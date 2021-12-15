Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

USA Truck, Inc. (NAS:NASDAQ:USAK) is one of the larger truckload carriers in the U.S. with over half a billion in revenues as of their 2020 annual report. According to USA Truck, their company is ranked within North America's top 25 carriers as listed in Transport Topic's annual ranking. While the company is of good size, it's not so large that its growth is limited, and in fact the company appears to have reached a level of strength and stability that may enable accelerated growth. I see a current fair market value of $26.33.

The Company

USA Truck went into operation over 35 years ago as a small company with 10 trucks and was known as "Crawford Produce". The name was changed and within less than 10 years the company went public as the current "USA Truck" handle that now operates with over 2,065 tractor trucks. Their trucks are easily recognizable as being white, and in bearing a bar and star logo that pays tribute to the company founder's prior service as a military aviator.

USA Truck transports freight across the contiguous U.S. states, and into and out of parts of Canada and Mexico. The company also operates its USAT Logistics segment which includes its freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal offerings.

The trucking segment consist of about 70% company drivers and 30% independent contractors. Equipment and drivers are contracted for their freight services typically for a duration of a year or longer. USA Truck uses a diversified approach in marketing its services to various companies, and they also move various products. The company focus on consistent needs within the eastern half of the U.S., which is their base geographic area, but they also provide service nationwide.

The company prefers to maintain direct relationships with customers, and longstanding relationships offer some stability. But the company also finds that they can generate substantial business from high volume shippers brokered through third parties. Altogether, in 2020 the company serviced more than 600 clients with about 51% of business coming from its largest customers, and with two of those customers representing about 10% of revenue.

USA Truck maintains a goal to keep its fleet of trucks in a near new condition. As of the end of 2020 the average truck age was approximately 29 months. The company sees that newer equipment offers advantages in less maintenance costs and they may bring better fuel efficiency. The company's efforts to replenish its fleet will depend on several factors. For example, the age of equipment is weighed against the current cost for new equipment.

Recent worldwide shortages could have negatively affected the company in replenishments, and potentially still could if the problem persists. But the company believes they are currently in a good position with replenishments as the company procured more than half its current needs in 2020 and they further expect to receive all the trucks planned for 2021. Those final shipments should serve to reduce the overall age of the fleet into the coming quarters.

The USAT Logistics segment is growing fast at USA Truck, and as of the latest quarter it represented 46.4% of base revenues. This segment is an important part of the company's business as the service generates revenue in its services to third parties, and the segment does not require assets. Costs for USAT Logistics is primarily just in employee related expenses for those who provide the service, thus providing the potential for higher margins.

These months, of what will perhaps be called the later stages of the pandemic, have presented several challenges for USA Truck, as it has for the entire industry. USA Truck reports to be navigating the environment well, although not unscathed. For example, the company has found that it was able to exercise pricing power to its advantage and they were able to secure rate increases with its top five customers, among others. They expect to be able to exercise pricing power effectively at least until the end of 2022.

In other efforts, the company is actively identifying and eliminating the poorest yielding freight relationships and focusing on finding more high yielding freight opportunities. Also, the company is finding ways to increase employee productivity, particularity in the logistics segment where in Q3 they were able to increase revenue for each USAT Logistics employee by $36,000, or an increase of over 50% year-over-year.

Competition and Growth Potential

USA Truck identifies its competition as primarily other truckload carriers, for-hire carriers, private fleets, and to some extent railroads. For-hire carriers are small operators often with just one truck. While there are thousands of smaller carriers, there are relatively very few carriers that exceed $100 million in revenue. Private fleets are with the company's that maintain their own trucks for movement of goods. USA Truck looks to set itself apart from others not as much on pricing, but rather on service. Also, the company believes that the carrier market is quite large and growing. They expect ample room for continued growth for many years to come, as illustrated in the image below showing expected market growth to 2029. At the bottom of the image, the graph shows the company's recent growth relative to its peer group, which may indicate a positive gain in market share.

USA Truck believes it will see growth in both the trucking and logistics segments. The company added 50 trucks in 2021 and it's easy to see from their location map shown below that there is substantial room for future geographic expansion.

The company also plans to double its logistics business and states that it is currently well ahead of its goal of $400 million in revenue for the segment by 2024.

USA Truck finished its first acquisition when it added the former Davis Transfer company in 2018. The new business was immediately accretive, and they are already realizing synergies. The company plans to acquire more companies, like Davis, that are immediately accretive and that meet their other criteria, as well as being a good fit for USA Truck. The company believes that their first acquisition provided great experience to use in the process of adding other companies.

With all efforts combined, USA Truck plans to nearly double current overall revenue in the mid-term. Their expectation is to reach over $1 billion in revenues in 3-5 years with an approximate 20% annual revenue CAGR and an approximate 40% annual EPS CAGR.

Valuation

USA Truck has shown good performance in several key metrics over the last several quarters. Revenues are climbing, EBITDA is strong, cash is increasing, and debt is declining. The company images below may illustrate these points best.

While not shown in the images above, EPS is also improving. The company notes its fifth consecutive quarter of record setting results, and Q3 adjusted earnings were the highest in the company's history. EPS gains are fueled by revenue growth and profit margins that have improved each quarter. Operating income for the first nine months of 2020 were less than 1% of total revenue but improved to 4% for the first nine months of 2021.

EPS for the TTM at the third quarter is $2.09. In the same period last year EPS was negative, likely due to the pandemic. If you go back two years though, to 2019, TTM EPS was just $.67. Clearly 2021 is a better year.

As of this writing the share price is about $18.69, so with the TTM EPS of $2.09 the market is allowing a P/E of about 8.9. That seems low for a company that is showing a lot of positive improvements. The question really comes down to whether you believe the company is in a productive turnaround phase. I understand we are in a period of perhaps increased demand for their services, but it also brings certain headwinds to counter, so the question is how well is the company performing?

I believe that USA Truck's recent success is more than just a cyclical upturn. The evidence is in its growth exceeding its peers, its successful acquisition, and its increased focus on higher margin logistics, among other factors. For those reasons, I think the current market P/E is too low and is not reflective enough of the current value, not to mention the future value that the company may possess.

If the company continues to improve as it has, then we may see a much higher P/E. The 5-year average P/E for USA Truck is 12.60 according to the source below.

If the company doubles revenue in 3-5 years and sees EBITDA continue to grow at 15% or higher then we might see the P/E get closer to the 5-year maximum P/E of 36.39, instead of just the average. But for now, I think it's fair to say the P/E should adjust from its current factor of about 9, to the 5-year average of 12.60, and therefore I see the current fair value of USA Truck at $26.33. This is significantly higher than the current market price.

I also note that the company mentions seasonality, and typically the fourth quarter is the best revenue period of the year. Last year's Q4 only brings $.69 to the current EPS TTM. If the current trend continues the $.69 TTM factor may be replaced with a higher number, bringing up the current fair market value with it. Of course, that is also assuming no unforeseen issues or extraordinary costs in Q4.

The company provides some mid-term guidance on EPS. They expect the 3-5 year growth plan to yield $4.25 to $4.50 in EPS. Using the same valuation methods this could yield a future stock price twice the current fair market value, or so, depending on the P/E used at that time.

For those keeping track, USA Truck does not, and has not paid dividends to date. The company retains earnings for other uses such as development or expansion of its business, or to reduce debt.

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add a few notes.

Any future shutdowns that could occur to conditions, such as the pandemic, could decrease the demand for the services that USA Truck and its competitors provide.

If the company is unable to obtain equipment such as trucks or trailers it could affect their profitability through lost sales or higher maintenance fees. Also, rising costs to purchase equipment can affect profitability.

Driver recruitment costs have been climbing and are expected to continue to climb. Those costs were said to be 18% higher since last year. Also, even finding drivers can be an issue. The company says it has been successful thus far in obtaining employment with their hiring of 10% more employees in Q3. The company sees early signs of recruiting success for Q4, per their report.

USA Truck notes that operating expenses are subject to inflationary pressures, that can't always be offset with rate increases. This includes fuel among other costs. If costs rise too fast, they may affect margins before rate increases occur, but in periods of declining prices the opposite effect occurs, as previous rate increase may initially more than cover the related expense.

Final Thoughts

The leadership at USA Truck expresses some frustration in their communication to shareholders that the market has not provided multiples that they believe should more fairly reflect their view of the value of the company. They use the phrase "new and improved version of USA Truck".

Specifically, they note the fast expansion of their logistics segment and state that this business could generate over $300 million in revenues for the year and could bring more in than $12.5 million in operating revenue. The company believes the market is not providing any value for its logistics business in the market price.

I can see where they are coming from, and I can understand their frustration. But also, I know that once a company struggles some it can take awhile for the market to recognize a turnaround, and maybe longer to decide that the efforts will eventually pay off and be sustained, even if things are looking pretty good early on.

But that doesn't mean the company is not right in its sentiment. USA Truck's logistics segment looks to be on track for a near 20% CAGR in revenue growth since 2017, or 4 years running, and it represents nearly half the company's revenue. Also, as mentioned, logistics is the lower cost, higher margin, faster growing business segment. If that's a hidden asset as the company implies, then it appears to be a pretty good one to have. And it's not like their other business segment is not performing well on its own either.

In addition, reaching their 3-5-year goals for the overall company would be very impressive, and they do see that as realistic whether the current P/E and share price reflects it or not. But hey, that's what makes a market right?

Time will tell, but this could be a real "mover".