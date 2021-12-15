sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

What's the difference you might ask? Branding and sentiment. Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) describes itself as a "plant-based food company" operating out of Los Angeles and with a vertically integrated supply chain built on its Italian farming roots. At the core, it's a mainly vegetable-based frozen food company with a traditional brick-and-mortar distribution model. What description investors choose to focus on has material implications for broader sentiment and its end market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

2021 has seen an extreme level of volatility in trading of the company's stock as deep troughs were immediately followed by high volumes peaks that would then sell-off. Hence, current Tattooed Chef longs are going through yet another iteration of this trend as the valuation of small-cap companies in somewhat speculative, but high growth spaces materially weakened this year. Bears have called this the great risk-off trade of 2021, a flight of capital away to safer bonds. Despite these mostly yielding negative real interest rates and with growth names in spaces set for long-term structural growth already materially discounted from their 52-weeks highs.

Indeed, Tattooed Chef's revenue for its last reported quarter grew 43.5% year-over-year as consumer adoption of its plant-based products and strong efforts to expand its product line during the year paid off. This saw the addition of 35 new plant-based products, increasing total branded SKUs to 73. The company is not standing still, with plans to snowball product innovation in the near term to increase branded SKUs to over 200. Further growth is being pursued by expanding their presence in brick-and-mortar stores including food service, convenience stores, and universities. With the bulk of revenue being recognized in the US, management has also stated an intent to pursue international expansion.

In pursuit Of The Plant-Based Dream

Tattooed Chef is positioning itself to tap into the growing consumer appetite for vegan and vegetarian meals. This global trend is clear and is primarily being driven by concerns over the environment, climate, and animal welfare. This has essentially built the foundations for Tattooed Chef's historical growth and its future momentum. This momentum was clear during the company's fiscal 2021 third quarter earnings which saw revenue come in at $58.78 million, a 44% increase from the year-ago quarter and a 16% growth sequentially.

However, this growth came at the cost of a deterioration in gross profit margins which fell to 10.1% from 10.3% in the year-ago quarter. This weakness was more material on a sequential basis as it fell by 560 basis points. Management attributed this fall to higher raw material and freight costs. Net loss also expanded to $70.1 million, from a profit of $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This was also up sequentially from a loss of $53.2 million. Overall, this quarter saw key profitability metrics experience significant weakness, the opposite direction of where Tattooed Chef has to be going as the broader market shifts away from growth to value. What's worse is that even while revenue growth was strong during the quarter, it was a miss of $5.17 million on consensus estimates. The company is also revising its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance downwards. Tattooed Chef now expects revenue to be between $210 million and $215 million, down from prior expectations of between $235 million and $242 million. Gross margins are also expected to not be higher than 14%, down from prior guidance of between 16% to 22%.

The company currently sports a market cap of $1.32 billion with cash and equivalents of $130 million. Hence, even with free cash flow negative, the company still has a significant buffer to smooth out continued operational bottlenecks posed by short term supply chain disruptions.

A Bountiful Future But Financials Give Reason For Pause

Tattooed Chef's recent results left a lot to be desired as all its fundamentals weakened and revenue growth came in lower than expected. However, the company's long-term bull case remains intact and has been in the works for a long time. As plant-based diets continue to grow, Tattooed Chef looks well-positioned to ride this shift that once only stood at the far margins of society. Purely plant-based diets are now on an unencumbered upward growth with recent research suggesting that they could entirely replace their traditional alternatives within the century if they continue their current rate of growth.

What's uncertain is how the market will eventually value Tattooed Chef in the years ahead. This would be at a significant premium if it's as a plant-based food company, with branding that evokes images of a quick to innovate company bringing a needed product to market. If it's simply as a money-losing frozen vegetable company with declining gross margins, then the current market cap could very well have more room to fall. This is one for the watchlist.