Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

For a background on Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) [GR:FIS] ("Fisker") investors can read my articles:

Today's article is an update on what's new with Fisker since the last articles above and following the Fisker Ocean production version unveil event on Nov. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, USA.

Fisker Ocean at the LA Motor Show in November 2021

Source: Fisker

Fisker Inc. (FSR) - Price = USD 17.35

Source: Yahoo Finance

Summary points from my past articles above

The ~US$1b funds raised by Fisker from its SPAC listing is expected to fully fund Fisker to reach production of the Fisker Ocean BEV by Q4 2022, thereby significantly reducing pre-production funding risk for Fisker's first EV. Fisker Ocean production is to be done by Magna International Inc. [TSX:MG] (MGA). As part of the deal, Magna will receive warrants to purchase a stake of up to 6% in Fisker .... .Magna retrofits vehicles for Alphabet's Waymo and builds vehicles for BMW AG, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover at its plant in Graz, Austria.

.... retrofits vehicles for Alphabet's Waymo and builds vehicles for BMW AG, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover at its plant in Graz, Austria. Fisker is targeting initial 'Ocean' sales of 8,000 in 2022, 51,000 in 2023 and 175,000 in 2024.

Fisker is planning to release eight BEVs including affordable luxury SUVs, sedans, crossovers, and pickups.

including affordable luxury SUVs, sedans, crossovers, and pickups. The Fisker Ocean fully electric SUV is only available for purchase via the Fisker app or website, as Fisker Inc. has a direct selling approach.

The Fisker Ocean was the most awarded new automobile of CES 2020.

As of June 2020, Fisker has received 5,500 reservation deposits for the Fisker Ocean, 90% from North America. By Nov. 2020 reservation deposits had risen to 8,871.

Fisker expects to make a profit on every new car due to their low CapEx/overhead outsourcing strategy also involving digital sales with no dealers. Fisker plans to outsource car servicing.

All going well the Company will have accelerating revenues starting from Q4 2022.

The Fisker Ocean - ~US$37,499 to US$68,999 (less after any subsidies)

Source: Fisker

Fisker Ocean options

Source: Fisker website

Note: There is also the first 5,000 Fisker Ocean's called the "Fisker Ocean One" also priced at US$68,999, that comes with extra standard equipment, including 22” F3 SlipStream wheels.

Fisker Ocean is set to be built by Magna International in Austria starting Nov. 17, 2022 and scaling rapidly

Source: Henrik Fisker Twitter

Source: Fisker Inc. Twitter

Fisker's EV production plans summarized

Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021

2021 key news for Fisker Inc.

24 February 2021 - "Fisker and Foxconn set to collaborate on electric vehicle project..... .to jointly develop a breakthrough new segment vehicle. Foxconn to manufacture the vehicle at projected annual volumes of more than 250,000. Global market scope – including North America, Europe, China, and India. Projected start of production is Q4 2023; this will be the second vehicle introduced by the Fisker brand, following the launch of the Ocean SUV in Q4 2022."

jointly develop a breakthrough new segment vehicle. Foxconn to manufacture the vehicle at projected annual volumes of more than 250,000. Global market scope – including North America, Europe, China, and India. Projected start of production is Q4 2023; this will be the second vehicle introduced by the Fisker brand, following the launch of the Ocean SUV in Q4 2022." 26 March 2021 - "Fisker and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance sign a Green Memorandum of Understanding for delivery of Fisker Ocean electric vehicles......Agilauto will be able to purchase Fisker Ocean SUVs for use by eligible employees and selected private banking clients of the group, with delivery projected to commence from January 2023......Interest in the vehicle continues to build at an encouraging pace, with global paid reservations now standing at more than 14,000. "

" 13 May 2021 - Fisker and Foxconn sign framework agreements for Project PEAR ("Personal Electric Automotive Revolution") ; Confirming manufacturing to start in U.S. From Q4 2023 ....." Breakthrough new segment vehicle to be jointly developed and sold under the Fisker brand into global markets including North America, Europe, China, and India. Manufacturing to commence first in the United States with several locations under consideration by Fisker and Foxconn. Other global manufacturing sites under study for future production, supporting projected annual volumes of more than 250,000 units across multiple sites......Project PEAR will enter the market with a starting price of less than $30,000, before incentives."

; ....." Breakthrough new segment vehicle to be jointly developed and sold under the Fisker brand into global markets including North America, Europe, China, and India. Manufacturing to commence first in the United States with several locations under consideration by Fisker and Foxconn. Other global manufacturing sites under study for future production, supporting projected annual volumes of more than 250,000 units across multiple sites......Project PEAR will enter the market with a starting price of less than $30,000, before incentives." 17 May 2021 - Fisker and Sharp create technology partnership for the creation of next-generation automotive screens and interfaces.

18 May 2021 - "Fisker and Onto sign agreement for delivery of up to 700 vehicles in 2023 to support the growth of next-generation EV mobility.....Fisker to commence deliveries of right-hand-drive Ocean into the UK market within the first half of 2023. Fisker experience center in London projected to open during 2022." Onto offers a UK-based electric car subscription service.

21 May 2021 - Fisker set to make first all-electric Papal transport.

7 June 2021 - Fisker targets delivery of climate-neutral vehicle by 2027.

17 June 2021 - Fisker and Magna sign long-term manufacturing agreement. Start of production for the Fisker Ocean SUV is on track for Nov. 17, 2022 , at Magna’s carbon-neutral facility in Graz, Austria...... the Ocean to enter the market at a starting MSRP of $37,499 in the United States (excluding EV-related subsidies) and below €32,000 in Germany (including taxes and EV-related subsidies) – as well as offer compelling, high-value option packages to customers across the Ocean’s entire price range.

, at Magna’s carbon-neutral facility in Graz, Austria...... the Ocean to enter the market at a starting MSRP of $37,499 in the United States (excluding EV-related subsidies) and below €32,000 in Germany (including taxes and EV-related subsidies) – as well as offer compelling, high-value option packages to customers across the Ocean’s entire price range. 22 June 2021 - Fisker Inc. is set to join Russell 3000® Index on June 28.

30 June 2021 - Fisker Ocean takes next steps towards manufacturing milestones.....with the official opening of several Fisker-dedicated operational areas at Magna’s world-class manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria.

21 July 2021 - Fisker announces global brand experience center roll-out strategy. Multiple locations in the U.S. and Europe confirmed for 2022 , with inaugural center opening in Los Angeles in the first half of next year.

, with inaugural center opening in Los Angeles in the first half of next year. 28 July 2021 - Fisker to take investment position and create a strategic partnership in Allego, a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network.

13 August 2021 - " Fisker Inc. announces upsize and pricing of $625,000,000....offering.....2.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 ......Before June 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders only if specific conditions are met. On or after June 15, 2026 until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders at any time regardless of these conditions. Conversions of the notes will be settled in cash, shares of Fisker's Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) or a combination thereof, at Fisker's election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Fisker’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after September 20, 2024."

......Before June 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders only if specific conditions are met. On or after June 15, 2026 until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders at any time regardless of these conditions. Conversions of the notes will be settled in cash, shares of Fisker's Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) or a combination thereof, at Fisker's election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Fisker’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after September 20, 2024." 1 October 2021 - Fisker Inc. to establish specialty engineering division in United Kingdom.

2 November 2021 - "Fisker secures long-term battery capacity with CATL for the Fisker Ocean SUV. Fisker and CATL agree to over 5 gigawatt-hours [GWH] annual battery capacity.....CATL to supply Fisker Ocean production with small (LFP) and large (NMC) advanced battery packs over multiple years and is fully on track to support the Nov. 17, 2022 start of production milestone and subsequent ramp-up......In addition to meeting the demanding packaging requirements for the Fisker Ocean program, the Fisker Ocean battery packs have additional features that permit direct charging from the optional solar roof, using an innovative engineering integration strategy. Further, both battery pack solutions are engineered to support peak charging powers of more than 250 kilowatts." The deal is from 2023-2025.

milestone and subsequent ramp-up......In addition to meeting the demanding packaging requirements for the Fisker Ocean program, the Fisker Ocean battery packs have additional features that permit direct charging from the optional solar roof, using an innovative engineering integration strategy. Further, both battery pack solutions are engineered to support peak charging powers of more than 250 kilowatts." The deal is from 2023-2025. 3 November 2021 - "Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Successful Green Convertible Bond offering in August bolstered cash balance to $1.40 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $962 million as of June 30, 2021. Test and validation phase progressing well, with prototype body shop production now operational and ongoing at Fisker Ocean’s assembly facility ...... Reservations are over 18,600 as of November 2, 2021 (net of cancellations), including 1,400 fleet reservations. App registrations are over 72,000. Growth in reservations, registrations, and registration conversions is expected to accelerate once detailed performance, specifications, and pricing are released, and planned marketing campaigns begin, at the upcoming L.A. Auto Show......Weighted average shares outstanding totaled 296.1 million for the quarter."

as of September 30, 2021 compared to $962 million as of June 30, 2021. ...... as of November 2, 2021 (net of cancellations), including 1,400 fleet reservations. Growth in reservations, registrations, and registration conversions is expected to accelerate once detailed performance, specifications, and pricing are released, and planned marketing campaigns begin, at the upcoming L.A. Auto Show......Weighted average shares outstanding totaled 296.1 million for the quarter." 17 November 2021 - "Fisker Inc. reveals production-intent version of Fisker Ocean at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.......Fisker estimates that the EPA range of the front-wheel-drive, single-motor Fisker Ocean Sport will be 250 miles on a single charge, using a lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery cell chemistry in Touring Range packs to be supplied by CATL. EPA Ranges for the all-wheel-drive, dual-motor Fisker Ocean Ultra and Fisker Ocean Extreme are estimated at 340 miles and 350-plus miles, respectively. Those higher trim level vehicles will use CATL-supplied Hyper Range battery packs with a nickel manganese cobalt cell chemistry."

19 November 2021 - "Fisker Ocean wins inaugural The ZEVAS Award at the LA Auto Show....

Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021

Comments on the past year for Fisker

2021 has been a solid year for Fisker. They have moved from an agreement with Magna (Nov. 2020) to a long-term manufacturing agreement and commencement of Fisker's dedicated operational areas at Magna’s manufacturing facility in Austria. An "over 5GWh" pa battery agreement has been signed with CATL for LFP and NMC batteries. The Fisker Ocean remains on target for a Nov. 17 2022 production start and rapid ramp to 175,000 vehicles in 2024.

Note: 5GWh of batteries is enough to supply about 71,000 electric cars that use 70kWh size batteries. So it would be reasonable to assume the CATL deal might be expanded sometime in 2022 or 2023 depending on the Fisker Ocean's sales/reservations. Fisker's Q3 2021 financials report does state regarding the CATL 5kWh agreement that there are "mechanisms in place to expand over time".

Meanwhile, Fisker has a second vehicle (design yet to be confirmed) to be priced at about US$30,000 that will be produced by Foxconn beginning Q4 2023 and targeting to reach a production volume of 250,000 pa. No battery agreement yet to support this.

This means if Fisker was able to successfully achieve full production and sales with both Magna and Foxconn, then by about end-2025 Fisker could potentially be at 425,000 sales pa.

Fisker Ocean looks to be a great product at the right price

Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021

Valuation

The current market cap of Fisker Inc. is US$5.139b. Fisker Inc. has US$1.4b in cash (as of September 30, 2021) and a Green Convertible bonds (2.5% pa until June 15, 2026) liability of US$625m (Q3 2021 report indicates this at US$667.5m).

Yahoo Finance shows a one-year analyst price target of US$24.73. 4-traders shows a price target of US$25.50 representing 47% upside.

My end 2025 (or end 2026 depending on production volumes achieved) price target is US$153.11, representing 8.8x upside. See table below for details.

My Fisker price targets using a simple EV sales and earnings model

2023 2024 2025 No of EVs sold ('000) 50 250 425 Est. PE ratio 40 40 My Price Target (US$) N/A 72.69 153.11 Upside potential (from current $17.35) 4.2x 8.8x

Assumptions

Fisker Inc. makes a US$5,000 gross profit per vehicle (this could be higher) and is based on my production estimates for 2023 to 2025, which are roughly based on Fisker's guidance. I have allowed for US$400m pa in expenses (increasing at 10%pa) related to experience centers, R&D, warranty expenses, and admin costs. I also assume debt interest expenses of US$16.688m pa from the US$667.5m Green Bonds at 2.5%pa. Capex for factory fit-outs and R&D facilities, and any 2022/23 losses to be funded from the existing US$1.4b cash reserves, until end-2025 or production volume of 425,000pa. If Fisker needed to raise an additional US$500m to reach their 425,000 target, the interest expense can be quite low if using green bonds again. Alternatively, Fisker may raise some equity capital.

Based on the model above at 425,000 sales pa by end-2025 Fisker Inc. would have a market cap of ~US$45b (assumes no equity raises and 296m shares outstanding (includes warrants)).

This compares to Tesla (TSLA) with a current market cap of US$962b and a targeted 2021 ~750,000 sales. This also shows Fisker's upside potential could be significantly higher than my model forecasts if Fisker was to emulate even 50% of what Tesla has achieved. It should also be noted that Tesla's business model is different and more vertically integrated.

Another comparison is XPeng (XPEV) on a run rate of about 187,000 electric car sales pa (15,613 sold in Nov. 2021) trades on a market cap of US$40b.

As Fisker grows as a brand there should also be further potential revenue in areas such as EV leasing, EV insurance, and onboard entertainment. My forecasts above for now are based only on EV sales revenue.

Fisker's financials and forecast financials

Source: 4-traders Market Screener

Risks

Electric vehicle sales may stall or slow down perhaps due to reducing or removing of subsidies or some macro-economic event.

EV production risks - Delays, costs overrun, supply chain issues (including semiconductors), etc. In this case, Fisker Inc. has some risks associated with Magna and Foxconn as the contract manufacturer. Foxconn makes iPhones for Apple (AAPL) and has no EV manufacturing experience, although they recently announced plans to make their own electric cars starting about 2024.

Batteries - There's the risk of sourcing greater volumes of EV batteries, especially after 2023, although their current supplier CATL should be able to provide more. Battery prices may increase or there may be difficulties sourcing EV metals.

Competition - There are numerous EV start-ups as well as the existing EV and ICE companies all fighting for market share in what can sometimes be a low-margin industry. Fisker may not sell as many cars as they have targeted to produce and would then need to reduce production.

Management risks - Henrik Fisker is a great designer, but can he run a car manufacturing business? Fisker's effort a decade ago with Fisker Automotive failed to succeed. A key person risk as the company is heavily dependent on founder and CEO Henrik Fisker. Some past ideas such as the US$130,000 EMotion all-electric sedan have not come to fruition. Will Fisker's future product designs be popular.

Business risks - Debt (US$625-667.5m green convertible bond), currency, car industry risks (recalls, warranty expenses, litigation, etc.). Fisker Inc.'s costs may go up making it harder to make a profit on each vehicle.

The usual stock market risks (liquidity, dilution, sentiment, etc.).

Catalysts

Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021

Further reading

Fisker summary of investment highlights and business model

Source: Fisker investor presentation - September 2021

Conclusion

Fisker's business model is an asset-light, fast-to-market, contract manufacturing model. It involves digital sales of compelling EVs at affordable prices.

Fisker has had a successful 2021. Key milestones being the long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna for the Ocean production in Austria, starting Q4 2022, the Foxconn agreement for manufacturing a new US$30,000 electric car (Project PEAR) in the US and perhaps other global sites starting Q4 2023, and the agreement with CATL as a battery supplier for the Ocean.

Fisker Ocean continues to win awards, so it should sell well. Meanwhile, Fisker Ocean reservations have continued to rise now at 18,600 (as of Nov. 2021), plus over 72,000 App registrations ("indications of interest"). I think the opening of experience centers in 2022 should be a huge catalyst for Ocean reservations as most people will prefer to test drive before they reserve. The Ocean production is on target for a Nov. 17, 2022 start, under one year from now.

Valuation looks very appealing based on my model. My price target for Fisker Inc. by end-2025 is US$153.11, which would give an 8.8x gain on today's stock price of US$17.35. If Fisker hits or exceeds its targets I would not be surprised to see the stock go higher.

Risks revolve around achieving the stated targets in the stated time frames to make profits. 2021 has seen considerable de-risking for Fisker with the Magna, Foxconn, and CATL agreements now in place. Reservations are still only at about 18,600, so should hopefully increase dramatically in the next 11-month before Ocean begins production. See the risks section.

I rate Fisker Inc. as a good spec buy for investors with a mid- to long-term time frame.

As usual, all comments are welcome.