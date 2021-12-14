Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Technology is an integral part of modern society. It stands to reason, then, that it is necessary to keep innovating in order for society to grow and advance. And one of the companies dedicated to this is a firm called Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). Through a wide range of products, the enterprise services customers across various industries so that they can meet their research and production needs. Recent performance by the company has been encouraging. And if current trends continue, the company could ultimately create a great deal of value for its shareholders. Having said that, shares do not come particularly cheap. But considering how its peers are priced and considering its attractive growth rate, it probably isn't overvalued either. For those looking to buy the company for the long haul, it probably will make for a solid investment opportunity. But it is unlikely to appreciate enough to make you rich.

Avantor - A diversified technology and products provider

Today, Avantor owns a large portfolio of various products and services that it provides to its customers spread across various industries. To begin with, we should discuss precisely what the company sells. According to management, 85% of the company's sales come from product and service offerings that they consider to be recurring in nature. Its total product portfolio includes three separate categories. One of these is classified as materials and consumables. These include ultra-high purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, silicone materials, single use assemblies, clinical trial kits, and more. Another category includes equipment and instrumentation products. Examples include filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, and incubators. And through its services and specialty procurement category, it offers on site lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement, and sourcing services, amongst other offerings.

In all, about 40% of its revenue comes from third party materials and consumables that it sells. However, 30% of the company's revenue comes from proprietary materials and consumables, while 15% is attributable to services and specialty procurement. A further 15% comes from equipment and instrumentation offerings. When it comes to customer focus, management claims that 50% of revenue is attributable to biopharma clients. About 23% comes from customers engaged in advanced technologies and Applied Materials. 15% comes from education providers and the government. And the remaining 10% comes from various healthcare clients. Management also provided some interesting geographic data. As of the end of its latest fiscal year, 60% of sales came from the Americas. 35% came from Europe and the remaining 5% was attributable to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa collectively.

Over the past three years, management has done well to grow the enterprise. Revenue grew from $5.86 billion in 2018 to $6.39 billion in 2020. That revenue growth has continued into the current fiscal year, with the company reporting sales in the first nine months of the year of $5.48 billion. That compares to $4.60 billion reported at the same time one year earlier. This implies a year over year growth rate of 19%.

In addition to seeing revenue expand at a rapid pace, the company has seen its bottom line improve drastically. Back in 2018, for instance, the company generated a net loss of $86.9 million. By 2019 it had turned a profit in the amount of $37.8 million. And in 2020 its profit was $52 million. Operating cash flow has followed an even more aggressive path, rising from $200.5 million in 2018 to $929.8 million last year. A bit slower has been EBITDA. According to management, this metric expanded from $945.3 million in 2018 to $1.14 billion in 2020.

Once again, 2021 looks to be another great year for the enterprise. Net profits in the first nine months of the fiscal year came in at $430.2 million. That dwarfs the $16.6 million profit generated in the same nine months of 2020. Although profitability soared, the movement higher for operating cash flow and EBITDA has been slower. In the year-to-date period, operating cash flow came in at $652.6 million. That is a modest increase over the $623.8 million generated one year earlier. And EBITDA during this time frame grew from $821.7 million to $1.09 billion.

Management has provided some guidance for the current fiscal year. But it takes some guesswork to really understand what the prospects for the enterprise are. According to the firm, organic sales growth should be between 10% and 11% for the year. This compares favorably to the initial expectation the management team had of growth of between 4% and 7%. Management guidance implies net income for the year of about $88.79 million, while EBITDA guidance implies a figure of $1.38 billion. If we assume the same kind of growth will be experienced with operating cash flow, that figure should come in this year at $1.13 billion.

Taking these data points, we can price the enterprise. For instance, on a forward basis, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 21.5. Meanwhile, its EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 20.5. If, instead, we used the figures from 2020, these multiples would be 26 and 24.8, respectively. To put all of these figures into perspective, I then decided to compare the company to five high rated peers defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 22.7 to a high of 74.4. Using the 2021 figures, our prospect was the cheapest of the group. While the 2020 figures would result in two of the five being cheaper. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 2.4 to 634.7. In both scenarios, only two of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Avantor 21.5 20.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 25.0 20.4 ICON plc (ICLR) 22.7 50.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) 28.8 2.4 Inotiv (NOTV) 74.4 634.7 Danaher (DHR) 28.1 26.7

Takeaway

Data today suggests that Avantor is growing at a nice clip. And that trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, shares do look pricey on an absolute basis. But if we assume that attractive growth will continue, then the company might ultimately grow into this pricing. Add on to this that it looks fairly cheap relative to its peers, and I do believe that while this is not an ideal play for value investors, it could be good for investors who like buying growth companies at a reasonable price.