The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) is a multi-asset class index ETF, focusing on bond CEFs, with some exposure to equity call option CEFs.

PCEF's diversified holdings, strong, fully-covered 6.8% dividend yield, and market-beating returns, make the fund a buy. Due to the fund's diversification, it could function as a core, even only, portfolio holding for income investors and retirees.

PCEF Basics

Sponsor: Invesco

Dividend Yield: 6.83%

PCEF Management Fee: 0.50%

Expense Ratio: 2.34%

Total Returns 10Y: 8.17%

Underlying Index: S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index

Holdings: 124

PCEF - Investment Thesis

PCEF's investment thesis rests on the fund's:

Diversified multi-asset class holdings, with the fund providing exposure to all relevant income-producing asset classes, more than a hundred funds, and thousands of underlying securities.

Strong, fully-covered 6.8% dividend yield, which directly increases returns, and is quite a bit higher than that of most comparable funds

Market-beating returns, with the fund outperforming its peers and indexes

PCEF is a strong investment opportunity, and particularly appropriate for income investors and retirees. Let's have a look at each of the points above.

Diversified multi-asset class holdings

PCEF is a multi-asset index ETF, administered by Invesco. It tracks the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index, a CEF index.

PCEF invests in CEFs focusing on investment-grade bonds, high-yield bonds, and equity option income / call options. PCEF invests in the three major income-producing asset classes or fund classifications, which make it a perfect choice for income investors and retirees. As per the index provider:

Funds must meet a basic set of size, liquidity, expenses, and discount / premium criteria. Excessively expensive funds, with management fees higher than 1.25% and / or premiums higher than 20%, are not included in the index or the fund. PCEF does not use leverage directly, but some / most of its underlying holdings do.

Security weights consider a fund's NAV and discount, with heavily discounted funds having greater weights. Focusing on funds with relatively large discounts directly increases dividend yields (large discounts = lower share prices = higher yields), and could possibly lead to greater capital gains if discounts were to narrow.

PCEF invests in the three asset classes above in roughly equal proportions. Currently, the fund is somewhat overweight equity call option funds, due to their recent outstanding performance. Conversely, the fund is somewhat underweight high-yield bonds, due to their comparatively weak recent performance, and, from what I've seen, widening discounts / lower premiums.





PCEF's holdings are diversified from an issuer perspective, with investments in CEFs from all major investment managers, including BlackRock (BLK), PIMCO, Eaton Vance, and Nuveen. Issuer diversification reduces portfolio risk and volatility, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

PCEF's holdings themselves are also quite diversified, with the fund investing in 124 different CEFs, providing investors with exposure to thousands of securities. PCEF includes investments in some of the more popular and well-known CEFs, including several PIMCO high-yield bond CEFs, and several Eaton Vance call option income funds. The fund's top ten holdings account for just 24% of its value, so concentration is quite low:

PCEF's diversified holdings provide investors with exposure to most relevant income-producing funds and asset classes, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. PCEF is diversified enough that the fund could function as a core, even only, portfolio holding.

As a final point, as PCEF focuses on bond funds, its underlying holdings tend to be comparatively safe and stable, at least when compared to equities. On the other hand, focusing on CEFs tends to increase risk and volatility, as CEFs experiencing changing discounts and premiums. Volatility heightens during recessions, and so do discounts, leading to higher-than-expected losses. The net effect from these two issues is close to zero, they cancel each other out, so PCEF ends up being about as risky and volatile as an equity index fund. As an example, the fund posted comparable losses to the S&P 500 and a global equity index fund during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn.

Strong, fully-covered 6.8% dividend yield

PCEF focuses on funds with relatively high distribution yields, leading to a strong, fully-covered 6.8% dividend yield for the fund. It is a relatively strong dividend yield, and much higher than that of most other diversified multi-asset class index ETFs:

On the other hand, PCEF's yield is slightly lower than that of the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) and the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF), two similar CEF fund of funds. PCEF's yield is lower due to the fund's comparatively safe, high-quality, but lower-yielding holdings. Both FOF and YYY, especially YYY, focus on riskier, higher-yielding CEFs. I think PCEF's more conservative holdings outweigh its comparatively lower yield, although others might disagree.

On a more negative note, PCEF's dividend has seen small, consistent cuts since inception. PCEF focuses on bond CEFs, and interest rates have gone down for years, so lower dividends are understandable. Dividends might see some growth in the coming years as the Federal Reserve hikes rates, but any increases should be small, and would take years to filter to PCEF's underlying holdings.

Notwithstanding the above, PCEF's 6.8% dividend yield is quite strong, and quite a bit higher than that of most of its peers.

Market-Beating Returns

Strong dividend yields sometimes come at the expense of total returns, but that is not the case for PCEF. The fund has outperformed most of its peers since inception, and for most relevant time periods. Performance has been particularly strong this past year, during which most asset classes rallied. PCEF does tend to underperform relative to FOF, mostly because of PCEF's safer, higher-quality holdings.

Importantly, PCEF also consistently outperforms an amalgamated index of its underlying asset classes: investment-grade bonds, high-yield bonds, and equity call options.

As can be seen above, PCEF has outperformed an average of its indexes / asset classes by 2.2% for the past five years or so, very strong performance.

PCEF's outperformance is due to the use of leverage by its underlying holdings, some amount of underlying holding alpha, and narrowing discounts to NAV. PCEF's underlying holdings currently trade at NAV, so narrowing discounts are unlikely to boost the performance of the fund moving forward. Still, I expect the fund to continue to outperform, due to leverage, and due to some alpha.

Why Not FOF?

FOF is quite similar to PCEF, so thought to do a quick comparison between them. I did a more thorough comparison in this past article.

FOF focuses on equity CEFs, which tend to have higher yields and returns, but are riskier too.

PCEF focuses on bond CEFs, which are safer and less volatile, but have lower yields and returns.

FOF's higher returns and distributions are mostly due to the fund focusing on equity CEFs. FOF adds little in value, with no alpha or other similar benefits. Combining PCEF with a couple other equity CEFs would achieve similar, but stronger, results compared to investing in FOF. PCEF is the broadly superior choice, due to its safer holdings, and (comparatively) stronger returns.

FOF would also be a better choice if it traded with a large discount, but this is not presently the case.

Conclusion - Buy

PCEF's diversified holdings, strong 6.8% dividend yield, and market-beating returns make the fund a buy.