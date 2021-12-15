peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Let's start by looking at the summary of economic projections from today's Fed release: This is actually very interesting. Notice that the central tendency for PCE inflation in 2022 (which excluded the three highest and lowest projections) isn't that much higher - the low rose .2% and the high rose .5%. The PCE core inflation rate projections are also still fairly low.

Here's the dot plot:

Basically, the Fed sees 1% by the end of 2022, 2% by the end of 2023, and 3% in the longer run. In the big economic scheme of things, 3% isn't not that repressive a rate.

Let's compare this to the last plot from September: The rate increases in September for 2022 and 2023 were compressed lower in the 0%-1.25% range.

Retail sales (a coincident indicator) were higher:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for November 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $639.8 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent)* from the previous month, and 18.2 percent (±0.9 percent) above November 2020. Total sales for the September 2021 through November 2021 period were up 16.2percent (±0.7 percent) from the same period a year ago. The September 2021 to October 2021 percent change was revised from up 1.7 percent (±0.5 percent) to up 1.8 percent (±0.2 percent).

The following table that shows the change in specific types of stores is from the report:

Several types of locations (autos, electronic stores, general merchandise stores, and miscellaneous stores) had declines. Non-store retailers (internet sales) were unchanged. On the plus side, food service and drinking places increased 1%.

Inflation problems are occurring across the globe. The following chart of UK inflation is from today's CPI report from the UK's Office of National Statistics: Let's check in on the relevant charts, starting with the IWM (all of the following charts are from Stockcharts.com. The left chart is 3-months, the upper right chart is 30-day and the lower right chart is 2 weeks):

The IWM remains in the most technically precarious situation. It gapped lower on November 26 when it fell below the 50-day EMA on the 3-month chart. Since then, that chart has been trending between the 200 and 50-day EMA. Prices have been below the 200-minute EMA on the 30-day chart (upper right) since that gap lower as well. The 2-week chart (lower right) shows that prices have been trending mostly lower since December 5 but that today they advanced higher. Starting on December 6 (see 30-day chart, upper right) the DIA has gapped higher twice. The 2-week chart (lower right) shows that prices have been consolidating sideways since but that today there was a sharp move higher after the Fed announcement. The SPY has characteristics similar to the DIA's chart. It did gap more sharply lower two days ago (see 2-week chart, lower right) but has since printed a double bottom. At the close, prices jumped higher on the Fed announcement. The QQQ has been trending mostly between the 390 and 400 since early November, save for one quick move above and below. This is the strongest chart.

We continue to see large-cap/small-cap split, probably because traders think the quick economic growth (which favors small-caps) is over. Larger companies already have firmly established businesses that are more resistant to slower economic growth. They are also more able to deal with higher interest rates, which are coming.