Thesis: High Yield That Is Not Covered By Cash Flow

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) is a tiny REIT at a less than $50 million market cap, but it has actually been around since 1999, when it was founded as “NetREIT.” However, it was only in October 2020 that it IPO'd as SQFT.

I would classify SQFT as a "deep value" investor in the real estate space, with a small portfolio of out-of-favor properties purchased at high cap rates with which it seeks to generate high returns.

Unfortunately, the REIT's recent record of generating high returns is mixed, as most dispositions in the last few quarters were sold at a loss with only a few big winners in the mix. Perhaps more importantly, the REIT is not generating cash flow growth either. In fact, the only way SQFT generates positive cash flow at all is through property dispositions.

That is a big problem for both the common stock dividend, now yielding 11%, and the Series D preferred stock (NASDAQ:SQFTP), which yields around 10%. As we'll see below, neither the common nor the preferred dividend is covered by cash flow, making each payout extremely unsafe.

On the other hand, there is a huge dissonance between what I find in the financials and the optimism that management seem to show for SQFT's future in the form of stock purchases. The CEO especially has shown a willingness to make multiple purchases of stock when the price drops.

Source: SEC Form 4

Now, admittedly these are small purchases, but keep in mind that SQFT is also a very small company with a very small market cap.

When it comes to the preferred shares, the CEO and CFO have both recently made purchases as the price of SQFTP has dipped into the mid-$23 range.

Source: GuruFocus

So, perhaps insiders know something about SQFT's future that I do not. The insider purchases would certainly seem to suggest that, or at least that they are optimistic despite the poor financials right now.

In any case, I will lay out the cash flow issues SQFT is currently having and show that SQFTP's dividend is not covered, and investors can decide for themselves if the stock or preferred stock is worth the risk.

Quick Overview of SQFT

SQFT's investment strategy is to seek out undervalued properties in growing markets that are overlooked by the biggest institutional and REIT investors.

Source: November Presentation

Probably the most interesting and well-positioned assets in SQFT's portfolio are the 85 model homes across the country. These are leased to homebuilders, who use them as offices and marketing hubs to sell new homes in developing neighborhoods. SQFT buys these triple-net leased properties directly from homebuilders in sale-leaseback transactions for yields of around 12% and have to perform little to no ongoing management for them. Certainly, the booming housing market makes model homes a compelling property type right now.

But SQFT also owns a number of office, retail, and industrial properties.

Source: November Presentation

As you can see, by square footage, office is SQFT's biggest segment, followed by model homes and then industrial.

The vast majority of this square footage is concentrated in just two states: Colorado and North Dakota.

Source: November Presentation

How many other REITs can you find that are so heavily concentrated not just in so few states but in states like Colorado and North Dakota?

But square footage only tells so much of the story. The more pertinent data point for investors is net operating income ("NOI"). By NOI, model homes are SQFT's largest asset type, followed by office/industrial properties.

Source: November Presentation

Some good news for SQFT is that its debt has a weighted average maturity of 4.5 years, and there isn't very much debt maturing in the next few years.

Source: November Presentation

Moreover, despite the smallness and financial fragility of the company, it has a surprisingly low weighted average interest rate of 4.5%.

Though the total debt to gross (undepreciated) real estate assets of 59.3% is definitely on the high side.

Profile On An Unsafe Dividend

SQFT has upped its quarterly common dividend for five quarters in a row — each quarter since the REIT's public debut in October 2020.

I find this incredibly odd since SQFT has seen falling NOI for years now, and 2021 NOI appears poised to be roughly flat year-over-year.

Source: November Presentation

Now, as we turn to look at the financials, a few points need to be highlighted. First, pertaining to the common dividend, it is not covered by core FFO. Not by a long shot.

Source: November Presentation

The problem gets worse when we take a deeper dive into the numbers via SQFT's latest 10-Q filing. First, notice how high general & administrative expenses are compared to total revenue: 29.3% for the first nine months of 2021, and an even higher 33.8% for Q3 2021 alone. A big downside of being a small and diversified REIT is lack of efficiency. SQFT has 20 employees but only 12 properties outside of its triple-net leased model homes.

Source: SQFT Q3 2021 10-Q

Now let's look at the REIT's cash flow situation.

When I add back in depreciation & amortization, I end up with EBITDA of $1,482,400. This gives SQFT a measly interest coverage ratio of 1.42x and a fixed charge coverage ratio (excluding preferred dividends) of 1.21x.

If we exclude gains on the sale of real estate, which are obviously not a recurring form of revenue, we end up with $255,024 of operating cash flow in Q3. That amount alone is not enough to cover the $539,056 quarterly preferred stock dividend, much less the ~$1.2 million quarterly common dividend payout ($0.104 per share x ~11.5 million common shares outstanding).

Much the same applies when looking at year-to-date numbers. YTD EBITDA of $5.79 million covers total interest expenses at a 1.49x coverage ratio and fixed charges (excluding preferred dividends) at a 1.33x coverage ratio. Operating cash flow (excluding real estate sales) comes to $1.43 million YTD, which is not enough to cover the ~$2.16 million in annualized preferred dividends.

So where is the money coming from to pay out these dividends? Answer: property dispositions.

In Q3, when we add gains on sales of real estate to operating cash flow, we get $882,346. That gives the quarterly preferred dividend a payout ratio of 61%. YTD, OCF plus gains on the sale of real estate come to $3.49 million, which gives the annualized preferred dividend a payout ratio of 62%.

Obviously, barely covering your preferred dividend with property sales is not a sustainable strategy. And this isn't even to mention the $1.2 million per quarter in common dividend payments!

Moreover, not all dispositions record a gain for SQFT. See, for instance, the four big dispositions in the third quarter, which together amounted to a net loss of $0.7 million.

Source: SQFT Q3 Press Release

The only way SQFT consistently records a net gain in real estate sales is by selling its model homes, which are perhaps its strongest and most reliable properties. YTD, it has sold 39 model homes for a $2.9 million net gain while acquiring only 6 model homes for a total of $2.9 million.

So where is the money coming from to pay the common dividend? Answer: the company's cash reserves. At the end of September, SQFT had $27.8 million sitting in cash.

The only hope of eventually covering the preferred dividend (not to mention the common dividend) is to put that hefty cash pile to work into income-generating properties. But SQFT will have trouble doing that when it has to continue dipping into its cash reserves in order to pay dividends.

But let's say SQFT is able to acquire $25 million worth of properties in the next few quarters. Where would that put SQFTP's dividend coverage?

Well, if SQFT put this money to work at around its average cap rate of 12% with no additional debt, it could expect to make a ~30% operating cash flow margin on additional revenue. That's an additional $750,000 per year, or $187,500 per quarter, of operating cash flow.

Add that $187,500 to Q3's OCF excluding property sales of $255,024 and you get $442,524. That is still not enough to cover the $539,056 in quarterly preferred dividend payments, let alone the common dividend.

Am I missing something? I have searched company documents for clues that I may be off base in my analysis, especially considering management's seeming optimism for SQFT's future. It is hard to come up with a scenario in which SQFTP's dividend becomes covered by cash flow anytime soon, unless SQFT sells a property or two for a huge gain with which it then invests in more properties to increase cash flow.

Bottom Line

SQFT is currently trading around 26% below its IPO price of $5, and for good reason in my estimation.

For one thing, 12% cap rates are never without risk. In an era of compressing cap rates, one simply does not get that kind of yield without taking on a lot of additional risk.

And then there's the fact that SQFT's preferred and common dividends are not covered by cash flow and likely won't be for the foreseeable future.

I wanted to find in SQFT a hidden gem preferred stock yielding 10%+, and seeing insider buying initially gave me the impression that I had. But I'm afraid what I found instead is a yield trap, in which management is foolishly depleting cash reserves by paying out a higher and higher quarterly common dividend rather than plowing as much of that money as quickly as possible into revenue-generating acquisitions.

In my opinion, if management had more of an eye for the long-term future, they would immediately suspend the common dividend and focus on portfolio expansion until recurring cash flows can cover the preferred dividend. Instead, they continue upping the common dividend and have announced a $10 million buyback program, representing almost a quarter of SQFT's market cap.

Since the REIT's financials look so atrocious to me, I am staying away from both the common and preferred shares.