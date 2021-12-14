This report is an abridged and free version of S&P 500 & Sectors: Price-to-Economic Book Value Through 3Q21, one of the reports in our quarterly series on fundamental market and sector trends.
The full version of this report analyzes[1][2] market cap, economic book value, and the trailing price-to-economic book value (PEBV) ratio for the S&P 500 and each of its sectors (last quarter's analysis is here).
The trailing PEBV ratio for the S&P 500 remains unchanged year-over-year at 1.5 in 3Q21. The S&P 500 trailing PEBV ratio was around this level for much of 2017-2019, before falling in early 2020.
This trailing PEBV ratio compares the S&P 500's expected future profits (embedded in its equity valuation) to TTM profits in 3Q21. At 1.5, the S&P 500's valuation implies the profits (NOPAT) of the S&P 500 will increase 50% from 3Q21 levels.
Two S&P 500 sectors, Telecom Services and Consumer Non-cyclicals, trade below their economic book value and two, Healthcare and Financials, trade at their economic book value. The Telecom Services sector has the lowest trailing PEBV ratio among all 11 S&P 500 sectors based on prices as of 11/16/21 and financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs.
A trailing PEBV ratio of 0.5 means the market expects the Telecom Services sector's profits as of 3Q21 to decline by 50% from current levels. On the flip side, investors expect the Real Estate and Energy sectors (trailing PEBV ratios of 3.9 and 3.1) to improve profits more than any other S&P 500 sectors.
Below, we highlight the Telecom Services sector, which has the lowest PEBV ratio of the S&P 500 sectors.
Figure 1 shows the trailing PEBV ratio for the Telecom Services sector fell from 0.8 in 3Q20 to 0.5 in 3Q21. The Telecom Services sector market cap fell from $758 billion in 3Q20 to $677 billion in 3Q21, while its economic book value rose from $997 billion in 3Q20 to $1.5 trillion in 3Q21.
Figure 1: Telecom Services Trailing PEBV Ratio: December 2004 - 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the calendar 3Q21 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the market cap and economic book value trends for the Telecom Services sector since 2004. We sum the individual S&P 500/sector constituent values for market cap and economic book value. We call this approach the "Aggregate" methodology, and it matches S&P Global's (SPGI) methodology for these calculations.
Figure 2: Telecom Services Market Cap & Economic Book Value: December 2004 - 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the calendar 3Q21 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire S&P 500/sector, regardless of firm size or index weighting, and matches how S&P Global (SPGI) calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for trailing PEBV ratio with two other market-weighted methodologies: market-weighted metrics and market-weighted drivers. These market-weighted methodologies add more value for ratios that do not include market values, e.g., ROIC and its drivers, but we include them here, nonetheless, for comparison. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Telecom Services sector trailing PEBV ratio.
Figure 3: Telecom Services Trailing PEBV Ratio Methodologies Compared: December 2004 - 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the calendar 3Q21 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
This article originally published on November 24, 2021.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual S&P 500/sector constituent values for market cap and economic book value to calculate trailing PEBV ratio. We call this approach the "Aggregate" methodology.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for trailing PEBV ratio with two other market-weighted methodologies. These market-weighted methodologies add more value for ratios that do not include market values, e.g., ROIC and its drivers, but we include them here, nonetheless, for comparison:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Aggregate method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted metrics method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted drivers method
Pros:
Cons:
[1] We calculate these metrics based on S&P Global's (SPGI) methodology, which sums the individual S&P 500 constituent values for market cap and economic book value before using them to calculate the metrics. We call this the "Aggregate" methodology.
[2] Our research is based on the latest audited financial data, which is the 3Q21 10-Q in most cases. Price data is as of 11/16/21.
[3] The full version of this report provides analysis for every sector like what we show for this sector.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.