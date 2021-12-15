syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

What a disappointment small cap stocks have been during this year of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. After an encouraging start to 2021, the Russell 2000 (see purple line below) climbed only 11% YTD through mid-December. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved at least 20% higher. If not for an amazing January, small cap stocks would have been down for the year today.

Despite the poor track record, I believe that now could be a good time to make a tactical bet on this group of losing stocks. I explain why below, and how one can seek alpha that is largely uncorrelated with the performance of the broad market by using a fund like the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA) and a few others.

Data by YCharts

Brief word on TNA

As a quick recap, TNA is a leveraged ETF that seeks to provide three times the daily returns of the small cap-rich Russell 2000. The fund is often regarded as a day-trading instrument. The idea seems consistent with the ETF manager's warning about TNA's performance:

The fund should not be expected to provide three times [...] the return of the benchmark's cumulative return for periods greater than a day.

However, even the long-term performance of the ETF has historically been consistent with its short-term goals. The chart below shows portfolio 1, which is a blend of 33% TNA and 67% cash, rebalanced quarterly. Notice how this hypothetical portfolio would have performed almost in lockstep with the Russell 2000 index (portfolio 2) since 2008, with part of the difference in returns being explained by TNA's hefty 1.1% annual management fee.

To me, this is evidence that any strategic or tactical allocation to this leveraged ETF can be held for periods longer than one day, perhaps even months, if properly monitored and rebalanced.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Small caps vs. mega-cap growth

In mid-October 2020, I turned bullish on the Russell 2000 for a moment - a rare occurrence for someone who is generally much more of a tech and growth investor. Here are a couple of the main reasons why I thought betting on small caps at that point made sense:

The market seemed myopic and overly concerned about the short-term risks. Talks of emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines had already started to surface, which would have helped to combat the pandemic. The US Presidential election was shaping up to be a fiercely contested one, but the event had a clear expiration date as well. Fear had driven investors towards mega-cap growth and away from the more fragile and cyclical small cap names for the previous six months.

The outperformance of mega-cap growth stocks, represented by the Nasdaq index, over small-cap stocks had reached peaks not seen since the dot-com bubble. While mean reversion is never a guarantee, the Russell 2000 looked overly discounted and ready to be bid on by bargain hunters.

Data by YCharts

From that point through the following several months (see graph above), small caps outperformed mega-cap growth by quite a bit, closing the gap on the upside potential that existed. But fast-forward to the end of this year, following the relative underperformance of the Russell 2000 since March 2021, an opportunity to repeat the same trade of last year may have presented itself.

The market has recently turned cautious on matters of inflation, rising interest rates and the resurgence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. This could explain why stocks perceived by many to be safer plays, like Apple (AAPL), have outperformed the broad market by as much as they did since November - maybe unjustifiably so.

Meanwhile, a level or two beneath the surface, the economic recovery seems to be on track. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said so himself, when justifying the faster pace of the US Central Bank's tapering efforts in December. Interest rates are set to rise in 2022, maybe more quickly than previously expected, which could be a good sign for cyclical sectors. Notice below how the Russell 2000 is much more exposed than the Nasdaq to the financial services and industrial spaces, for example.

Source: BlackRock's iShares

Lastly, when many see the broad market as too richly valued today, the Russell 2000 has just dipped 10% below the early November peak - effectively entering a correction. On a rolling three-year basis (see below), the underperformance of small caps vs. the Nasdaq has returned to 20-year highs. These are roughly the same levels of October 2020, which preceded a short-lived but vicious rally in the Russell 2000 through February 2021. Could small caps be ripe for a rebound once again?

Source: data from Yahoo Finance

How to setup the trade

One way to benefit from an eventual recovery in the Russell 2000 is by merely shifting capital from an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 (SPY) or the Nasdaq. The other approach is through alpha overlay: that is, keeping the basic broad market exposure intact, but adding a long-short play that favors small caps over mega-cap growth.

As a base case, assume a portfolio that is fully invested in SPY. From this starting point, an investor could do the following:

Sell 30% of the S&P 500 position, leaving untouched the remaining 70%. Allocate 10% to the ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 fund (UPRO). This is a 3x leveraged S&P 500 ETF that should roughly return the portfolio exposure to 100% S&P 500 - that is, 70% SPY plus 10% UPRO. Allocate another 10% to TNA. This move will add a long Russell 2000 position that represents 30% of the portfolio, since TNA is 3x leveraged. Allocate the last 10% to the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), which is a 3x inverse ETF on the Nasdaq. Paired with the TNA position, SQQQ establishes the desired long-short exposure to small caps. The last step is to rebalance the portfolio at least quarterly to be sure that the exposures never get out of hand.

Should the Russell 2000 outperform the Nasdaq by about 25% going forward (a best-case scenario, in my view), as was the case between October 2020 and February 2021, the portfolio described above should roughly beat the S&P 500 by a solid 10 or 11 percentage points. This would likely happen without an unreasonable increase in portfolio risk or volatility.