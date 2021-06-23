NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

Trouble Brewing Under The Surface?

In my first macro perspective, I will attempt to identify the best risk-adjusted markets to invest in for 2022. It has been an exceptional year for most US equity investors, but rising inflation metrics have prompted many to sell some of last year's biggest winners. This has disproportionally benefited the more rate sensitive sectors such as financials, materials and real estate.

In recent months, the breadth of the US stock market rally has dramatically narrowed. Just five of the biggest U.S. technology stocks accounted for 71% of the nearly 20% gains in U.S stocks according to Bank of America analysts.

On an objective level, this has been a positive for anyone overweight these 5 large companies. However, I believe that many market participants are failing to recognize the new risks that this dramatic narrowing has created.

Over the last 10 years, the S&P 500's (SPY) Real Earnings Yield had been consistently positive. However, in recent months due to the sharp rise in inflation, this value is now firmly in the red.

In each of the previous four times that the real earnings yield was negative, a bear market was the result, according to the strategists, who advised investors to seek refuge in inflation havens, such as energy, financials and real estate. Expectations that inflation will moderate from 6.2% to 2.5% over the next 12 months may prove too optimistic, as that would imply the sharpest drop in four decades. According to BofA, the previous four instances of negative real earnings yield were the post-World War II bear market, the stagflation era of the 1970s, the 1980s "Volcker shock" period when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to tame inflation, and the 2000 tech bubble. Source: Bloomberg

None of these prior time periods yielded particularly good returns for US stocks, and I expect inflation to continue to weigh heavily on many investors' minds in the year ahead. With that being said, in a high inflationary environment, cash does not provide much value in a portfolio, and with rates so low, bonds do not provide much in the form of income or diversification.

10 Year Forward Looking Returns

Vanguard recently published its 10 year forward looking returns for a variety of equity classes. The segment with the highest expected returns, along with the lowest volatility, is Global equities ex-US. The segment with the lowest expected returns: U.S. Growth. These projections were likely created with an expectation for substantial mean reversion.

Luckily, investors have easy, and cheap access to these international markets, and I think it is time for US based investors to increase their position in foreign equities. According to Vanguard, with a similar level of expected volatility, Global equities ex-US are expected to return 3% more per year (2.3%-4.3% Vs. 5.2%-7.2%) over the next 10 years.

Now that's some serious potential Alpha!

If one wanted to maximize their risk adjusted returns in 2022, this is where I would advise allocating. I believe the best opportunity to gain this type of exposure is the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US (NYSEARCA:VEU) ETF.

With a low expense ratio of just 8 basis points, and a dividend yield of nearly 2.5%, (double the S&P 500) it is attractive for anyone seeking capital appreciation or income. In addition, it is a highly diversified fund with the top 10 holdings making up less than 10% of the portfolio.

This compares favorably to the substantially more concentrated S&P 500, which has a greater than 30% allocation in its top 10 holdings. Its potentially most important benefit however is its ability to counteract a growing home bias amongst US investors.

Home Bias

Home bias is the tendency for investors to invest the majority of their portfolio in domestic equities, ignoring the benefits of diversifying into foreign equities. This bias was originally believed to have arisen as a result of the extra difficulties associated with investing in foreign equities, such as legal restrictions and additional transaction costs. Other investors may simply exhibit home bias due to a preference for investing in what they are already familiar with rather than moving into the unknown. Source: Investopedia

With US companies such as Vanguard having dramatically lowered the cost to invest in international companies, the additional cost barrier excuse is no longer valid to justify one's home bias. A likely reason why we continue maintain a home bias is our preference to invest in something which is more familiar. Peter Lynch the legendary Fidelity Magellan manager was famous for saying "buy what you know." This strategy has worked out terribly in recent months as many of the well-known consumer brands that benefited from COVID tailwinds have gone into free fall.

An End to US Market Dominance?

Over the last 10 years, US based investors have been handsomely rewarded for maintaining a strong home bias. The same cannot be said for investors abroad who have neglected the US domiciled companies.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Vs. SP 500 total return

An investor in the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF would have realized a 110% total return over the last 10 years compared with an impressive 366% return for the S&P 500. This dramatic underperformance is something to take note of, and while adding international exposure has led to disappointing returns in recent years, I believe that times are a changing in 2022.

It appears that the United States' sustained market dominance may have come at the expense of its future returns. The S&P 500 Real Earnings Yield currently at -2.33 is at a level not seen since the early 1970s. This is dramatically down from a peak above 6 coming out of the Great Financial Crisis. A reversion to the mean looks inevitable for US equities and their highly concentrated indexes may make them less resilient during the next potential market downturn.

US stocks have been on a historic run ever since bottoming in March of 2009. S&P 500 investors have realized an impressive CAGR of 17.6% assuming all dividends were reinvested during this time period. After adjusting for CPI inflation, this falls to an equally impressive 15.2% annualized real return. I believe it is unrealistic to expect these levels of returns going forward given our current valuations, but it is nonetheless what many investors are currently anticipating.

The expectation gap between advisors and investors has further diverged, as markets have risen to new historic levels. I hope these investors have started reducing their exposure to US stocks.

Conclusion

I believe that for the first time in over a decade, many US investors will wish that they had a greater exposure in their portfolios to international stocks. The United States has not seen inflation like this in the last 40 years. Many foreign countries are used to dealing with these high levels of inflation, and Global Ex-US indexes carry less concentration risk than their US counterparts. With a greater exposure to financials, materials and real estate, these indexes appear more resilient in the potential future rising rates environment.

The Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF is my vehicle of choice for gaining exposure to companies outside the US. I am aware of my inherent home bias and I am thankful that it has helped boost my returns over the last ten years. However, in 2022 I will be making the conscious effort to reduce this bias, and build a more balanced portfolio.