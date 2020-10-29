For a background on Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) [GR:FIS] ("Fisker") investors can read my articles:
Today's article is an update on what's new with Fisker since the last articles above and following the Fisker Ocean production version unveil event on Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, USA.
Fisker Ocean at the LA Motor Show in November 2021
Source: Fisker
Fisker Inc. (FSR) - Price = USD 17.35
Source: Yahoo Finance
The Fisker Ocean - ~US$37,499 to US$68,999 (less after any subsidies)
Source: Fisker
Fisker Ocean options
Source: Fisker website
Note: There is also the first 5,000 Fisker Ocean's called the "Fisker Ocean One" also priced at US$68,999, that comes with extra standard equipment, including 22” F3 SlipStream wheels.
Fisker Ocean is set to be built by Magna International in Austria starting Nov. 17, 2022 and scaling rapidly
Source: Henrik Fisker Twitter
Source: Fisker Inc. Twitter
Fisker's EV production plans summarized
Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021
Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021
2021 has been a solid year for Fisker. They have moved from an agreement with Magna (Nov. 2020) to a long-term manufacturing agreement and commencement of Fisker's dedicated operational areas at Magna’s manufacturing facility in Austria. An "over 5GWh" pa battery agreement has been signed with CATL for LFP and NMC batteries. The Fisker Ocean remains on target for a Nov. 17 2022 production start and rapid ramp to 175,000 vehicles in 2024.
Note: 5GWh of batteries is enough to supply about 71,000 electric cars that use 70kWh size batteries. So it would be reasonable to assume the CATL deal might be expanded sometime in 2022 or 2023 depending on the Fisker Ocean's sales/reservations. Fisker's Q3 2021 financials report does state regarding the CATL 5kWh agreement that there are "mechanisms in place to expand over time".
Meanwhile, Fisker has a second vehicle (design yet to be confirmed) to be priced at about US$30,000 that will be produced by Foxconn beginning Q4 2023 and targeting to reach a production volume of 250,000 pa. No battery agreement yet to support this.
This means if Fisker was able to successfully achieve full production and sales with both Magna and Foxconn, then by about end-2025 Fisker could potentially be at 425,000 sales pa.
Fisker Ocean looks to be a great product at the right price
Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021
The current market cap of Fisker Inc. is US$5.139b. Fisker Inc. has US$1.4b in cash (as of September 30, 2021) and a Green Convertible bonds (2.5% pa until June 15, 2026) liability of US$625m (Q3 2021 report indicates this at US$667.5m).
Yahoo Finance shows a one-year analyst price target of US$24.73. 4-traders shows a price target of US$25.50 representing 47% upside.
My end 2025 (or end 2026 depending on production volumes achieved) price target is US$153.11, representing 8.8x upside. See table below for details.
My Fisker price targets using a simple EV sales and earnings model
|2023
|2024
|2025
|No of EVs sold ('000)
|50
|250
|425
|Est. PE ratio
|40
|40
|My Price Target (US$)
|N/A
|72.69
|153.11
|
Upside potential
(from current $17.35)
|
4.2x
|8.8x
Assumptions
Fisker Inc. makes a US$5,000 gross profit per vehicle (this could be higher) and is based on my production estimates for 2023 to 2025, which are roughly based on Fisker's guidance. I have allowed for US$400m pa in expenses (increasing at 10%pa) related to experience centers, R&D, warranty expenses, and admin costs. I also assume debt interest expenses of US$16.688m pa from the US$667.5m Green Bonds at 2.5%pa. Capex for factory fit-outs and R&D facilities, and any 2022/23 losses to be funded from the existing US$1.4b cash reserves, until end-2025 or production volume of 425,000pa. If Fisker needed to raise an additional US$500m to reach their 425,000 target, the interest expense can be quite low if using green bonds again. Alternatively, Fisker may raise some equity capital.
Based on the model above at 425,000 sales pa by end-2025 Fisker Inc. would have a market cap of ~US$45b (assumes no equity raises and 296m shares outstanding (includes warrants)).
This compares to Tesla (TSLA) with a current market cap of US$962b and a targeted 2021 ~750,000 sales. This also shows Fisker's upside potential could be significantly higher than my model forecasts if Fisker was to emulate even 50% of what Tesla has achieved. It should also be noted that Tesla's business model is different and more vertically integrated.
Another comparison is XPeng (XPEV) on a run rate of about 187,000 electric car sales pa (15,613 sold in Nov. 2021) trades on a market cap of US$40b.
As Fisker grows as a brand there should also be further potential revenue in areas such as EV leasing, EV insurance, and onboard entertainment. My forecasts above for now are based only on EV sales revenue.
Fisker's financials and forecast financials
Source: 4-traders Market Screener
Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021
Fisker summary of investment highlights and business model
Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021
Fisker's business model is an asset-light, fast-to-market, contract manufacturing model. It involves digital sales of compelling EVs at affordable prices.
Fisker has had a successful 2021. Key milestones being the long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna for the Ocean production in Austria, starting Q4 2022, the Foxconn agreement for manufacturing a new US$30,000 electric car (Project PEAR) in the US and perhaps other global sites starting Q4 2023, and the agreement with CATL as a battery supplier for the Ocean.
Fisker Ocean continues to win awards, so it should sell well. Meanwhile, Fisker Ocean reservations have continued to rise now at 18,600 (as of Nov. 2021), plus over 72,000 App registrations ("indications of interest"). I think the opening of experience centers in 2022 should be a huge catalyst for Ocean reservations as most people will prefer to test drive before they reserve. The Ocean production is on target for a Nov. 17, 2022 start, under one year from now.
Valuation looks very appealing based on my model. My price target for Fisker Inc. by end-2025 is US$153.11, which would give an 8.8x gain on today's stock price of US$17.35. If Fisker hits or exceeds its targets I would not be surprised to see the stock go higher.
Risks revolve around achieving the stated targets in the stated time frames to make profits. 2021 has seen considerable de-risking for Fisker with the Magna, Foxconn, and CATL agreements now in place. Reservations are still only at about 18,600, so should hopefully increase dramatically in the next 11-month before Ocean begins production. See the risks section.
I rate Fisker Inc. as a good spec buy for investors with a mid- to long-term time frame.
As usual, all comments are welcome.
This article was written by
The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage, space tourism, 3D printing, personal robots, and autonomous vehicles. Trend Investing also hosts a Marketplace Service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advise or recommendations. See Seeking Alphas Terms of use. https://seekingalpha.com/page/terms-of-use
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FISKER INC. (FSR), TESLA (TSLA), XPENG INC. (XPEV) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.