For the climbers (i.e., not native sherpas), Scientific American says it’s “the thin mountain air near the top [that] proved fatal. They died mostly because the lack of oxygen” caused “a fatal swelling called cerebral edema.”

That’s an obvious mountain-climbing extreme. But even a “short” mountain like Colorado’s 14,115-foot Pikes Peak can leave hikers breathless – and not just from the view.

As the location’s official website states:

“… there are many things you must know before you decide to hike Pikes Peak – this is an honest-to-goodness fourteener, the 31st highest of Colorado’s 54 14,000-foot-plus peaks. And it is not a simple Sunday morning hike.”

It then offers this warning:

“We never want to discourage anyone from pursuing their dreams, but we definitely want you to be prepared for the type of challenge this is. It’s a long, hard, 13.5-mile climb uphill with a gain of about 7,400+ feet in elevation. Basically, it’s a half-marathon in hiking form. Please only attempt hiking Pikes Peak if you are healthy, able to hike long distances, able to navigate difficult terrain, and able to perform high-cardio activity with low oxygen.”

So here’s what I’m driving – or hiking – at: Not every high-climbing investment is worth it. As Pike’ Peak cautions, you have to know yourself: what risks you’re willing to take and are capable of taking.

For my part? I at least love the idea of trying Pikes Peak, but I’m going to pull a hard pass with Everest.

Keep that in mind as you consider these high REIT climbers. By my assessment, they’re worthwhile plays.

Just make sure to watch your step if you take them on too!

The Top Equity REIT Climbers

In case you missed it, Monday’s article was called Lessons From Moneyball: 10 Years Later, where I explained:

“… our team at iREIT on Alpha has been using our almost infinite data resources to design a screening tool that can be used to mitigate risk and achieve optimal risk-adjusted returns.”

Many readers have asked me to highlight REITs with the overall best pricing-power potential in 2022 – those that have the highest earnings growth potential.

These companies can push their rents higher than increased expenses. We believe they’ll dominate as their cash flow protects against inflation.

In this Moneyball-style approach, we use a screening tool to sort through the entire U.S. equity REIT universe for the highest climbers.

(Source: iREIT on Alpha – blue is AFFO, orange is core earnings, all others are FFO)

This chart ranks them based on analysts’ 2021 and 2022 growth estimates – and two-year expected averages – with the top 10 being:

Power REIT (PW): +79.5%

(PW): +79.5% EPR Properties (EPR): +50.5%

(EPR): +50.5% Innovative Industrial (IIPR): +35.0%

(IIPR): +35.0% Netstreit (NTST): +29.0%

(NTST): +29.0% Safehold (SAFE): +22.5%

(SAFE): +22.5% UMH Properties (UMH): +22.0%

(UMH): +22.0% Extra Space (EXR): +21.5%

(EXR): +21.5% Life Storage (LSI): +21.0%

(LSI): +21.0% Sun Communities (SUI): +19.5%

(SUI): +19.5% Rexford (REXR): 19.0%

Now, keep in mind, we use fundamental analysis to determine whether to buy, hold, trim, or sell a position. So, while these 10 REITs have promising growth prospects, we must also consider other factors like dividend safety, balance sheet strength, and valuation.

Many of the top 25 REITs listed above already have priced in that growth, so we won’t be recommending them today. For example, we purchased shares in Power REIT just around a year ago.

The nano-cap bet paid off big-time.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

But while we’ll continue to monitor shares, we’re not getting in until its valuation settles.

Other REITs, however? There are five I’m very comfortable highlighting below.

Boston Properties and Realty Income Begin Our Top 5 Growing REIT Buys

Using our “Moneyball” approach, here’s what happened when we screened the 25 highest climbers for:

Dividend yield

Payout ratio

Price to funds from operations (p/FFO)

Quality (iQ score)

Valuation (iV score)

(Source: iREIT on Alpha – blue is AFFO, orange is core earnings, all others are FFO)

Boston Properties (BXP), for one, is forecasted to grow FFO by 4% in 2021 and 13% in 2022. Much of that growth is related to its robust development pipeline.

We’re talking about $3.88 billion in recent deliveries that are already generating strong returns (2016-Q321). And its active development pipeline is worth $2.7 billion, which consists of 4.3 million square feet:

3.3 million square feet of office developments.

920,000 square feet of lab/life sciences developments.

59,000 square feet of observatory developments.

iREIT’s iQ score for Boston Properties is 90, and its iV score is 81. We maintain a Buy here and are targeting shares to return 18%-25% over the next 12 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Realty Income (O), meanwhile, is forecasted to grow adjusted FFO (AFFO) by 6% in 2021 and 10% in 2022. Much of that is externally driven by the VEREIT merger. That and bulk sale-leaseback transactions like the European investments with Carrefour.

O’s cost of capital advantage is about 4%, and that’s its primary external growth driver – which should also serve as an internal catalyst as it refinances its VER debt.

Our iQ score for Realty Income is 98, and our iV score is 87. We maintain a Buy and are targeting shares to return 17%-24% over the next 12 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Our Last Three Highest REIT Climbers to Talk About

Up next is VICI Properties (VICI), which is forecasted to grow AFFO by 8% in 2021 and 10% in 2022. Similar to Realty Income, it continues to benefit from its external growth engines.

In this case, that would be its upcoming merger with MGM Growth Properties (MGP), which should close in Q1-22.

VICI has made progress on achieving investment-grade ratings as of late. That’s why S&P said:

“The [MGM] acquisition will improve VICI’s scale and tenant diversity such that it could support a greater level of leverage at a higher rating… if the company finances the acquisition with a mix of equity and debt that leads to pro forma leverage of about 6x or below… we could raise our rating to BBB-.”

The gaming REIT warrants a 79 iQ score and 88 iV score. We maintain a Safe Strong Buy (quality score of 75 or higher) and are targeting shares to return 20%-25% over the next 12 months.

(Note: I interviewed VICI CEO, Ed Pitoniak, last night to discuss the newest Hard Rock/Mirage news in Las Vegas)

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Safehold, for its part, is forecasted to grow core earnings 16% in 2021 and 29% in 2022. Keep in mind that SAFE invests in ground leases, so depreciation isn’t relevant.

That’s why we consider operating earnings here a better metric.

SAFE has continued to increase acquisitions since the first half of 2020. And it disclosed a robust pipeline of $1.4 billion of transactions under letter of intent to close between Q4-21 and Q2-22.

Its portfolio now totals about $4 billion, on track to reach its target size of $6 billion by the end of 2023.

We give Safehold an iQ score of 74 and an iV score of 88. Maintaining a Strong Buy, we’re targeting shares to return 25%-30% over the next 12 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

And, last but not least, NetStreit is forecasted to grow AFFO by 35% in 2021 and 23% in 2022. The reason for this extraordinary growth is because it’s much smaller in size (i.e., with a smaller denominator).

As CEO Mark Manheimer told me recently:

“… we take advantage of being a little bit smaller than a Agree and Realty Income. Certainly, Realty is over $50 billion now, so [it’s] a bit of a different animal than us. But… over the past year, we've been adding about $100 million of properties per quarter. And this allows us to be very selective in a very fragmented market.”

iREIT gives it an iQ of 77 and an iV score of 81. We maintain a Safe Strong Buy and are targeting shares to return 25%-30% over the next 12 months.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

A Holiday Bonus

I decided to add commercial mortgage REITs (mREITs) to the fastest-climber list, once again using our Moneyball approach, where we sort based on analyst estimates:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

Like the equity REITs, we sorted based on the growth estimates for 2021 and 2022. And as shown above, the average top five climbers are as follows:

NewRez (NRZ): 8%

(NRZ): 8% Broadmark Realty (BRMK): 11%

(BRMK): 11% BrightSpire (BRSP): 13%

(BRSP): 13% Sachem (SACH): 19%

(SACH): 19% Ladder Capital (LADR): 22%

Then, as you can see below, we have Buy and Strong Buy recommendations on four out of those five:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

So there are five more mountains you can choose to climb if you see fit.

In Conclusion…

P.S. Agree Realty (ADC) just missed the Highest Climber list with an average growth factor of about 8%. Even so, I wanted to highlight how it’s now trading at 2% above our Buy Below target.

So you might want to put it on your watchlist.

