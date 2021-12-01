da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Dec. 9.

PIMCO taxable CEFs continue to be a mainstay of income portfolios due to their strong historic returns, high yields and a consistent level of alpha generation. However, this suite of funds has also featured distribution cuts of roughly once a year of 1-3 funds at a time. In this article we revisit some of the key drivers of these distribution cuts, focusing on the NAV distribution rate.

The key takeaway is that if investors focus on only one driver of distribution cuts in the suite it should be the NAV distribution rate. Specifically, it is funds with the highest NAV distribution rate that have tended to be picked out for a distribution cut.

A corollary of this dynamic is that the PIMCO funds are not as different from each other as their different NAV distribution rates would imply. This fits into our theme that investors shouldn't look at CEFs as black boxes but rather as a collection of securities with a certain level of leverage, fee structure and investment strategy.

And although the PIMCO taxable funds do differ somewhat in their investment strategy, fee and leverage levels, these differences are not as great as the funds' historic distribution rates. One way to visualize this is in the following chart which shows that the differential between the highest and lowest NAV distribution rate in the PIMCO taxable suite has continued to move lower.

Source: Systematic Income

A related takeaway is that investors are not necessarily leaving yield on the table if they do go for funds with lower NAV distribution rates. The recent year end special distribution (the only one in the suite) of the Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) of $0.49 (4.1x that of the regular distribution) puts the fund into the middle-of-the-pack from a trailing-twelve month distribution rate perspective and shows that a low regular distribution rate is not actually indicative of a lower earnings rate.

Mind The NAV Distribution Rate

Our mantra over the last few years has been that investors in the taxable PIMCO CEF suite who worry about distribution changes ought to pay attention to a number of key drivers of distribution sustainability such as underlying fees, level of and change in leverage as well as the baseline distribution rate on NAV. Forced to highlight the single most important metric with a gun to our head we would focus on the NAV distribution rate.

To see how important a driver it has been for historic distribution adjustments let's do the following exercise.

First, we identify all distribution changes in the taxable suite from 2013 on. Ex-dividend dates are listed in the first column and distribution increases are highlighted in green while cuts are in red.

Source: Systematic Income

Our next step is to calculate NAV distribution rates on the same dates for these funds.

Source: Systematic Income

In the next step for each date we calculate the rank of each distribution rate as of the previous month. The number 1 represents the fund with the highest NAV distribution rate, 2 with the second-highest NAV distribution rate and so on.

Source: Systematic Income

For instance, if we focus in on the last row in the table for Sep-21 this is the short narrative.

Source: Systematic Income

The takeaway is that funds that get cut tend to be those which feature a relatively high NAV distribution rate i.e. those with low ranks in the table above such as 1 or 2. This is a kind of slow-motion whac-a-mole game that PIMCO has continued to play in the suite.

For example, let's bring back the key table of the analysis.

Source: Systematic Income

Starting off from the top:

Sep-15: Highest NAV distribution rate fund got cut

Oct-16: Highest NAV distribution rate fund got cut

Feb-17: Highest and third highest NAV distribution rate funds got cut

Jan-18: Highest NAV distribution rate fund got cut

Apr-19: Highest, second and third-highest NAV distribution rate funds got cut

Jun-20: Highest, second and fourth highest NAV distribution rate fund got cut

Sep-21: Highest, third and fifth highest NAV distribution rate fund got cut

There is a clear pattern here - if PIMCO is going to make cuts it is much more likely to cut funds at the top end of the NAV distribution rate. The relationship is clearly not perfect. First, sometimes PIMCO skip over funds i.e. in Sep-21 it didn't touch the second and fourth-highest funds, opting for third and fifth highest - in our view this is because of the upcoming merger - but a couple of funds also got skipped in prior years.

Secondly, it doesn't give you the timing - funds can go on for years with the highest NAV distribution rate without being cut. And obviously, there is always going to be one fund trading at the highest NAV distribution rate and it doesn't mean it's in imminent danger.

The pattern also works in reverse. For example, funds that got raises in the past were those with the lowest distribution rates with no skipped funds.

What does this mean going forward?

First, and most obviously, investors who don't like to see distribution cuts should avoid funds with the highest NAV distribution rate. The PIMCO merger complicates things somewhat but the funds that will feature highest NAV distribution rates will be PDI, PCM and PTY in that order.

On the flip side, PDO continues to feature the lowest amount of distribution vulnerability in our view - something we have continued to highlight this entire year - due to its high level of leverage and a low distribution rate. It is no coincidence that it is the only taxable PIMCO fund to declare a special year-end distribution. It also goes to show that investors are not necessarily leaving yield on the table by going with a low NAV distribution rate fund.

Secondly, timing is highly uncertain - we are not predicting imminent cuts across these funds (we would be very surprised to see PTY cut again, for example, in the coming months). As the table above shows, PIMCO like to spread out their cuts - on average they wait more than a year between cuts.

Thirdly, it's a good idea to pay attention to other drivers of distribution changes such as leverage levels and fees - something we discussed in our analysis of the last set of distribution cuts in the suite.

More broadly, investors should also take into account things like NAV trajectory as well as valuation levels. We don't put as much stock in the variation in monthly coverage figures for the simple reason that they are all over the place, however, it's worth keeping an eye on overall trends there also.

Takeaways

The key takeaway in the article is that investors who worry about either PIMCO CEF distributions, their valuations or their total returns, should pay attention to NAV distribution rates. This is because PIMCO has tended to cut those funds which carried elevated NAV distribution rates in the suite. This also highlights that investors are not necessarily leaving yield on the table by going for funds that feature lower distribution rates. Rather, they may actually be enhancing their overall yield because lower distribution funds tend to trade at cheaper valuations which not only makes them more robust during drawdowns but allows them to pass on a higher yield to shareholders.

Our stance in the suite remains in PDO owing to its low distribution vulnerability, strong underlying income profile and a discount anchor owing to its term structure. We would also consider adding PFL and/or PFN at a low single-digit premium as their management fee and leverage cost structure is on the lower side in the suite which means these funds should generally trade at higher premiums than the average taxable fund in the suite.