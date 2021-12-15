Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that invests across both developed and emerging markets. Net assets under management were $16.6 billion as of December 14, 2021, with a reported net expense ratio of 0.32% (not cheap, but in line with other iShares and macro-oriented funds). The high level of assets under management indicates a high level of interest/popularity.

While ACWI is a global fund, the United States represents a significant exposure. This is natural due to how well-developed the U.S. equity market is. As shown below, the United States represents over 61% of the fund (as of December 14, 2021). Other exposures on an individual basis are far smaller, with the next-largest being Japan at less than 6%.

MSCI explain that their index, which the ACWI ETF seeks to track, captures large and mid cap equities across 23 developed markets and 27 emerging markets. The index had 2,976 constituents as of November 30, 2021, which compares with ACWI's 2,335 holdings as of December 14, 2021. You do often see deviations in these larger funds; some discretion is needed, as is deemed pragmatic, to protect against illiquidity and so forth. With over $16 billion in assets under management, it would be costly to continue buying into relatively small companies in certain emerging markets.

Yet even with some discretion, flows into funds like ACWI will no doubt have an effect on the underlying portfolio. Over the past six months, fund flows have been negative by over $0.5 billion (see below).

The chart below shows that ACWI, during this period, has struggled to ascend, although in all fairness the share price has still managed to find all-time highs (the red line marks July 1, 2021, to contextualize our fund flows chart above).

So, it is possible for ACWI to coast higher, especially on the back of flows into more conventional funds that track U.S. equities, and so forth. But ACWI as a fund itself is also exposed to various other non-U.S. markets, and so flows into those other markets matter. What we are talking about here is perhaps "market breadth", but not within a country or particular equity market but across all geographies.

While ACWI does have some so-called "emerging market" exposures, the vast majority of the fund is invested in developed countries. So, ACWI seems to naturally gravitate toward a fairly conventional global equity portfolio, and what you are buying into is more of a "beta-like" instrument (tracking equities as a global asset class). Still, ACWI can be more attractive than investing in one market like the U.S., as you get a more balanced exposure, including access to possibly cheaper markets internationally, and non-USD exposures (an implicit FX hedge).

The most recent MSCI ACWI Index factsheet, as of November 30, 2021, reports a forward price/earnings ratio of 17.76x, which would imply a forward earnings yield of 5.63%. The trailing price/earnings ratio was 20.55x, and the price/book ratio was 3.00x. Dividing the price/book into the forward price/earnings ratio enables us to find an implied forward return on equity of about 16.9%, which is strong.

I like to use a rule of thumb that longer-term returns for macro-oriented funds are likely to fall in between the forward earnings yield and underlying return on equity; in this case between about 5 and 17% (midpoint: 11%). That is because long-term returns typically converge on return on equity, regardless of the price you pay, but the more you pay, the longer you have to wait for that convergence. In any case, the forward earnings yield of almost 6% implies a reasonable equity risk premium since global rates in the developed world are so low, but we should first proceed with calculating the weighted cost of equity (including both the equity risk premium and risk-free rate; the ERP also needs a country risk premium in accord with country-specific risks).

Professor Damodaran's current equity risk premium estimate is 4.77%. Country risk premiums are also provided by Damodaran as of July 2021. I use World Government Bonds for 10-year yields for each of the major exposures as below. Note also that the below table includes 91.95% of fund assets, but does not include what comes to 7.77% of the remaining invested funds, so our overall cost of equity might be understated a little bit, but we will work on this basis (i.e., from the perspective of a global investor that is principally invested in developed and major equity markets on a diversified basis).

Additionally, while we can use MSCI's trailing and forward price/earnings ratios to imply near-term earnings growth, we can refer to Morningstar consensus analyst estimates for three- to five-year ("medium-term") earnings growth rates; currently estimated at 14.07%. Since year-one earnings growth is implied at just under 16%, I will just go ahead and gradually reduce the growth rate down to 10% in the "terminal" year (after year five). The net effect is a slightly conservative average of 13.13% over the first five years.

The net effect here is potential upside of over one third. Or put another way, the implied cost of equity is higher; solving for the current price, ACWI's implied cost of equity (based on our earnings growth assumptions) is 8.84% (not our 6.73% as illustrated above). So, ACWI is possibly priced for returns of something like 8.84%, and the slight uplift here might be explained by the fact that my cost of equity calculation did not home in on each of the smaller (likely higher on average) geographies encompassed in "Other" fund assets.

Also, it might be that sentiment is just generally not as strong in other non-U.S. assets, and we have already seen that fund flows have been negative over the past six months for ACWI specifically. My takeaway is that ACWI seems like a reasonably good fund that is highly diversified, but ultimately a source of equity beta. Current forward returns of perhaps up to 8-9% per annum are achievable (quite close to my earlier cited midpoint between the forward earnings yield and underlying return on equity, of about 11%).

However, I sometimes come across higher-return opportunities, and therefore I would be optimistically neutral on ACWI, as I do not see a recipe for out-performance. Perhaps what I do see is a lack of a "bubble" here, which is a positive sign for global equities more generally.