Cancer diagnostics company NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) caught my eye when it was listed in a 6/24/21 news article as a best long idea. I backed off the idea at the time with the stock carrying a market cap >$5 billion. As I revisit the name, it is dropping its premium valuation, now having a reduced market cap of ~$4 billion.

In this article, I explore its prospects as a newcomer to the stock. I explain why I am neutral on its current prospects. I am wary of its launch preparations for its new technologies as described in its Q3 2021 earnings call (the "Call"). As I discuss, I expect to take on a full bullish posture once NeoGenomics successfully launches RaDaR.

NeoGenomics has built a ~$4 billion market cap out of its growing expertise in the developing field of genetic testing.

NeoGenomics' Q3 2021 10-Q (p. 39-43) describes its business operations as including nine US, and four international, laboratory testing facilities offering a smorgasbord of sophisticated cancer screening tests. It further states its boundless ambitions to become the "world's leading cancer testing and information company". Towards this end, it aspires to deliver "uncompromising quality, exceptional service and innovative solutions".

It describes its competitive strengths as including its:

industry leading turnaround times for test results, cadre of world class personnel of medical specialists and PhDs specializing in genetics, oncology and pathology, extensive menu of cancer testing services, and its highly trained national direct sales force.

Founded in 2001, NeoGenomics has steadily built its business; in 2002 its laboratories received important certifications. Since 2013 it has been listed on NASDAQ as NEO. its share trajectory has taken a familiar path. Wild enthusiasm followed its IPO, then long years of wandering the desert, at last resolving into nice growth albeit with a big recent pullback, all as reflected by the chart below:

The following slide from its 08/2021 Investor PowerPoint (the "Presentation") summarizes its traditional investment value proposition. It is taking a low risk approach to exceptionally high growth market cancer testing techniques:

This field is low risk for NeoGenomics only because it has already paved its way towards success in these specialized cancer testing modalities. As it notes in its 08/2021 snapshot (slide 4) PowerPoint during the tough 2020 environment of the global pandemic it notched important achievements. It grew its revenues 9% to $444 million, from 976,069 tests for 435,000 patients, generating adjusted EBITDA of $35 million.

As I discuss later, NeoGenomics is currently assuming a considerably higher risk profile as it prepares for the launch of new capabilities acquired from Inivata.

Strong tailwinds in its field of expertise promise to generate strong growth for NeoGenomics

The Presentation include four slides focusing on tailwinds that it expects to propel it on a strong growth trajectory. These include the ever present demographic tailwind (slide 9) that helps out with a wide range of healthcare stocks. According to a census bureau publication:

In 2050, the population aged 65 and over is projected to be 83.7 million, almost double its estimated population of 43.1 million in 2012. The baby boomers are largely responsible for this increase in the older population, as they began turning 65 in 2011.... By 2050, the surviving baby boomers will be over the age of 85.

As highlighted by NeoGenomics' Oncology Testing Market Tailwinds slide (slide 8), this population increase has dual significance for NeoGenomics cancer detection business. The aging population has growing incidence of cancer. New treatments, guided by precision testing such as NeoGenomics provides lead to growing number of cancer survivors with ongoing testing requirements.

These basic tailwinds dovetail with the final two described on its final two market tailwinds slides. Its slide 10, "Precision Medicine" tailwind slide is one which is particularly impressive as cancer treatments grow ever more targeted and sophisticated:

Certainly this is a tailwind of real substance. The final of NeoGenomics' four market headwinds is tightly correlated with its Precision Medicine tailwind. Indeed it simply gives focus to the embodiment of Precision Medicine. NeoGenomics characterizes it as its Drug Development market tailwind in the slide (11) below:

With these critical contributors to the ongoing demand for NeoGenomics' products it is easy to understand management's enthusiasm about its future growth trajectory.

NeoGenomics is betting big on its technologies acquired in connection with its Inivata deal

On 05/26/2020 NeoGenomics made a key decision to acquire Inivata's InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test in the United States. As part of the deal it took an option to acquire the company outright for $390 million. Within a year NeoGenomics exercised its option.

In its press release for the deal, CEO Mallon described its purchase decision as follows:

NeoGenomics has spent the better part of the last year working in partnership with ... Inivata while conducting confirmatory due diligence on the business and its world-leading liquid biopsy platform technology. We are exercising our option to purchase Inivata eight months ahead of plan at what we believe is an attractive value in today's M&A marketplace for liquid biopsy companies...We are delighted to welcome Inivata's world class team of liquid biopsy experts and talented employees to NeoGenomics.

Inivata's CEO Clive Morris, who continues as president of Inivata as a division of NeoGenomics following the acquisition, chipped in with the following:

By leveraging our combined resources, we expect to accelerate the development of our promising RaDaR minimal residual disease (MRD) assay and accelerate commercialization efforts with biopharma before driving a successful launch into the clinical setting.... Our two organizations are culturally aligned and highly complementary in capabilities and we are excited to combine with NeoGenomics.

During the Call, NeoGenomics' plans for Inivata's RaDaR took top billing. CEO Mallon described how management presented its board with a five year plan. He characterized the plan as "bold" designed to accelerate growth throughout the company.

He noted that a key component, I would say a centerpiece of the plan, was to bolster the launch of its new RaDaR technology developed by Inivata. He was effusive in his praise of this technology. He noted that NeoGenomics had considered it important at the outset of its deal with Inivata.

Over the course of time as NeoGenomics analyzed this assay, and worked with KOL's, it came to regard it as truly transformational. After describing the interest RaDaR is generating from clients, he waxed poetic about its strengths in support of cancer diagnostics.

Drawing on his 30 years of industry experience he noted that NeoGenomics had a "strong hand". In such a situation it owed it to its shareholders and its customers to launch into the market aggressively. Accordingly, NeoGenomics has decided to immediately double its customer facing team by expanding its Precision Medicine team to 50 Precision Medicine Managers and hiring 10 Medical Scientific Liaisons to serve the medical oncologist who will focus on the launch of RaDaR.

Management's rosy expectations are all very exciting. They are also just so much blue sky until quarterly reports validate them. Most significantly as a prelude to any other positive result NeoGenomics needs to get regulatory support for its programs.

Conservative investors are rightfully wary of the damn the torpedoes attitude of building an infrastructure to support a product that has yet to obtain its regulatory approval. During the Call, CEO Mallon revealed the following timeline:

We also expect to be able to accelerate what we believe could become a multi-hundred-million-dollar per year revenue opportunity for NeoGenomics. And as we pursue these massive opportunities, I want to remind everyone that we remain on our previously stated timeline of attaining MolDx submission for our first indication around the turn of the year, with an anticipated reimbursement approval and initial commercial launch near the middle of 2022.

Conclusion

NeoGenomics carries a PE >78. It has been outperforming its peer group as shown by the graph below from its 2020 annual report (p. 38), recognizing that its recent pullback makes it less extreme:

In terms of ratings, Seeking Alpha authors have a neutral rating as does its quant system (I am flummoxed by the quant ratings history chart at very bearish - comments to explain are welcome).

Wall Street Analysts are very bullish with an average price target of $51.

I am a new shareholder with a small position. I am comfortable that, if NeoGenomics can realize on its goal for RaDaR and the other cutting edge technologies that it acquired from Inivata, it will perform as a top level growth stock. As soon as the market sees sales performance signaling that its RaDaR technology is performing as management expects, its price should start approaching its previous highs.

If it has issues getting the technology up and running, it will likely keep dropping back. At that point, I will reevaluate. In any case, the status quo is uncertain as the market waits for RaDaR to move ahead towards its launch. Depending on how NeoGenomics' base business performs, I would expect NeoGenomics to trend downwards during this interim period.