Investment thesis

As an investor, I try to spend sufficient time looking after the eggs that are already in my basket, which is around 20 companies. That means monitoring their financial performance and checking for changes to their business environment, their corporate governance, and so forth.

Some time is also allocated to looking out for new investments that could fit the criteria I set for adding them to my portfolio. More on this will be disclosed in my annual performance article, which I write and publish here on SA each January. Did I actually find alpha? Wait, and see.

One company that has been on my watch list for some time is China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC).

It has approximately 322 million long-term individual and group life insurance policies, annuity contracts, and long-term health insurance policies in force.

This 70% state-owned company is the largest life insurer in China, with listings on NYSE, Shanghai, and Hong Kong (2626.HK)

Let us examine why it is on my watch list.

Interim Financials ending 30th June 2021

From 2017 to 2021, the life insurance providers industry in China grew at an annualized rate of 5.9% to $492.8 billion.

In China Life Insurance's interim financial report which came out in September, they showed growth both in revenue and net profit. Compared to the same period of the previous year, revenue increased by 6.5% to RMB 537 billion and the net profit attributable to shareholders increased by as much as 35% to RMB 41 billion

EPS was RMB 1.45 for the first half of 2021.

Free cash flow from operating activities amounted to as much as RMB 7.02 per share.

The comprehensive solvency ratio was 267.7%

For the first half of 2020 China Life Insurance's investment assets reached RMB 4,457 billion which was an increase of 8.8% from the end of 2020. This was invested this way:

During the Reporting Period, the gross investment yield was 5.69%, up by 35 basis points from the corresponding period of 2020

As LFC is a large institutional investor there is an increased focus on ESG and green development concepts in their investment decisions with the existing green investments now reaching nearly RMB 250 billion.

Valuation

We get bombarded in the news literally every day that the market is overpriced and that we are in bubble territory. All-time highs keep getting posted for the S&P 500 over and over again. It is only a matter of time before it is going to crash. The Fed or Omnicom or some other thing we have absolutely no control over will ensure this.

I don't disagree that the S&P 500 index is high. I had plans of putting some funds into a passive fund like SPY, but I don't think now is a good time to do so.

I believe it was our esteemed SA author Chuck Carnevale that described this best by saying that it is a market of stocks, not a stock market.

That means even now during these elevated prices you can surely find some good value in some stocks listed in the U.S.

And if you are willing and interested to look further away, there are some great companies out there trading at bargain prices, in my opinion.

As we pointed out, the free cash flow per share from the operation of RMB 7.02 from the first six months, means that on an annualized basis the RMB 14 per share equals HKD 17.20.

That is 1.3 x the current share price of HKD 13.00

If that is not all, where else can you find one of the world's largest life insurers that trades at 0.69% of its net asset value?

Business development and prospects

Most businesses have stiff competition. Insurance is no different.

There are many other companies in China offering life insurance and other products which they offer.

Over the last 10 years, several new incumbents in the market have been the technology companies like Alibaba (BABA) and others alike wanted to get a slice of pretty much everything in the economy.

Consumers reacted positively. It was very easy to transact on your mobile phone or PC. Prices were competitive. The problem with this is that these new tech companies were not held to the same standards as the banks and insurance companies are.

One can also argue that the fact that all the large banks and insurance companies are controlled by government companies under the various ministries, as opposed to privately controlled tech companies, it was only a matter of time before changes would occur.

This is what we are seeing now, and it has ripple effects all over the market, including stocks like China Life Insurance. In my personal opinion, that is the main reason why the shares are available at such discounted price.

The old school businesses, like China Life Insurance and others, were basically offended by comments made by Jack Ma's speech given to the financial industry in Shanghai on 24 October last year where he apparently said that Chinese banks suffered from a "pawnshop mentality"

One good thing that came out of this "purging", if I may call it that, is that the established companies had to ramp up their technology and make them more innovative while still maintaining their prudence and compliance with regulators' demands.

LFC have sped up their technological innovation and built a solid digital insurance ecosystem. One example of this is their mobile App which has now hit 100 million marks in the number of registered users.

Endowment plans

China Life Insurance is also selling its products here in Singapore where I live. Endowment plans have traditionally been a very popular way for people here to save for their future.

Source: China Life Insurance Singapore website

Everybody in China has by now surely heard of the China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) and that many people will lose a lot of money from it.

With so many problems in the private real estate sector in China, all those that thought it was a good idea to invest in apartments will probably rethink this in the future.

There are other alternatives. Some might want to invest in equities, but I do suspect many are more conservative and will go the way of putting their money in time deposits or endowment plans.

This might be good for insurance companies like China Life Insurance

Risks to the thesis

There are risks to all investment thesis. Some obviously more than others.

Even though there have been many improvements in corporate governance and audits of potential accounting errors or fraud, the complexities of accounts in China with liabilities often being "off the books" and a multitude of related loans and obligations makes it hard for auditors and basically impossible for outside parties like us investors to gauge.

Another risk is interference or as they may call it regulations from the regulators. How much profit will they be allowed to make, and from this how much can be distributed to shareholders?

In China Communist Party's 14th 5-year plan, from 2021-2025, one of their focus is on closing the gap between the rural and the urban divide, which therefore includes their living standards. Many poor people still do not have any insurance, such as health insurance, and there might be a need to offer lower-priced products to help get more people some coverage.

This is called "National Priorities". It is a good thing, don't get me wrong.

The only concern I have is if such priorities will overshadow many of the company's other priorities too.

Conclusion

On paper, LFC is trading at a price that is a great value.

Fellow author, and friend, Nikolaos Sismanis wrote an article on LFC in April this year, making it his top Financial Pick up to the end of 2021. At that time it was trading at HKD 15.70

It has not worked out over the time frame he gave, as it is down 17% for the year. That does not mean he was wrong. It is not possible to tell when a stock has reached its bottom and when it is going to go up again.

The most important thing in value investing is that it can take a much longer time than you anticipated. Therefore, patience is required.

The company and its fundamentals are even better than it was in April. I would not go as far as calling it my top financial pick, but it is definitively worth a Buy rating.

I may buy this counter, in Hong Kong, within the next weeks.