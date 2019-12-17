B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has seen its stock battered. Here I highlight the positive and negative considerations for investors to think about.

The positive element is that Roku holds more than 55 million active accounts. That affords Roku a lot of levers to continue its growth strategy.

On the other side of the equation, the active account growth is slowing down to just 2.4% of sequential growth. And this poses a problem for Roku.

Furthermore, I note that at 8x forward sales for the Platform business, this makes the stock become very interesting.

Investor Sentiment Remains Sour

When Roku released its Q3 2021, the next morning I wrote:

Having to pay 11x forward sales doesn't leave new shareholders to the stock with a large margin of safety. Best to avoid this name for now [...] I believe that the market has underreacted to Roku's near-term prospects.

I subsequently followed up that insight a few weeks later by writing:

Interestingly, even though the market's reaction post-earnings was muted, I took a rare bearish stance on Roku. Given that I've been a Roku shareholder in the past and that I was lucky enough to get out with meaningful gains, I have very positive associations with the company's prospects. To paraphrase Daniel Kahneman, I've been primed to like the stock.

With that in mind, here's what I want to discuss today:

If you don't know who you are, this is an expensive place to find out (George Goodman).

Roku's Revenue Growth Rates Fizzling Out

Seeing Roku guide its revenue growth rates for 38% y/y is not a problem. You may contend that Roku is lowballing estimates so that it can ultimately reach 40% y/y in revenue growth rates, or perhaps even the low 40s% CAGR.

The problem has less to do with the upcoming quarterly guidance, and everything to do with the overall market dynamic.

We know that other Covid winners have seen their demand decline meaningfully faster than even their management expected. You can look to Peloton (PTON) or DocuSign (DOCU), for being two such names, or you can look further afield to Teladoc (TDOC).

That being noted, when the market enters panic mode, there's absolutely no point in trying to define an accurate reason.

Your job now is to go through and try to make some rational assumptions where the market is clearly wrong and pick out the one or two investments that you feel you are highly likely to be right on.

Because I'm a strong believer that the market is mostly right, most of the time. Simply prone to exaggeration from time to time.

Not All Revenues Are Equal

Source: author's calculations

As you know, the Player business has had some supply chain issues, which means that during the near term, that side of its operations will be operated at a loss.

However, looking back to before the pandemic, Roku managed to operate the Platform segment with 5% gross margins. So, the Player side of the business was a positive contributor to the overall business.

Moreover, if we look out to next year, and assume that Roku's revenues grow by 35% relative to this year, this would mean that Roku's revenues would reach approximately $3.8 billion.

If we follow through with the breakdown in revenues as above, this means that approximately $3.2 billion of its revenues are associated with the high margin Platform segment.

This means that when investors are asked to pay $27 billion for Roku, they are only paying an 8x multiple for its high-margin Platform segment. And that doesn't seem expensive at all.

On the other hand, the problem with Roku's investment thesis is that Roku isn't seeing a meaningful increase in active accounts.

Growth in Roku's Active Accounts

As I remarked in my previous article, the sequential growth in active accounts points to approximately 2.4%.

And if you've read my work before you'll have seen me say, always pay attention to user or customer growth, as it often more indicative of the underlying prospects than a jump in revenues.

And as you can see here, the active account growth appears to be struggling for growth. And that's poses a problem, because it appears that Roku will have to be reliant on increasing its pricing power, to drive its revenue growth rates.

That being said, I must note, that having more than 55 million active users on your platform isn't that easy. That's considerable pricing power and clearly holds some value. How much? I don't know, but I wouldn't be too quick to brush that off either.

Roku Stock Valuation - Truly Difficult Right Now

To sum up the problem in one line, this is it, can Roku's growth rates stabilize at a high 30s% CAGR? Or will its growth rates start to dip closer to the high 20s% CAGR?

And I simply don't have a strong enough conviction here to argue this one way or another.

Because in the high 20s% CAGR, there are countless investments where you can right now pay less than 5x forward sales, for high margin business.

So, one would have to have a very strong conviction that Roku's business can indeed grow at closer to 35% CAGR into next year.

What Lessons Should Investors Takeaway?

At the start of the article, I highlight the quote that this is an expensive place to find out about yourself.

Throughout my work, I attempt to explain to readers that you need to have a very clear understanding of the sort of investor you are before you make your stock purchase.

Countless people are ''buy and hold'' investors. And I get that. But it should not be buy and hold only while the share price is going up. If you are a buy and hold investor, then you should let time do the compounding for you.

Now, to be absolutely clear, I categorically never advocate for timing your entry into a stock. But when I make an investment, I'm looking to buy when I believe that the odds are hugely in my favor, when pessimism is high, and where I believe that the outcome in the future is favorable.

Again, this is largely the same process as the buy and hold investor. It's letting time do its thing. But the only difference between my investment strategy and that of the buy and hold investor is that I'm extremely sensitive to valuations. If the valuation doesn't make sense, I'm out.

Furthermore, let's say that I'm invested in Roku because let's say that I believed that the odds were in my favor. And then the stock dramatically sells off. I'm not obligated to ''act'', just because the stock sells off.

After all, I have absolutely no control over the market. I have to trust my analysis (never my guts) and go with what I believe my work informs me is right, even if I'm seeing my stock fall to lower and low day after day.

I'll repeat this point because it bears repeating. Just because the share price goes lower, I'm not obligated to do anything. And that's the key to successful investing. It's knowing that share price movements are not a reason to act. You act when you want, on your own terms.

The Bottom Line

I didn't want to write a doom and gloom piece. I didn't want to write an I ''told you so piece''. I wanted to write a piece that helps you think through this situation.

Trust me, I've been in this exact same situation countless times before. While I would like to believe that I've gained some experience over time, the problem with history is that it rhymes but doesn't repeat. It's always the same, but it's always so different too.

And even though I have no idea what the future holds, I would like to assure you, that in the vein that I've got through these situations before, you too will get through this one also. Good luck and happy investing.