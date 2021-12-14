mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Falcon Minerals (FLMN) is expecting its near-term production levels to decrease from Q3 2021 levels, but its longer-term production outlook should be better. Falcon's production is heavily influenced by the NRIs of wells that get turned in line. The average NRI was higher than typical in Q1 2021 (resulting in a production boost in Q2 2021), but has been lower than typical since then.

Eagle Ford production has been steadily showing modest growth, so this should push Falcon's production up towards 5,000 BOEPD in the long term, although there will be fluctuations depending on the NRIs.

Eagle Ford Production

Production in the Eagle Ford has been growing after crashing in 2020. The EIA estimates that Eagle Ford oil production in January 2022 will be around 8% higher than January 2021. It also estimates that Eagle Ford natural gas production will be around 10% higher in January 2022 compared to January 2021.

Source: EIA

Falcon's production is highly influenced by the NRI of wells that get put into production. The gross wells that have been turned in line each quarter in 2021 have been relatively consistent (ranging from 55 gross wells in Q2 2021 to 62 gross wells in Q3 2021). However, the average NRI has varied substantially, so there was only 0.31 net wells turned in line in Q3 2021, a 75% decrease compared to the 1.23 net wells turned in line in Q1 2021.

Source: Falcon Minerals

The large amount of net wells turned in line in Q1 2021 resulted in Q2 2021 production (with a full quarter of production from those wells) reaching 5,034 BOEPD, a 22% increase from Q1 2021 levels. Falcon's production in Q3 2021 decreased 10% from Q2 2021 and it expects some further production declines in Q4 2021.

Period Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Production ( BOEPD ) 5,152 4,450 4,471 4,196 4,116 5,034 4,535

Source: Falcon's Quarterly Reports

Despite lower near-term production, I continue to believe that Falcon Minerals can average 5,000 BOEPD in production over the longer-term without major acquisitions. Overall production in the Eagle Ford is growing decently and Falcon's NRI is typically higher than what was seen in Q2 2021 and Q3 2021. Falcon's average NRI for its producing wells is 1.26%.

Falcon has also mentioned looking at oil-weighted Permian acquisitions which would give it more production growth potential since development activity continues to be strongest in the Permian.

Notes On Hedges

Falcon Minerals has a limited amount of hedges, with 836 barrels of MEH oil swaps in Q4 2021 at an average price of $54.85. The oil hedges for Q4 2021 have approximately negative $2 million value.

Source: Falcon Minerals

Falcon also has 150,000 MMBtu per month in natural gas collars for November 2021 to March 2022. These may have a modest amount of positive value now that natural gas prices have fallen below the $4.20 floor price of the collars, although the positive value is likely going to be well under $1 million.

Long-Term Outlook

At $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas, Falcon may be able to generate $76 million in unhedged revenues with 5,000 BOEPD in production. This assumes a production mix of 48% oil, 14% NGLs and 38% natural gas. This is a slightly lower oil mix that what I've previously assumed for Falcon in the long-term.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 876,000 $64.00 $56 NGLs (Barrels) 255,500 $29.00 $7 Natural Gas [MCF] 4,161,000 $2.90 $12 Lease Bonus and Other Revenues $1 Total $76

Source: Author's Work

This scenario would result in Falcon generating $59 million in positive cash flow, or approximately $0.68 per share, which would support a value of around $5.70 per share.

$ Million Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes $4 Marketing And Transportation $2 Cash G&A $10 Cash Interest $1 Total Expenses $17

Source: Author's Work

If Falcon's production ended up averaging 4,500 BOEPD in the long-run instead, it could generate around $52 million in positive cash flow at $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas, or around $0.60 per share, resulting in an estimated value of approximately $5 per share.

At 5,000 BOEPD in production and $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, Falcon would be worth an estimated $6.25 per share.

Conclusion

Falcon Minerals is expecting its near-term production to decline, but should see growing longer-term production levels as overall Eagle Ford production increases and some higher NRI wells are turned in line.

I believe that 5,000 BOEPD is a good long-term production target to model for Falcon, and that would support a value of around $5.70 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. At a lower production level of 4,500 BOEPD instead, Falcon would be worth around $5 per share at those commodity prices.