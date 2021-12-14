dt03mbb/E+ via Getty Images

Mesabi Trust - Cleveland-Cliffs Dilemma

Mesabi Trust (MSB) has been a great holding for John and Jane because it typically generates a yield in excess of 10% by collecting royalties from Northshore Mining Company, a subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). CLF uses taconite from the Peter Mitchell mine to facilitate its steel production process. MSB pays a variable dividend rate that is dependent on the volume of ore extracted which is why the dividend varies significantly from quarter-to-quarter.

Major concerns are developing over the recent announcement by CLF that they will be moving production of DR grade pellet to Minorca Mine in Virginia citing "unreasonable royalties" as the primary reason for making the shift. Here is a summary of the situation which will still take time to fully play out.

On October 22, 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ("Cliffs"), parent of Northshore Mining Company ("Northshore"), the lessee/operator of the leased lands upon which Mesabi Trust is dependent for its royalties, held a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2021 earnings. During the call, Lourenco Gonclaves, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer of Cliffs, disclosed "…we will soon be shifting our DR-grade pellet production away from Northshore and into Minorca, where we will not have to deal with the unreasonable royalty structure at Northshore." Mr. Gonclaves also indicated that "As we plan to no longer sell pellets to third parties in the coming years, Northshore will become a swing operation, which we will keep idle every time we decided to do so. In any event, we will continue to be able to feed our Toledo plant with a consistent feed of DR-grade pellets but from Minorca and not from Northshore." During the call, Mr. Gonclaves acknowledged that the cost of the Northshore produced DR-grade pellets was not prohibitive and that Cliffs' all-cash cost of HBI in third quarter was a number much better than the cost projected when it first approved construction of the Toledo HBI plant. Cliffs has not notified Mesabi Trust of any of the aforementioned operational changes. Separately, Cliffs has not recently requested any changes to the royalty structure and has historically failed to engage in meaningful negotiations requested by Mesabi Trust to address the interpretation of the royalty structure. Mesabi Trust notes that any change to the royalty structure would require an amendment to the royalty agreement, which would require the approval of the Trustees as well as approval of 66 2/3% in interest of the Trust Certificate Holders.

In other words, the potential for MSB to deliver above-average yield is in question as we wait to see how this will impact the volume as this site becomes a swing operation. This resulted in a significant drop in share price over the last quarter with shares dropping from a 52-week-high of $39.60/share down to the current price of $23.36/share.

Due to the uncertainty related to the future royalties of MSB and with such a low-cost basis we decided to close this position and use some of the proceeds to buy shares of Rio Tinto (RIO). We like RIO's focus on eliminating debt over the last decade.

Add a favorable dividend policy on top of that and it makes for an excellent replacement for the income that was being received by MSB. I plan on doing a more complete write-up on RIO in the near future.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and now only collects Social Security income as his regular source of income.

Jane has now officially retired, and she is collecting Social Security as her only regular source of income.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk bonds and low-yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with their retirement accounts because I was infuriated by the fees they were being charged by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of November.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Three companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of November in the Taxable Account.

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Verizon (VZ)

Arbor Realty - ABR continues to be one of the strongest income-producing positions in the Taxable Account. Management has made it a point to continually make small quarterly dividend increases with the most recent increase being the sixth straight. Investors who are considering starting a position or adding to an existing one should keep their eyes open for pullbacks that are associated with secondary offerings as ABR capitalizes on its strong share price. ABR's price targets were recently increased to around $21.63/share which would indicate a potential upside of nearly 21% based on the current price of $17.89/share. ABR continues to strengthen its payout ratios (the most recent payout was close to 70%) even though it continues to regularly increase its dividend payout rate. ABR's current yield is just shy of 8% and investors can consider shares overvalued when the yield nears or is lower than 7%.

The dividend was increased from $.35/share per quarter to $.36/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.9% and a new full-year payout of $1.44/share compared with the previous $1.40/share. This results in a current yield of 7.93% (Fastgraphs is lower yield because it doesn't include the recent increase mentioned above) based on the current share price of $17.89.

Texas Instruments - The only thing I don't currently love about TXN is the share price. TXN saw revenues in Q3-2021 of more than 22% on a year-over-year basis and were fueled by "the demand for industrial, automotive, and personal electronics." To top it off, gross profit margin during the same time frame increased 360 basis points and resulted in cash flow of $7.1 billion on a trailing 12-month basis. 2021 is expected to end on a strong note but current estimates for 2022 look fairly flat with the only exception being a pretty sizable, estimated dividend increase. I am personally looking for shares to pull back to no less than $175/share which would result in a P/E ratio of 22X.

Additionally, TXN's current yield is running in the low 2% range compared with a rough 10-year average of somewhere close to 2.50%. The current yield when compared with previous years supports the idea that purchasing shares of TXN are not currently attractive since they do not offer the potential upside that I would find satisfying.

The dividend was increased from $1.02/share per quarter to $1.15/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 12.7% and a new full-year payout of $4.60/share compared with the previous $4.08/share. This results in a current yield of 2.38% based on the current share price of $193.24.

Verizon - VZ is the last company on the list that paid an increased dividend during the month of November. The dividend yield tool offered by Seeking Alpha is great for assessing VZ's current valuation (current dividend yields exceed 5% which have not been seen since the end of 2018). This indicates that prospective investors should consider adding shares because VZ has rarely had a dividend yield in excess of 5% for no more than short periods of time and it has exhibited similar patterns over the last 10 years. We will be looking to add to the current position in the Taxable portfolio.

Source: Seeking Alpha - VZ Dividend Yield

The dividend was increased from $.6275/share per quarter to $.64/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2% and a new full-year payout of $2.56/share compared with the previous $2.51/share. This results in a current yield of 5.09% based on the current share price of $50.28.

Positions

The Taxable Account currently consists of 42 unique positions as of the market close on December 15, 2021. There were a handful of trades in the Taxable Account during the month of November.

Source: Charles Schwab

As we close in on the end of the year, we are focused on trimming high-cost portions of each holding because there are some great stocks in John and Jane's portfolio but some of them are at a higher cost basis than I would like to see. Trimming these back allow us to build a cash reserve we want while also maintaining the lower cost basis which aligns with the long-term strategy we have discussed.

The following image shows the Realized Gain/Loss associated with the trades above.

Source: Charles Schwab

Orion Office (ONL) was the spin-off from Realty Income's (O) purchase of VEREIT (VER) and office buildings are an asset base that I don't see making the cut for any portfolio.

This leads to the next image that shows where the portfolio is at YTD regarding gain/loss of the Taxable portfolio.

Source: Charles Schwab

With the portfolio sitting at a slight loss overall we may consider some additional sales that bring the gain/loss closer to zero. John and Jane would personally rather see a slight loss than a gain because this helps offset the increased taxes from dividend income.

November Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of November was up tremendously and a lot of this can be attributed to MSB's larger than normal distribution.

We are happy to say that we expect the income provided by the Taxable Account now stands at a whopping 22% year over year (this is up from a 11.9% estimate in the September article). Overall, the Taxable account is generating an average of $1,665.93/month of dividend income.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio, even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned going back to January of 2018.

The table below represents all income generated in 2020 and collected/expected dividends in 2021.

Below gives an extended look back at the dividend income generated from when I first began writing these articles.

I think it's pretty neat to consider that income has increased by roughly $657/month during the time we have been tracking the portfolio (granted the recent increase was due to large special dividend payouts).

The Taxable Account balances below are from November 30, and all previous months are taken from the end-of-month statement provided by Charles Schwab.

The next image is the new table that indicates how much cash John and Jane had in their Taxable Account at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

There were large changes in cash at the end of 2019 and then again in 2020 (this was from the purchase of a physical asset and the sale of another). John and Jane started off 2020 with approximately $40K less than what was in the account before October 2019. (This increase in October 2019 was from a CD rolling over and was pre-planned because we had discussed the purchase that took place in November 2019). A lot of cash was deployed in March and April of 2020 as the pandemic caused share prices to plummet.

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

The main reason for including this is to help readers understand that the key to this strategy is to accept the risk, and I personally find that this table is an excellent representation of the volatility in the account. It is important to remember that tolerance for risk can vary significantly, but John and Jane are ok with additional risk because they are focused on generating income from these stocks.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's Taxable Account, I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from November 14th, 2021.

You will notice that the image above includes a new column that shows what the estimated annualized yield is. This was requested in the comment section of one of my previous articles. When reading this column, it is important to understand that the dividend yield is dependent on whether or not we have received a full-year of income (this is the only way to keep it mostly accurate without requiring a lot of manual input or calculation on my part). For example, John and Jane's portfolio is set to receive three quarters of dividend payments for EQIX because we did not own shares early enough to receive the March dividend payment. This results in a dividend yield of 1.06% when the true annualized yield is 1.41%. I actually prefer the view above when it comes to the dividend yield because it indicates the actual yield within the portfolio.

Lastly, I wanted to include the Monthly Year-Over-Year Income Comparison to show how the Taxable Account is trending.

Conclusion

November proved to be another great month of income with a larger than expected increase in income from the distribution provided by MSB. Unfortunately, we won't be seeing any of those benefits in the future since we liquidated this position after some pretty major news regarding CLF switching to a different mining location citing high costs as a big reason for the switch. This will likely lead to a significant reduction in volume. We used most of the funds from the sale to invest in RIO in order to keep exposure to the mining industry and RIO fits the bill with excellent cash flow and credit quality.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

