What a disappointment small cap stocks have been during this year of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. After an encouraging start to 2021, the Russell 2000 (see purple line below) climbed only 11% YTD through mid-December. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved at least 20% higher. If not for an amazing January, small cap stocks would have been down for the year today.
Despite the poor track record, I believe that now could be a good time to make a tactical bet on this group of losing stocks. I explain why below, and how one can seek alpha that is largely uncorrelated with the performance of the broad market by using a fund like the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA) and a few others.
As a quick recap, TNA is a leveraged ETF that seeks to provide three times the daily returns of the small cap-rich Russell 2000. The fund is often regarded as a day-trading instrument. The idea seems consistent with the ETF manager's warning about TNA's performance:
The fund should not be expected to provide three times [...] the return of the benchmark's cumulative return for periods greater than a day.
However, even the long-term performance of the ETF has historically been consistent with its short-term goals. The chart below shows portfolio 1, which is a blend of 33% TNA and 67% cash, rebalanced quarterly. Notice how this hypothetical portfolio would have performed almost in lockstep with the Russell 2000 index (portfolio 2) since 2008, with part of the difference in returns being explained by TNA's hefty 1.1% annual management fee.
To me, this is evidence that any strategic or tactical allocation to this leveraged ETF can be held for periods longer than one day, perhaps even months, if properly monitored and rebalanced.
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
In mid-October 2020, I turned bullish on the Russell 2000 for a moment - a rare occurrence for someone who is generally much more of a tech and growth investor. Here are a couple of the main reasons why I thought betting on small caps at that point made sense:
From that point through the following several months (see graph above), small caps outperformed mega-cap growth by quite a bit, closing the gap on the upside potential that existed. But fast-forward to the end of this year, following the relative underperformance of the Russell 2000 since March 2021, an opportunity to repeat the same trade of last year may have presented itself.
The market has recently turned cautious on matters of inflation, rising interest rates and the resurgence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. This could explain why stocks perceived by many to be safer plays, like Apple (AAPL), have outperformed the broad market by as much as they did since November - maybe unjustifiably so.
Meanwhile, a level or two beneath the surface, the economic recovery seems to be on track. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said so himself, when justifying the faster pace of the US Central Bank's tapering efforts in December. Interest rates are set to rise in 2022, maybe more quickly than previously expected, which could be a good sign for cyclical sectors. Notice below how the Russell 2000 is much more exposed than the Nasdaq to the financial services and industrial spaces, for example.
Source: BlackRock's iShares
Lastly, when many see the broad market as too richly valued today, the Russell 2000 has just dipped 10% below the early November peak - effectively entering a correction. On a rolling three-year basis (see below), the underperformance of small caps vs. the Nasdaq has returned to 20-year highs. These are roughly the same levels of October 2020, which preceded a short-lived but vicious rally in the Russell 2000 through February 2021. Could small caps be ripe for a rebound once again?
Source: data from Yahoo Finance
One way to benefit from an eventual recovery in the Russell 2000 is by merely shifting capital from an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 (SPY) or the Nasdaq. The other approach is through alpha overlay: that is, keeping the basic broad market exposure intact, but adding a long-short play that favors small caps over mega-cap growth.
As a base case, assume a portfolio that is fully invested in SPY. From this starting point, an investor could do the following:
Should the Russell 2000 outperform the Nasdaq by about 25% going forward (a best-case scenario, in my view), as was the case between October 2020 and February 2021, the portfolio described above should roughly beat the S&P 500 by a solid 10 or 11 percentage points. This would likely happen without an unreasonable increase in portfolio risk or volatility.
This article was written by
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.
- - -
Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.
He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.
- - -
On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.
DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.