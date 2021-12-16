Holy Polygon/iStock via Getty Images

Pandora (OTCPK:PANDY) appears to receive 30% of all branded jewelry searches. I believe that Pandora is about to become an online store. In that case scenario, I would expect significant sales growth and FCF margins. In the best-case scenario, which includes an exit multiple of 30x and a WACC of 7.5%, I obtained a fair valuation of $50. Hence, with the market price being close to $27-$31, I am a buyer of Pandora.

Pandora Intends To Increase Its Online Activities

Pandora is a Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer. The company sells charms, rings, earrings, and bracelets among other products both online and via physical stores:

Source: Pandora's Website

Interestingly, in 2021, management appears to be closing its physical stores while Pandora receives more and more beneficial media attention. With this in mind, in my opinion, Pandora may look more and more like an online store in the coming years:

Source: Pandora Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

Other clear indicators of the company's online presence make me think that Pandora's future sales will be online. Pandora is impressively popular in Google (GOOG). With these numbers, I believe that the overall sales growth may look like that of an e-commerce business:

Source: Pandora Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

With the previous assumption, the new guidance given in the last quarterly report makes more sense. The company expects to report an EBIT margin of 25%-27%, which is a bit better than that of today, and organic growth of 5%-7%. In my view, these results will be possible only with more online sales:

Source: Pandora Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

Base Case Scenario: Reorganization, Marketing Efforts, Conservative 7% Sales Growth, And 23%-27% EBIT margin

Since 2020, I became quite optimistic about the future of Pandora as management made relevant changes to build a world-class brand. The company is currently taking steps to move closer to consumers. First, Pandora appears to be closing several regional organizations, so that the Global Office gains more control over the value chain. Besides, management organized a new retail center of excellence to improve merchandising, store development, planning, and execution. The new changes are expected to enhance FCF margins and sales growth:

Among other benefits, the reorganization has enabled faster decision-making and better collaboration in the company. This has improved supply chain management and merchandising and led to higher conversion rates. Source: Annual Report

The company is also increasing its marketing and communication efforts. The clearest example of new marketing campaigns is UNICEF's One Love campaign. In my view, more marketing expenditures will bring revenue growth in the next years:

Pandora funded UNICEF's One Love campaign to prevent the pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children. Source: Annual Report

Under my base case scenario, I would be expecting sales growth of 7% from 2024 to 2030, which is quite conservative. Take into account that Pandora is operating in a market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%-15% in the coming years:

The global jewelry market size is expected to reach USD 480.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to an increase in disposable income and a shift in consumer shopping preferences. Source: Jewelry Market Size Worth $480.5 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 8.1% Technavio has been monitoring the online jewelry market and it is poised to grow by $ 19.88 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Source: Online Jewelry Market to Grow by $ 19.88 bn During 2020-2024

In this case scenario, I also assumed that the company's depreciation will continue to increase as it did in the past. As a result, note the detrimental effect that D&A has on the FCF margins.

Source: YCharts

My numbers include 7% sales growth, 35% EBITDA margin, D&A/Sales of 11%-8%, and D&A growth around 12%-2%:

Source: Hohaf

If we also include taxes around 22%, changes in working capital of 6%-3% of sales, and capital expenditures/sales of 4%, the free cash flow would stand at $1.597-$5.586 billion. The FCF margin would be equal to 7%-13%:

Source: Hohaf

If we look at the company's FCF/Sales ratio, I am quite conservative. In the past, the FCF/Sales ratio stood at 15%-30%:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Like other investors out there, if we assume a WACC of 9% and an exit multiple of 24x FCF, the implied share price would be close to $30. Under this case scenario, the upside potential in the share price wouldn't be that significant.

Source: Hohaf

Source: Seeking Alpha

Optimistic Case Scenario: Online Sales, 7.5% Sales Growth, D&A Growth Of 1%, And WACC of 7.5%

In my view, if Pandora successfully launches new collections, sales growth will stay elevated. Pandora was launched in 1982, so management knows well how to design new jewelry. That's not all. The new models, like the Star WarsTM-inspired jewelry, seem to be successful. I am confident about the new collections:

We launched a 12-piece capsule collection of Star WarsTM-inspired jewelry in collaboration with Lucasfilm. The highly-anticipated line included a bracelet and charms featuring beloved Star Wars characters and symbols. The collection proved popular among consumers and accounted for 4% of total revenue in its first month. Source: Annual Report

There is another critical factor that could serve as a catalyst for future sales. Pandora appears to be experiencing significant sales growth by learning e-Commerce practices with new partners. Notice, for instance, that IBM (IBM)'s supply chain software is helping management in enhancing online sales. In my view, applying the know-how accumulated in the jewelry industry, Pandora will most likely make significant online sales once management finds more partners in the IT industry:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In this case scenario, I mostly used the financial figures given by Pandora in its most recent quarterly report. Note that the company estimates an EBIT margin of close to 20%, capital expenditures/sales of 4%, and return on invested capital of 44%. I believe that management is overall very optimistic about the future:

Source: Pandora Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

Source: Pandora Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

As compared to the base case scenario, I changed the net sales growth, which stands at approximately 7.5%, and the D&A/Sales, which I assumed to be equal to 11%-7%. Finally, the EBIT/Sales ratio stands at 23%-28%:

Source: Hohaf

With the previous assumptions, I assumed a WACC of 7.5% because the company's cost of equity would most likely decrease. I also included an exit multiple of 30x FCF because the company's FCF margin is better than that in the previous case scenario. With all, I obtained a net present value of DKK44 billion and a fair price of $50. Yes, under my assumptions in this case scenario, I believe that Pandora is a buy:

Source: Hohaf

Risks: Lack Of Relevance, And Detrimental Shopping Experience

In my view, the most dangerous risk for Pandora would be a lack of brand relevance. If clients stop commenting on the new collections delivered by Pandora, or the amount of marketing efforts is not sufficient, we could see a decline in revenue. As a result, I would expect less FCF and declines in the stock price:

A lack of brand or product relevance constitutes a significant business risk that could result in lower-traffic to our stores and online shopping sites and reduce our revenue. Source: Annual Report

Besides, if the company cannot offer a great shopping experience either online or in its physical stores, the FCF would also decline. Forecasting such an event may be extremely difficult:

Not being able to engage consumers and provide them with a relevant omnichannel shopping experience can result in a decline in revenue. Source: Annual Report

While I am not worried about the company's total amount of debt, I believe that holding financial debt is always a risk. In the last report, the company reported net-interest-bearing debt of DK3.15 billion. If the company's profitability declines, the cost of debt may increase, which would lead to a decline in the company's valuation:

Source: Key figures in DKK million

Conclusion

With 30% of all branded jewelry searches in Google for Pandora, I would be expecting significant online sales growth in the coming years. The online jewelry market grows at a CAGR of 15%, but I wanted to be a bit more conservative in this article. With 7%-7.5% sales growth, an exit multiple of 24x-30x, and a WACC of 7.5%-9%, the implied valuation would stand at $30-$50. There are several risks, but if the company continues to learn about e-commerce, its know-how in the jewelry industry will lead to significant revenue generation. I am a buyer.