Good days and bad days happen to all of us. It is part of living life. Not surprisingly then, the same is true of companies. And one company that had a particularly bad day on December 15th was REV Group (NYSE:REVG), a manufacturer of specialty vehicles. After management reported financial results for the fourth quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, shares of the business cratered, falling by the end of the day by 25.5%. This decline is indicative of a business that just experienced some really bad news. But while some of the data was not ideal, the reaction by the market was drastically overstated. Shares of the enterprise are still cheap and management continues to forecast for positive growth on the firm's top line. Due to all of this, the company still appears to be an attractive opportunity for long-term investors at this time.

Mixed developments

The last time I wrote about REV Group was in an article published in August of this year. In that article, I called the company an appealing long-term play for investors. Ultimately, I ended up rating it a bullish prospect. You can imagine my surprise, then, when shares of the business dropped precipitously on December 15th. You might think that such a decline, 25.5% in all, would imply some real trouble. But the actual data was far better.

To start with, let's compare actual results with what analysts had anticipated for the latest quarter. According to management, the company generated revenue of $589.9 million. This represents a decrease of 4.3% compared to the $616.3 million generated the same quarter one year earlier. In addition to falling year over year, revenue came in nearly $10.9 million below what analysts had previously anticipated. This miss on the top line clearly did not go unnoticed. But this wasn't all. According to management, the company generated nothing in the way of profits for the year. This was an improvement over the $10.2 million net loss achieved the same quarter one year earlier. However, on a per share basis, results disappointed in two different ways. Actual earnings per share, on a GAAP basis, missed forecasts by $0.26. And even on a non-GAAP basis, it missed by $0.02.

Even with this disappointing quarter, results for the full fiscal year were encouraging. Revenue of $2.38 billion was 4.5% higher than the $2.28 billion achieved one year earlier. Total net profits for the year came out to $44.4 million. That is a complete turnaround compared to the $30.5 million loss achieved in 2020. Even if we look at the non-GAAP equivalent for net income, we will find an improvement for the year. This figure came in at $76.9 million. A year earlier, it was a paltry $9.5 million.

Although it is disappointing to see management mess on both the top and bottom lines, there is much more to the picture than that. As an example, we need to pay attention to other metrics that are important for the enterprise. One example is operating cash flow. As a result of performance this latest quarter, operating cash flow for all of 2021 came in at $158.3 million. This compares favorably to the $55.7 million generated in 2020. If you adjust for changes in working capital, the picture is still great, with cash flow of $98.1 million dwarfing the $5.6 million achieved in 2020. And finally, we have EBITDA. This came in for the full fiscal year at $141.5 million. That compares to the $67.5 million achieved in 2020. Despite some of the pain experienced in the latest quarter, results for that three-month window of $31.1 million beat out the $28 million achieved the same quarter one year earlier.

The market was not just disappointed over a single quarter though. It seems as though the market is not entirely happy with management expectations for its 2022 fiscal year. Revenue for the year is expected to range from between $2.3 billion and $2.55 billion, with a midpoint of $2.425 billion. This midpoint figure is actually $50 million higher than what analysts are anticipating for the year. Operating cash flow should be about $101.5 million. That is admittedly lower than last year's reading, but it is slightly higher when you adjust for changes in working capital. Net income should also be higher, with a midpoint reading of $59 million compared to the $44.4 million achieved in the company's 2021 fiscal year. However, the adjusted equivalent should come in slightly weaker at $76.5 million compared to $76.9 million in 2021, while EBITDA of $140 million should be slightly lower than the $141.5 million analysts anticipated. Some of the pain for adjusted net income and for EBITDA seems to be related to supply chain issues and inflation. But in the grand scheme of things, these disparities are modest in nature. Certainly not enough to warrant such a decline in share price.

Once you get beyond these small differences, you start seeing data that is outright bullish for the company. The biggest indicator here is backlog. The company ended its 2021 fiscal year with a backlog of $3.13 billion. This is $429.3 million, or 15.9%, higher than it was just one quarter earlier. What's more, it represents an increase of $1.35 billion, or 75.9%, compared to the backlog the company had at the end of its 2020 fiscal year. So while the 2022 fiscal year may not be fantastic, the outlook for the company moving forward beyond that is encouraging. The other important data point is debt. During the entirety of its 2021 fiscal year, the company reduced net debt by $129.1 million. $39.1 million of this came in the last quarter alone. And finally, though it may not be much, management did buy back 250,000 shares of the company's own stock in the latest quarter for $3.9 million. All of these are promising signs on top of the stronger sales guidance and stronger earnings guidance than what the market anticipated.

Shares are too cheap

Another compelling point for investors to pay attention to is that shares are getting awfully cheap. When I last wrote about the company, using estimates for 2021, the firm was trading at a price to earnings multiple of 15.7. Unfortunately, the decline in the company's share price did not stop actual results for the year pushing this multiple up to 17.4. However, in other ways, the company has gotten cheaper. When I last wrote about the firm, the adjusted earnings of the company resulted in an adjusted price to earnings multiple of 12.3. This ultimately ended up being 10. The price to operating cash flow multiple went from my prediction of 9.6 to 7.9 (4.9 if we factor in working capital adjustments). And the EV to EBITDA multiple went from 8.4 to 6.9. Yes, a good portion of this improvement in pricing was attributable to the significant decline in the company's stock. But where that comes from is irrelevant.

Moving into 2022, shares continue to look cheap. If management guidance turns out to be accurate, the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 13.1. On an adjusted basis, the multiple is even lower at 10.1. The price to operating cash flow multiple stands at a low 7.6. And the EV to EBITDA multiple is just 7. No matter how you stack it, these are low levels and are indicative of a company that has attractive upside even if nothing else goes right and business stagnates in perpetuity.

Takeaway

At this point in time, REV Group makes for a fascinating prospect. Yes, management did disappoint in some ways. But on the whole, the company generated financial results that were not horrible. Some were even attractive. Add into this management continued focus on reducing debt, their recent share buybacks, their growing backlog, and the fact that stock in the company is currently trading on the cheap, and I firmly believe that REV Group’s plunge represents a unique buying opportunity that doesn't come around very often.