gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Disruptive innovators have a way of sneaking up on everyone. As the new product, process or service builds momentum while flying under-the-radar, companies and industries naively continue down the path of business as usual only to be left standing in disbelief with empty pockets and fractured egos.

Uniquely, this disruptive move away from ICE is not happening under-the-radar in a manner that will catch everyone by surprise. Current industry leading automotive companies are fully aware and making attempts to stay relevant.

This telegraphed shift is driven by societal influences more so than consumer adaptation. Government mandates and environmental concerns are the driving force behind the acceleration. Although everyone sitting behind the wheel can see this clearly coming down the road, the shift will still have redefining effects, both positively and negatively, on business models. It is for these reasons and more that puts KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) in a must own position for anyone looking for EV portfolio exposure.

Under the hood

The uncertainties of which EV related companies will be the winners or losers alone should be enough to convince anyone looking to put some mandated growth to work. Finding the winners during the infancy stages of the EV evolution is a crapshoot at best. KARS ETF casts a fairly wide net over the dynamically evolving EV industry. KARS holdings as of 12/13/21 consisted of 73 positions across all facets of the global EV ecosystem.

KARS follows the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index with the following strategy as stated on their fund information page:

The Index includes issuers engaged in the electric vehicle production, autonomous driving, shared mobility, lithium and/or copper production, lithium-ion/lead acid batteries, hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing, and electric infrastructure businesses.

As mentioned, KARS casts a fairly wide net. Although there is a diverse range represented in the 73 positions, the allocation across the family is not equitable. The top 12 holdings represent nearly half of assets and the top 25 holdings account for over 75%. With two-thirds of the names within the fund taking up less than 25% of the pie, there may be a case for the ETF to be a little too top heavy. However, it is clear that allocation adjustments are active with the KARS ETF as shown below in a side-by-side comparison of the top 10 holdings as of 12/3/21 versus the top 10 as of 12/13/21.

Source: KraneShares data

Sub-assemblies

The assets chosen within this ETF are broken into five baskets shown below with a brief definition of each. The SA article, The Unstoppable EV Ecosystem And How To Invest, by KraneShares published on 12/10/21 goes into greater detail with the five categories.

Source: KARS Presentation 9/30/21

The three aspects that are included in KARS holdings that are noteworthy to touch on are Entire Vehicle, Charging and Batteries. Those three categories are tied more intimately with the consumer and will drive the growth of Vehicle Connectivity and Raw Materials. In other words, the consumer's adaptation will include vehicle design and functionality, convenient charging accessibility and vehicle range.

Behind the wheel

Although the EV movement is primarily being driven by legislative influence, it will ultimately be our affinity for the automobile that will decide the fate of the winners and losers among individual vehicle manufacturers. It is clear that Tesla (TSLA) began the evolution. However, what may not be so clear is the fact that Tesla started down this path by enticing drivers to take a leap into an electrified world without force. Yes, there may have been incentives that helped attract some, but it was the connection between human and machine that was the initial draw. Who knows how serious the legacy automakers would have taken this small threat if not for legislative mandates.

Scary to think that survival of big auto may be on the shoulders of political influence. Otherwise, the outcome may have played out much differently. If consumers alone fully embraced electrification in a grassroots under-the-radar manner, the typical disruptive innovative wake of destruction may have played out. Or, if the EV movement without political influence fizzled and sputtered, we most likely would not have the multitude of EV startups.

KraneShares has a blend of vehicle manufacturers represented in KARS which is to be expected. However, the perennial ICE manufacturers may be too heavily weighted towards the top of the list. Ford (F) at 5.15%, General Motors (GM) at 4.46%, Daimler at 4.02% and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) at 2.31% are all sitting in the top 20 of all holdings making up nearly 16% of total top 20 holdings. Whereas dedicated EV manufacturers in the top 20 holdings include Tesla at 5.08%, XPeng (XPEV) at 2.66%, Nio Inc (NIO) at 2.59%, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) at 2.57% and Lucid (LCID) at 2.22% giving top 20 holdings a 15.12% presence.

Having nearly equal weight between traditional ICE companies and the newer EV alone companies may seem to be ETF protective by nature since all will be producing progressively more EV cars over the next couple of decades. Although the big auto players like Ford and GM will surely be pumping out vehicles 10 to 20 years from now, the effects of internal cannibalization will provide tough unit growth.

In fact, KraneShares own graph, EV vs. ICE Market Share Outlook, shows that the expected long term unit growth favors EV growth over the total market growth. It stands to reason that ICE manufacturers will be making EVs to replace the declining ICE sales. Now there may be an ICE manufacturer that outpaces this decline with EV sales to gain overall market share. However, it will be much easier for the successful stand-alone EV companies to grow when everything they do is incremental to past performance. So, in other words, even if big auto is out producing all other EV manufacturers by the millions, it doesn't mean that they are growing overall revenue and earnings. Ironically in the 'shows what I know' category, Toyota Offers Safest Entry To EV Market is an article I wrote 1/8/21 making the EV case for Toyota (TM). Although Toyota has no KARS presence, I believe Toyota does have the ability to gain market share throughout the progression of EV.

Source: KARS Presentation 9/30/21

Electron Movement

Battery developers and producers will, by far, be the innovation disruptors and growth leaders in the EV equation. In fact, electrifying vehicles with batteries and electric motors is a much simpler task than producing a combustion engine system. With that said, the development of the battery is light-years behind the vehicles they are powering. New battery technologies and innovations will be surfacing for many years. At any moment, an industry defining discovery can alter the direction and disrupt existing battery manufacturers.

KARS exposure to batteries in their top 20 holdings include the industry leaders with CATL at 5.5% taking the top ETF position overall. LG Chem at 2.33% is the parent of LG Energy Solution which is partnering with GM for US battery production in TN. Additionally, LG Energy Solution will be South Korea's largest IPO when they go public in January. Samsung SDI at 2.28% and Panasonic at 2.26% are also two major battery players represented in the KARS top twenty holdings.

Batteries are currently EV's biggest challenge in terms of full adaptation. They provide the highest cost contribution to the vehicle's assembly. Even though the electron, a subatomic particle, has a nearly immeasurable mass, the overall size and mass of battery assemblies are extremely inefficient. However, as the EV industry grows, I expect a Moore's law like effect to take place with battery development.

Glaringly evident but not surprising is the near absence of charging in KARS ETF holdings. Although a significant component to the successful transition into EV, charging doesn't benefit from any moat creating technology other than maybe some novel software creativity. The big opportunity in charging comes with the rapid deployment. The article ChargePoint: Charging Many Trips published April 15, 2021, reviews ChargePoint (CHPT) as the front runner in the US. KARS holds .5% position.

Conclusion

KARS 18% YTD returns are nothing to scoff at but can be considered subpar. Although the returns are in line with the S&P, KARS significantly under-performed the more appropriate NASDAQ benchmark as shown below. However, a closer look at the charts below has two interesting facets that tell me that a good entry point may be near.

Source: SA KARS charts

The first area of interest began in October and ran into November. Notice the separation and steep slope that was racing toward the NASDAQ before the entire market decided to head south. Consequently, KARS is currently experiencing a harsher drop than both benchmarks over the last month as shown below with its -8% drop.

Source: SA KARS charts

It is a rare occurrence when governments force growth. So, if EV participation will be forced upon society, whether or not it is wanted, it may be a good idea to have some EV ETF KARS benefiting from those mandates. Although I have no position in KARS at the moment, I will be using this ETF as a benchmark to the individual EV positions that I do take on over the coming year.