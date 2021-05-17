Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock is getting no respite from Wall Street. During this bearish run, many investors are looking at the merged Warner Bros. Discovery to provide positive sentiment for the stock. The management has already hinted that they would like to have some sort of bundle option for Discovery+ and HBO Max which will provide greater value to subscribers. HBO had a total global subscriber base of over 70 million and Discovery+ has a base of 20 million. Both the entities have mentioned that their average revenue per user or ARPUs for domestic subscribers is over $10. There is also very little overlap between the subscriber base of both companies which should prevent cannibalizing of revenue if a bundle option is provided.

However, the valuation of the future merged entity is already over $120 billion. As a comparison, Netflix (NFLX) with its 214 million subscribers is valued at $270 billion. Disney (DIS) has already announced a staggering investment of $33 billion in 2022. Netflix is also spending close to $20 billion. Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are looking to ramp up their own content spend in the near term.

This would put more pressure on the new management of Warner Bros. Discovery to attract subscribers. Investors will also need to ask if there is growth potential for a 4th place or 5th place streaming business. The valuation of Warner Bros. Discovery is already very high compared to its subscriber base. After the spinoff, we could see lower bullish momentum in the new stock as the streaming marketplace becomes saturated.

Bundling for future growth

A common practice among subscription platforms is to bundle their various services under one option. This gives customers greater value and also allows the company to attract a wider base of subscribers. There is already a mention about this from the management that they would be looking at a bundle of HBO Max and Discovery+. Together, HBO and Discovery+ have 90 million subscribers with few overlaps in subscribers. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav had earlier mentioned that he would like the combined entity to reach 400 million subscribers over the long term.

The pricing of the new bundle will be the key. Together HBO MAX and Discovery+ have a price of over $20 if customers want to subscribe for both the services. A combined bundle starting at $15 or $16 might be attractive to future subscribers and would also give the service an edge over other competitors.

Market saturation

All the major streaming players are ramping up their content investment. Disney has recently announced a massive spend of $33 billion for 2022. Netflix, Amazon, and Apple are also looking to increase their spending in the near term. This can lead to market saturation at a faster pace with slower increase in new subscribers, especially from the valuable domestic US market.

While CEO Zaslav has kept a lofty goal of 400 million subscribers, this could be very difficult if the streaming business reaches a saturation phase in the next year or two. Even if the customers are open to higher subscription spending, most of the incremental expense will be cornered by the leading streaming players who will continuously increase the price of their subscriptions.

Figure 1: Content spending by the main competitors. Source: Variety

We should also see subscription fatigue build up as the total cost of all the streaming apps could end up exceeding the budget for a household. UBS recently estimated that an average household would have 2.7 SVOD services in 2021 compared to 2.3 in 2019. Once the streaming players get close to their total market potential, the growth rate would naturally decrease and the premium for their stock would also reduce.

Warner Bros. Discovery is already priced for perfection

AT&T investors will get 71% of the stock in the new entity. The new entity will also have a massive debt of $55 billion. At the current stock price for Discovery shares, the total enterprise value for the newly merged entity would be more than $120 billion. This valuation is supported to a large part by the subscriber base which would be close to 90 million between Discovery+ and HBO.

We can compare this to Netflix which has 214 million subscribers with a valuation of $270 billion. Hence, every million subscribers provide $1.25 billion in market cap to the stock. On the other hand, every million subscribers in Warner Bros. Discovery would provide $1.33 billion in market value to the stock. Using this metric, we can see that Warner Bros. Discovery is already priced for perfection.

Figure 2: Recent decline in streaming players as Disney reported slower subscriber growth. Source: YCharts

The recent decline in Disney after the earnings call shows the massive significance Wall Street places on subscriber growth. This is also the first sign that the market is maturing. As the streaming business reaches close to saturation, the net sub adds will decline for all the players. This will be an even bigger headwind for Warner Bros. Discovery because it has a lesser subscriber base than Netflix and Disney. Hence, every additional content spend will be distributed among a smaller base of customers.

AT&T investors are looking for green shoots in different businesses of the company. However, it is unlikely that we will see massive positive news from WarnerMedia in the next few quarters as Wall Street digests the numbers given by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T stock is trading at its lowest point in a very long time with the dividend yield at over 9%. The future merged entity of WarnerMedia and Discovery is already given an enterprise valuation of over $120 billion. This is quite high compared with the subscriber base which this company has. The streaming business will soon reach close to saturation in the important domestic US market where ARPUs are much higher compared to other international regions in Latin America and South Asia.

Higher content spending by competitors and slower subscription additions will be the two main headwinds faced by Warner Bros. Discovery. Investors need to look at these challenges to gauge the future growth potential of Warner Bros. Discovery stock and the impact it has on the current AT&T stock price. It would be better for investors to wait and watch the strategy which management pursues for the telecom and the media business before jumping in the stock.