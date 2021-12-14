akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

This year has been a generally tricky environment for income-oriented investors. Interest rates have been low, inflation is rising, and economic risks remain substantial. Overall, there has been an increase in demand for those few fixed-income investments which offer yields above inflation. Top choices include preferred equities, non-investment grade debt, and various leveraged assets. Problematically, this has caused yield-spreads to decline despite generally heightened economic risk factors. Furthermore, as the Federal Reserve increasingly looks to combat inflation, interest rate hikes could cause material declines in most fixed-income assets.

One interesting area of the fixed-income market today is preferred equities. Many preferred stock funds such as iShares (NASDAQ:PFF) have seen their assets-under-management climb ~25-30% this year compared to past historically normal levels. Interest has risen despite the fact that the fund's yield-spread to Treasury bonds is at a long-term historical low. Additionally, the fund has become highly allocated toward financial stocks, which have heightened risks given the flattening yield curve. As the Federal Reserve slows its bond purchases and raises interest rates next year, the fair value of preferred equities may also decline. Let's take a closer look.

PFF Is Expensive With Heightened Risks

Many investors see preferred equities as low-risk investments with decent long-term income returns. While it is true that preferred equities have superior "absolute priority" during corporate bankruptcy than common stocks, they have certain pricing risks which common stocks do not carry. Most notably, risks associated with rising inflation and interest rates. Companies usually see their income rise with inflation while their payments for preferred shareholders are generally fixed. Additionally, because rising inflation usually causes long-term interest rates to rise, the fair value of preferred equities can decline rapidly if long-term rates rise. This is similar to "duration risk" in bonds.

Problematically, the difference between PFF's dividend yield and 10-year Treasury bonds is at the long-term historical minimum. Of course, PFF's dividend yield is marginally higher than the expected inflation rate. See below:

Data by YCharts

PFF currently pays a ~3% higher yield than a 10-year Treasury bond. The last time this was true was late 2018 and proceeded a ~12% decline in PFF's price. This was also true in the 2013-2014 timeframe, which proceeded a multi-year period of generally poor returns. However, PFF's abysmal expected real yield (return after inflation) of ~2%. While it is true that few safe assets have positive real yields of 2%, PFF typically pays 4% above the inflation rate. After accounting for taxes, investors in PFF are likely to receive a positive return after accounting for inflation.

Interestingly, PFF has almost always paid 3.5% to 4.5% above the expected inflation rate until the wave of monetary stimulus was introduced into financial markets. Based on how most preferred equities are priced (Value = dividend divided by yield), a rise in PFF's yield by 2% (as needed to bring the spread-to-inflation back to the usual 4%), then PFF's price would need to fall by ~32%. Mathematically, this is calculated as one minus its current yield of 4.3% divided by 6.3% (a 2% rise in yield).

Yield Curve Flattening Exacerbates Risk

Of course, one could argue that PFF's yield spreads should be higher given that the corporations it is exposed to are facing heightened operational risks. Currently, roughly 61% of PFF's assets are concentrated in financial institutions. Further, virtually all holdings carry below-investment-grade (~74%) or non-rated (~24%) credit quality.

Most of its financial holdings are banks, insurance, and REITs (specifically typically highly levered mortgage REITs). Notably, most of these companies' profitability is tied either directly or indirectly to the shape of the yield curve. Financial institutions make money by borrowing at short-term rates and lending at usually higher long-term rates, so their profitability depends on the spread between the two. As you can see below, this spread has flattened dramatically in recent months:

Data by YCharts

As the curve flattens, many of PFF's companies may struggle with profitability. Additionally, a flattening yield curve indicates weak to negative future real economic growth, which creates trouble for almost all companies. Of course, we are in an odd environment considering the yield curve never reached historically normal peak levels (usually 3%+) before crashing and did not rise for a long time.

In my view, this is generally indicative of a "double-dip" economic recession. Though such occurrences are rare, the last occurred in the previous inflationary spike of the 1980s, following difficulties in the Federal Reserve's ability to manage inflation. Given that inflation is at the highest levels since the 1980s, and the Fed has rapidly become more hawkish in response to inflation, today's environment is startlingly similar. Thus, I believe that, for PFF to be fairly valued, it should have an abnormally high yield spread to account for materially higher default and downgrade risks in its constituent corporations. PFF currently carries a meager yield spread, creating significant "shock repricing" potential.

Hawkish Pivot May Catalyze A Crash

During most of 2021, the Federal Reserve allowed inflation to climb far above target 2% levels due to economic concerns. Today, with inflation now seemingly a more hot-button political issue than the economy, the Fed is accelerating its tapering and rate-hike timeline. In my view, this is a typical process of underreaction leading to overreaction, usually ending in mistakes that could spur a more significant economic recession. I still do not believe inflation will normalize until an economic downturn occurs.

Quite frankly, I believe PFF and other preferred equities have more significant short-term risks associated with this issue than the common-stock equity market. This is because preferred equities have greater negative exposure to a rise in interest rates. While it usually is the case that interest rates decline in the face of adverse economic factors, the opposite may be true today, considering the critical factor is an end to Fed purchases of long-term Treasury notes.

This can be visualized by the strong association between negative inflation-indexed yields Treasury (i.e., "real-yields" or yields after inflation) during periods of quantitative easing. In general, PFF dividend yield is closely correlated to the real Treasury yield. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the sharp rise in Federal Reserve ownership of Treasury securities led to a sharp decline in real yields. Since real yields are the primary determining factor for virtually all asset valuations, this has allowed PFF to have an abnormally low yield. Thus, it figures that, as the Fed rapidly ends its Q.E program, real yields should rise and trigger a spike in PFF's dividend yield. As such, PFF may be subject to a relatively sharp immediate decline given the Fed's recent policy changes.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am very bearish on PFF and most other preferred equities today. This is due to a hawkish Fed policy shift, a flattening yield curve, and PFF's egregiously low real dividend yield. Combined, I believe these factors may soon cause a double-digit decline in PFF's value. In my view, the fund's ~2% yield after inflation is not high enough to justify its relatively significant downside risk.

Vaneck's ex-financial preferred equity fund (PFXF) may be slightly better for investors who seek less risk exposure. PFXF has less exposure to the flattening yield curve issue facing financial institutions, though it still has material repricing risks given rising interest rates. There is also the variable-rate preferred ETF (PFFV) which, since it owns variable-rate preferred stocks, has substantially lower repricing risk related to rising interest rates. That said, PFFV may carry higher credit risk exposure. While there are alternatives to PFF, given the substantial risks facing many assets today, the best may be a healthy level of cash or gold since few low-risk income-generating investments are available in this frothy environment.